Bruce Springsteen says Jeremy Allen White was ‘wonderfully tolerant’ on ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ set

L-R Bruce Springsteen, Matthew Anthony Pellicano and Jeremy Allen White/Photo credit: Bobby Bank/GC Images

Bruce Springsteen was often seen on the New Jersey set of the upcoming movie Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, and he tells Rolling Stone that while he enjoyed his time there, it wasn’t always easy seeing his life acted out in front of him.

Springsteen is played by Jeremy Allen White in the film, and Bruce says of being on set, “I’m sure it was  much worse for the actor than for me.”

“Jeremy Allen White was very, very tolerant of me the days that I would appear on the set,” he shares. “I said to him, ‘Look, anytime I’m in the way, just give me the look and I’m on my way home.’ So the days that I got out there, he was wonderfully tolerant with me being there. And it was just fun. It was enjoyable.”

Bruce does say there was “some unusualness” watching the film being made “because the movie involves, in some ways, some of the most painful days of my life. But it was a great project.”

He says White and Jeremy Strong, who plays his manager, Jon Landau, are “both fantastic, terrific in it as were all the other actors.” Springsteen adds that Stephen Graham, who plays his dad, is “out of this world” and that everyone involved in the film “were all tremendous.”

But Springsteen wasn’t always around for the more emotional scenes. He says, “If there was a scene coming up that was sometimes really deeply personal, I wanted the actors to feel completely free, and I didn’t want to get in the way, and so I would just stay at home.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere follows The Boss’ efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. It hits theaters Oct. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Sinners’ rereleases on Imax screens due to popular demand
Warner Bros. Pictures

Did you miss the chance to watch Sinners on an Imax screen? You’re in luck.

The Warner Bros. Pictures film has been brought back to Imax 70mm screens by popular demand. Imax has invited the picture to play a limited rerelease in nine cinemas across North America from May 15 to May 21, citing “overwhelming popular and critical response.”

“Welcome back to Club Juke. Starting May 15, #SinnersMovie returns to IMAX 70mm locations for one week only. Tickets on sale now!” IMAX shared on Instagram.

The cities showing the Imax rerelease are Dallas, Texas; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Indianapolis, Indiana; Los Angeles; New York; Tempe, Arizona; San Francisco; and Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada.

Sinners has had the best debut for an original film since 2019, having grossed $122.5 million domestically as of April 27.

Ryan Cooler directed the film, which stars Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Bill Hader got fired from a movie theater job after spoiling ‘Titanic’ ending
RYAN WEST/NETFLIX

He’ll never let go of this memory, Jack. Bill Hader says he once got fired from a movie theater job after spoiling the ending of Titanic.

During an appearance on Netflix’s Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, Hader recounts that he was working at the theater right around the time the 1997 Leonardo DiCaprio/Kate Winslet film came out. A sorority had bought out the theater to watch the film, and they were giving him a hard time as he tried to move them from blocking the doorway.

“They were making fun of me,” he says of the college girls. “They said I looked like Charles Manson. Which I kinda did. I had a little bowtie on and cummerbund, and I was like, ‘Hey guys, please move.’ And they were like, ‘No.’”

“So when they went in, as I tore the tickets, I was like, ‘Enjoy the movie. The boat sinks at the end. Leo dies,’” he continued.

While it may have been a satisfying comeback in the moment, his boss couldn’t let it slide. “The [manager] came down smiling, and he was like, ‘Hey, Bill. I have to fire you,'” Hader says. “He loved it. Couldn’t look me in the eye, though.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New ‘Spaceballs’ film announced in video with Mel Brooks
Presley Ann/Getty Images for TCM

A new Spaceballs film is coming, with Mel Brooks slated to return in his iconic role as Yogurt, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Thursday.

While details about the film’s plot and cast are being kept under wraps, it is being described as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”

Josh Greenbaum, known for directing Will & Harper, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and more, is slated to direct.

A video shared by Amazon MGM Studios on Thursday also teased the news with an appearance by Brooks.

It opens with onscreen text in the iconic Star Wars-style crawl, which reads, “Thirty-eight years ago, there was only one Star Wars trilogy. But since then, there have been … a prequel trilogy, a sequel trilogy, a sequel to the prequel, a prequel to the sequel, countless TV spinoffs, a movie spinoff of the TV spinoff, which is both a prequel and a sequel.”

The crawl continues, noting the release of two Dune films, seven Jurassic Park films, multiple past and upcoming Avatar films and more, adding, “But in thirty-eight years, there has only ever been one … SPACEBALLS. Until now.”

Brooks, also the director of the original 1987 Spaceballs film, then appears onscreen, saying, “After 40 years, we asked, ‘What do the fans want?’ But instead, we’re making this movie.”

The video cuts to an image of Lord Dark Helmet with text that reads, “The Schwartz Awakens in 2027.”

“May the Schwartz be with you,” Brooks adds.

The legendary filmmaker also took to social platform X to share the announcement in a post, writing, “I told you we’d be back.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.