Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis announces engagement

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Tallulah Willis is engaged to Justin Acee.

The daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, shared the news on Instagram in a joint post with her fiancé on Monday.

The post included a photo of an engagement ring and the engaged couple kissing.

In a video included in the post, a candle-lit walkway is seen with an arrow made out of rose petals pointing down the path. It leads to a cozy-looking living room with a fireplace. “We did it,” said a voice in the background. The post is captioned, “everyday.”

Commenting on the post, Tallulah’s sister Rumer Willis, wrote, “The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow. I love you both so much. Justin I’m so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both.”

Their sister Scout LaRue Willis also posted on social media, celebrating her sister’s engagement.

Acee, who is a musician, and Tallulah Willis often exchange loving posts about one another on social media.

Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis and Rumer Willis are the daughters of Bruce Willis and ex-wife Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Prime Video announces ‘Reacher’ spin-off will be a series
Maria Sten – Photo: Valerie Burke

Prime Video has announced that the pilot of a spin-off from its hit Reacher is going to become its own series.

The Untitled Neagley Project will star Reacher‘s Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, a former member of Jack Reacher’s 110 Special Investigators unit turned private investigator in Chicago. 

“When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice,” Prime Video teases. “Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the [110th]Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.”

The series will be executive produced by Reacher vet Nick Santora and his fellow Law & Order alum Nicholas Wootton.

Lee Child created an immensely rich character with Neagley, and Maria Sten brought her to life in such a vivid, authentic way in Reacher,” said Santora and Wootton. “Amazon, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios have been tremendous partners from the start, and we are excited to explore Neagley’s story further and dive into what makes her so unique.”

For her part, Sten said, “I’m beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley and her somewhat mysterious background. She’s such a wonderful character to play and I’m very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better.”

Meanwhile, production of the third season of Alan Ritchson-led Reacher wrapped in July, and will debut on Prime Video in 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Joan Vassos’ journey as the ‘Golden Bachelorette’ ends: Who got the final rose?
Gilles Mingasson/Disney

Joan Vassos‘ journey as the Golden Bachelorette concluded in a happily ever after on Wednesday night during the show’s finale.

The 61-year-old school administrator from Maryland, whose journey as the Golden Bachelorette began in September, chose Chock, in the end, who proposed to her in Bora Bora.

Throughout the entire season, the 60-year-old insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas, appeared to be Vassos’ strongest connection. He received the first rose on one date, which they spent at Disneyland, and he showed his commitment to Vassos mid-season when he returned to the mansion after he went home for his mother’s funeral.

During his proposal, he promised her that he will honor John, her late husband, by loving her every day.

“Joan, I love you and I want you to be in my life,” he said.

She replied and told him that their first date at Disneyland helped her see a future with him. His brief departure from the show also made her realize that she “couldn’t do this journey” without him.

“I love you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,” she told him before he got down on one knee. Vassos also gave Chock the final rose.

Before proposing to Vassos, Chock met her kids and told them how much he cares for Vassos. He also assured them that his intention isn’t to replace their dad, but to love her and have adventures with her. He also had a final date with her where he gave her a set of keys, which he said was a symbol of his commitment to her.

While Vassos found her happily ever after with Chock, it also meant she had to say goodbye to Guy. After Chock and Joan’s final date together, Vassos realized where her heart belonged and broke up with Guy the same day that he was supposed to meet her family. She told Guy that she wanted to “spare him” the trouble of meeting them and going through with their final date when she ultimately knew what her heart was telling her all along.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ stars, creator on saying goodbye to Reneé Rapp
Tina Thorpe/Max

It’s time for sophomore year at Essex College.

The Sex Lives of College Girls returns for season 3 on Thursday with many new changes – including Reneé Rapp taking a step back from the show.

Rapp, who stars as Leighton Murray, will appear in three episodes before she departs from the Max series. Alyah Chanelle Scott, who plays Whitney Chase, told ABC Audio she’ll still see her close friend, but that it was strange to say goodbye to Rapp in character.

“I wasn’t prepared for that level of emotion, that weird dynamic shift in the group. But it’s cool because it happens in real time. Like, we are actively crying and saying goodbye,” Scott said. “There was so much emotion and so much release. And it was bittersweet, but also you feel so happy for her and the journey that she’s on separately of the show and all the things that she’s always wanted to do that she’s getting to do.”

Pauline Chalamet, who plays Kimberly Finkle, expressed similar feelings.

“It’s really bittersweet, obviously, because the four of us were like a family, but I think it’s just very emblematic and representative of what happens in college,” Chalamet said, noting the scene where they said goodbye to Rapp “allowed us to play out in the show what we were also feeling in real life. And that’s really such a privilege.”

Showrunner Justin Noble said the only way Leighton could depart was with a bang.

“The only thing Leighton does is win. So obviously we had to send her off with a big win,” Noble said. “I think it shows that Leighton has sort of excelled in the assignment of what college is, just faster than the others … and in a show about finding yourself, she just found herself a little earlier.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.