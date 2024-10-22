Bruce Springsteen’s manager on Jeremy Allen White as The Boss: “He’s just perfect”

L-R: Bruce Springsteen, John Landau/Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau sounds excited about the casting of Jeremy Allen White to play The Boss in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere.

“Oh my god, he’s just perfect. The casting is great,” Landau tells The Hollywood Reporternoting that director Scott Cooper told him, “We get the right cast, and we’ll tell this story right.” Landau added that “he got the right cast.”

As for how he feels about Succession star Jeremy Strong playing him on the big screen, Landau says, “I died and went to heaven.”

Landau calls Strong “a great guy,” sharing, “We’ve had the chance to know each other, and I’m just dying to see what he does and what I learn from it.” 

As for the whole project, Landau says he and Springsteen aren’t directly involved, but adds that they’re “very pleased at the way they’re going about it, it’s going to be beautiful.” 

Deliver Me From Nowhere follows Springsteen’s efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. The film is based on Warren Zanes‘ book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

‘Inside Out 2’ has record-breaking Disney+ debut
Disney/Pixar

Disney announced Monday that its smash sequel Inside Out 2 attracted 30.5 million views globally in its first five days on Disney+. 

That makes the Disney/Pixar movie, which has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time, the biggest premiere on Disney+ since 2021’s Encanto debuted on the platform. 

With streaming audiences in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Inside Out 2 had Disney+’s biggest debut ever.

Released in theaters June 14, Inside Out 2 is also the highest-grossing movie of the year. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

First look: CBS announces star-studded fall preview special
The Eye Network is giving viewers a peek into its fall schedule with a new special. 

CBS Fall First Look will air Sept. 19 at 9:30 p.m., and features “scores of new and returning CBS stars sharing fun facts and cross-show conversations” about the network’s forthcoming lineup. 

The program will also be available for livestream and video on demand on Paramount+ and Pluto TV, as well as CBS.com and the CBS app.

Stars from the hits NCIS, Elsbeth, FBI, Fire Country, The Neighborhood and more will take part, and there will be peeks at the new shows Matlock, starring Kathy BatesPoppa’s House, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.; the prequel spin-off NCIS: Origins; and the Young Sheldon spin-off Georgie & Mandy’s First Wedding

The network will release the first of its new shows, Matlock, on Sept. 22, and The Summit Sept. 29, ahead of the new fall schedule’s official start with the returning action drama Tracker on Oct. 13.

‘Project Runway’ gets season 21 renewal on Freeform
Bravo

Project Runway is getting a new season and a new home.

The fashion competition series will move to Freeform when it returns for its 21st season in 2025, and stream shortly after on Disney+ and Hulu.

It debuted on Bravo in 2004 before airing on Lifetime from 2009 to 2017 and returning to Bravo in 2019.

Project Runway is an iconic television juggernaut that perfectly complements the pop-culture spirit at Freeform,” said Simran Sethi, president of scripted programming for Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “We are excited to welcome the original series to the Disney family … giving viewers the chance to once again share in discovering the next generation of exceptionally talented fashion designers.”

Heidi Klum hosted the series for its first 16 seasons, with Tim Gunn serving as the designers’ mentor. Both left in 2018 to lead their own fashion competition show, Making the Cut, on Prime Video. Karlie Kloss took over as host of Project Runway for the next two seasons, with season 4 winner Christian Siriano serving as mentor. Siriano took over as host and mentor for seasons 19 and 20.

A host, judges and premiere date for season 21 have yet to be announced.

Since its debut, Project Runway has launched the careers of several prolific designers, including Siriano, Austin Scarlett, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva, Michael Costello and Bishme Cromartie.

Freeform, Hulu and Disney+ are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

