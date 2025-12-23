Brown University police chief put on leave, Dept. of Education launches review of safety

A memorial for shooting victims MukhammadAziz Umurzokov and Ella Cook at the Van Wickle Gates on the campus of Brown University on December 16, 2025. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Brown University is moving forward with a series of safety and security steps following the deadly shooting on campus this month that left two students dead and nine others injured.

The Ivy League university’s announcement comes the same day the Department of Education announced it would be reviewing the school for potential Clery Act violations.

Brown University’s review includes putting Rodney Chatman, the vice president for public safety and emergency management for the school on leave, effective immediately, the university’s president announced on Monday.

The former chief of police of the Providence Police Department, Hugh T. Clements, will serve as interim chief.

In a message to the campus community, President Christina H. Paxson said the university will first focus on immediate safety measures through a rapid response team working to ensure the campus remains secure during winter break and ahead of the Spring 2026 semester.

The university will also hire outside experts to conduct an after-action review of the shooting. That review will examine campus safety conditions leading up to the incident, how the university prepared for and responded on the day of the shooting, and how emergency response efforts were handled afterward.

The Department of Education said on Monday its Office of Federal Student Aid will investigate if Brown violated Section 485(f) of the Higher Education Act, otherwise known as the Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act, which requires institutions of higher education to meet certain campus safety and security-related requirements as a condition of receiving federal student aid.

“The Department is initiating a review of Brown to determine if it has upheld its obligation under the law to vigilantly maintain campus security,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon in a statement. “Students deserve to feel safe at school, and every university across this nation must protect their students and be equipped with adequate resources to aid law enforcement.”

“The Trump Administration will fight to ensure that recipients of federal funding are vigorously protecting students’ safety and following security procedures as required under federal law,” McMahon added.

The Clery Act requires colleges and universities receiving federal student aid to annually share a report on campus crime and details about the efforts taken to improve campus safety, “including timely issuance of campus alerts and safety procedures to the campus community,” according to the Dept. of Education

The Department said it can fine universities that have violated the Clery Act and “may require them to make policy changes to come into compliance with the law.”  

In the statement on Monday, Brown University also announced it will launch a comprehensive external safety and security assessment of its campus. The review will look at existing policies, procedures, training and security infrastructure, including building access, cameras, and other safety technology. The assessment will build on security improvements already underway.

Both reviews will be overseen by a committee of the Corporation of Brown University, which will approve the outside organizations conducting the work. University leaders said they plan to share key findings with the campus community and the public.

kali9/Getty Images

(FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.) — Two state troopers were wounded in a shooting and the suspect was killed after a car chase ended in an exchange of gunfire in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

Both of the troopers were rushed to the hospital. One is in critical condition and the other is in serious condition, according to authorities.

The troopers were responding to a reported retail theft at Dicks Sporting Goods in Chambersburg shortly after 6 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

The suspects in the theft fled the store, traveling toward nearby Interstate 81 and were pursued by the troopers, who eventually used spike strips to stop the vehicle, according to state police.

When the vehicle came to a stop off the road, two female suspects followed orders and got out of the vehicle to be taken into custody, state police said.

The male suspect, however, began shooting at troopers, authorities said, striking two of them. The troopers fired back, fatally wounding the suspect.

Authorities haven’t released the identities of the troopers who were wounded or the suspected shooter.

State police and the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

Franklin County, which is located in south-central Pennsylvania, is home to 155,000 residents and its county seat is Chambersburg.

In a statement on social media, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he was praying for the officers.

“Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officers are the very best of us — running towards danger every day to keep our communities safe,” Shapiro said.

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Over 20 “ill-prepared” hikers were rescued from New Hampshire’s Mount Washington after they were trapped in “full winter conditions” without the proper gear, with some developing hypothermia, according to the Mount Washington Cog Railway.

The hikers, who were rescued on Saturday by railway officials, had reached the mountain’s 6,288-foot summit, but “most had no idea that summit services would be unavailable and that the state park was closed for the season,” Andy Vilaine, the assistant general manager for the Mount Washington Cog Railway, said in a statement on Saturday.

The train was heading to the summit as normal when crew members discovered “several distressed hikers,” Vilaine said in a statement to ABC News.

The hikers told the train officials they “didn’t think they would be able to hike back down,” with Vilaine agreeing after “assessing some of their conditions and outward appearance,” he said.

Many of the hikers were showing the “beginning signs of hypothermia” due to their “poor choice of clothing, including non-waterproof layers and sneakers,” Vilaine told ABC News.

Some of the hikers even admitted it was “their first hike ever,” Vilaine said.

Near the summit, temperatures on Saturday reached roughly between 15 to 18 degrees, with a wind chill anywhere between minus 5 and zero degrees, Vilaine said.

Train crew members created space “anywhere we could” for the hikers, with some even placed in locomotive cabs “with the heat on full-blast so they could start to reverse the effects of hypothermia,” Vilaine said.

“Had we not been able to assist the hikers with the one-way ride, there is little doubt in my mind that several more complex rescue efforts may have needed to be undertaken,” Vilaine told ABC News.

After the hikers were rescued, New Hampshire State Parks released a statement on Sunday urging those hiking in the winter conditions to be responsible as “multiple people have arrived at the summit the last few days very unprepared for winter and required assistance.”

Another hiker was rescued from Mount Washington on Sunday after he was “caught in a windblown snow with a dying light and cellphone near the summit,” according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

The 20-year-old hiker from Rhode Island was “on the upper reaches of the Tuckerman Ravine Trail,” which is approximately 0.3 miles below the mountain’s summit, when he alerted rescuers that his headlamp and cellphone were “rapidly dying,” the fish and game department said in a press release on Monday.

The hiker was “found to have done some research on his hike, but was absolutely unprepared for the conditions that he encountered,” the department said. The 20-year-old was found uninjured and “thanked the rescuers multiple times in the aftermath of this event,” the department said.

“This situation could have had a very bad outcome, and everyone involved recognized that fact,” the department said.

Officials emphasized that hikers must bring “everything needed to hike in winter conditions,” or to simply “just hike another day.”

“It’s literally a life or death situation if they go up there unprepared,” Lt. Mark Ober with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department told Manchester, New Hampshire, ABC affiliate WMUR.

Cris Hazzard, a professional hiking guide and author, known as “The Hiking Guy,” previously told ABC News that several minutes of “homework” before embarking on an outdoor excursion — including checking the website of the trail or park or downloading an app like AllTrails — can help hikers avoid challenging conditions or become aware of specific closures.

(YORK COUNTY, Pa.) — A shooting involving police officers has occurred in southern Pennsylvania, state officials said Wednesday.

“Please send prayers to the officers and those involved in the shooting in York County,” Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said on social media. “As we learn more, follow all guidance from police and stay away from the area.”

Two people are being treated at Wellspan York Hospital in connection with the incident, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. It is unclear how many people total may have been injured, or the seriousness of the injuries.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he has been “briefed on the situation involving law enforcement in York County” and was on his way to the scene in North Codorus Township.

The state’s attorney general, Dave Sunday, said he is also en route to the area amid the “ongoing situation.”

All schools in the Spring Grove Area School District are sheltering in place “due to an officer-involved incident in our area,” the school district said in a statement while stressing the situation does not involve any of its schools or students.

“Local authorities have advised us to hold students and staff in our buildings as a precaution while several area roads are closed,” the district said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

