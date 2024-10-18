Bruce Springsteen on Jeremy Allen White: “He is a great actor and sings pretty good”

Disney/Randy Holmes

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is set to play Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, and The Boss has shared his thoughts on the actor’s singing voice.

Springsteen appeared on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show, where he talked about the film. According to People, he said, “It’s a lovely cast and I am involved a little.”

The Boss also acknowledged that portraying him on the big screen could be a challenge for White.

“This is not easy to do because you can’t do an imitation, you have to do a personal interpretation,” he said. “It’s difficult but he is a great actor and sings pretty good.”

White previously revealed in an interview with GQ that he’d be doing his own singing in the film.

“I’m really lucky that there’s sort of a team of folks now in place to help young actors portray rock stars,” he said. “I’ve got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, follows Springsteen’s efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. The film is based on Warren Zanes‘ book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

In related news … After rumors circulated in May that Succession star Jeremy Strong was in talks to play Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau in the film, the actor has now confirmed his participation.

“It just always spoke to me, there’s a melancholy to it,” he told NME of Nebraska. “I am doing [Deliver Me From Nowhere] but I’d always felt that way about that album. There’s a narrative to it that comes from a very deep place in him and you can feel that.”

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Max
My Brilliant Friend: The fourth and final season of the coming-of-age drama series is available to watch.

Netflix
Emily in Paris: Emily is catching feelings and flights – all the way to Rome! Part two of season 4 is now streaming.

Uglies: Based on the popular young adult book series, Joey King stars in this new movie.

Hulu
The Old Man: Jeff Bridges is back and better than ever in season 2 of the drama series.

How to Die Alone: An airport employee survives an accidental brush with death in the feel-good comedy series.

Starz
Three Women: The New York Times bestselling book is now a limited series, and you can watch the premiere episode now.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Baby on Broadway: ﻿’Dirty Dancing’ ﻿musical in the works
Baby on Broadway: ﻿’Dirty Dancing’ ﻿musical in the works
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Nobody puts Baby in a corner, but she’ll soon be headed to Broadway.

A musical adaptation of the film Dirty Dancing is in the works. The production, simply titled Dirty Dancing: The Musical, is set to premiere in late 2025 with a run through North America.

The classic 1987 film starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey as star-crossed lovers set against the backdrop of a ’60s New York State resort. Original writer Eleanor Bergstein is returning to develop the musical and cast member Lonny Price, who played the character Neil Kellerman, will direct.

“Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling production and get ready to have the time of your life – all over again,” a press release promises.

Daniel Kaluuya on how the late Chadwick Boseman “big bro-ed” him on his path to stardom
Daniel Kaluuya on how the late Chadwick Boseman “big bro-ed” him on his path to stardom
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP

At a BFI London Film Festival event on Wednesday, Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya spoke reverently about his friend, Black Panther co-star and former mentor, the late Chadwick Boseman.

To fellow actor, moderator and longtime friend Ashley Walters, Kaluuya said meeting Boseman as they were about to work on Black Panther was a “pivotal moment” in his life.

Boseman died at age 43 on Aug. 28, 2020, after a yearslong, private battle with colon cancer.

“I remember we had a dinner, and I sat opposite him. He could see my life was changing, and I didn’t know,” Kaluuya recalled, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“He leaned in — and I was about to go on a press run, and I didn’t have a publicist,” Kaluuya said with a laugh. “He leaned in and saw I needed help and guidance, and I didn’t have to ask. And I didn’t know how to ask.”

Daniel continued, “He big bro-ed me, he helped me out.”

The English actor offered, “He was an incredible leader on set, and I really felt for him because doing those Marvel things, that’s work. That’s hard. Especially doing the action sequences in those suits in hot weather, it’s hard on the body.”

He added, “Knowing that he did that while he was going through what he was going through, I don’t really have the words for it.”

“He just gave everything, he led in a very noble way. He always brought people together. … He always had time for everyone. Him and Lupita [Nyong’o], they were always back and forth, and they just knew that my life was changing.”

Kaluuya would later win a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2021 for Judas and the Black Messiah.

 

