Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis announces engagement

Gilles Mingasson/Disney

Joan Vassos‘ journey as the Golden Bachelorette concluded in a happily ever after on Wednesday night during the show’s finale.

The 61-year-old school administrator from Maryland, whose journey as the Golden Bachelorette began in September, chose Chock, in the end, who proposed to her in Bora Bora.

Throughout the entire season, the 60-year-old insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas, appeared to be Vassos’ strongest connection. He received the first rose on one date, which they spent at Disneyland, and he showed his commitment to Vassos mid-season when he returned to the mansion after he went home for his mother’s funeral.

During his proposal, he promised her that he will honor John, her late husband, by loving her every day.

“Joan, I love you and I want you to be in my life,” he said.

She replied and told him that their first date at Disneyland helped her see a future with him. His brief departure from the show also made her realize that she “couldn’t do this journey” without him.

“I love you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,” she told him before he got down on one knee. Vassos also gave Chock the final rose.

Before proposing to Vassos, Chock met her kids and told them how much he cares for Vassos. He also assured them that his intention isn’t to replace their dad, but to love her and have adventures with her. He also had a final date with her where he gave her a set of keys, which he said was a symbol of his commitment to her.

While Vassos found her happily ever after with Chock, it also meant she had to say goodbye to Guy. After Chock and Joan’s final date together, Vassos realized where her heart belonged and broke up with Guy the same day that he was supposed to meet her family. She told Guy that she wanted to “spare him” the trouble of meeting them and going through with their final date when she ultimately knew what her heart was telling her all along.

