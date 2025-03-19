Bruce Willis’ wife, daughters celebrate him on his 70th birthday

Kris Connor/FilmMagic

Bruce Willis‘ family members are his biggest supporters.

The actor turned 70 on Wednesday, and to celebrate the milestone, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and three of his daughters — Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis and Rumer Willis — shared celebratory messages for him.

In her post, Heming Willis shared a photo of her husband on a four-wheeler and wrote, “It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan.”

She added, “So flood him with all the love today—he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you.”

Willis’ daughter Tallulah shared two separate posts about him. In the first, she shared a black-and-white photo of him from a film set and called him her “favorite friend.”

In her second post about him, which had a photo of the both of them, Tallulah reflected on what it’s been like to be the actor’s daughter over the years.

Rumer shared a video of her dad and her mom, Demi Moore, dancing. “To the King…I love you Daddio,” Rumer Willis captioned the post. “Happy 70th Birthday papa”

Scout also took to Instagram and shared a carousel of images of her dad.

“Happy birthday to the Greatest of all time,” she captioned the post. “Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him. The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world.”

Bruce shares the three daughters with ex-wife Moore. He is also the father to daughters Mabel Ray Willis and Evelyn Penn Willis, whom he shares with Heming Willis.

The actor’s family revealed in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition where the brain’s ability to understand or express language is impaired, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The following year, they announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a type of dementia that impacts one’s personality and may cause behavioral changes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since then, his family has supported him and shared updates about the actor’s diagnosis on social media.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid is opening up on her relationship with Bradley Cooper.

The model discussed meeting Cooper, their relationship and why they keep private in a new interview with Vogue published Tuesday.

“I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” Hadid said.

“And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve … and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word,” she continued.

The model told the outlet that she met Cooper at a birthday party for a mutual friend’s child. “You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating,” she said, discussing romance as a celebrity.

“Where do you go? And, what? You just start talking to people? And then there’s another added layer of privacy and security. You want to believe that people are going to have your back and not call TMZ or go on Deuxmoi or whatever, but you just don’t know,” she continued.

Hadid told Vogue the relationship she and Cooper share is “very romantic and happy,” adding that they are private together because “it’s just not part of our relationship to share for whatever reason.”

Hadid also discussed Cooper’s support of her in the interview.

“I respect him so much as a creative,” Hadid said. “I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap.”

In brief: ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ to begin streaming on Disney+ and more

If you just can’t wait to watch Mufasa: The Lion King at home, you’re in luck. The film will begin streaming on Disney+ on March 26. This means it will come to streaming after a 96-day theatrical window. The musical film was directed by Barry Jenkins and features songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Cruel Intentions show has come to an end. Prime Video has canceled the series after one season, as Variety first reported. It premiered on the streamer in November 2024. The show was based on the 1999 film of the same name, which itself was based on the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, John Harlan Kim, Khobe Clarke, Sean Patrick Thomas and Brooke Lena Johnson starred in the show from co-showrunners, writers and executive producers Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher

The Legally Blonde prequel series has cast June Diane Raphael as Elle Woods’ mother. Deadline first reported the news that Raphael will star opposite Lexi Minetree in the series, which is called Elle. Reese Witherspoon is executive producing the prequel show about the character she famously portrayed. Elle’s mom, named Eva, is polished, pragmatic and thrives on keeping things picture-perfect …

Daisy Ridley, Alden Ehrenreich to star in rom-com ‘The Last Resort’
Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb

We are so back.

Daisy Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich are set to star in The Last Resort, an upcoming romantic comedy film from director Donald Petrie, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The Star Wars actors will act alongside each other in the project that will also unite rom-com royalty. Petrie previously directed Miss Congeniality and How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days. The Last Resort‘s script was written by Karen McCullah, who wrote Legally Blonde and 10 Things I Hate About You.

The film follows Brooke, played by Ridley, who is determined to prove that she is worthy of running her father’s hotel empire. After she travels to the Philippines to scout a new resort location, she meets Ben, a pilot played by Ehrenreich. The pair fall in love as he helps her discover the country’s beauty, before she must choose between the life she’s built and the one she has just come to know.

Ridley shared a Reel about the casting news to her Instagram Story on Monday, along with three exclamation points and emoji smiley faces surrounded by red hearts.

Ridley got her big break as Rey in the Star Wars sequel films. She is set to reprise that role in the upcoming movie Star Wars: New Jedi Order. Ehrenreich starred as young Han Solo in the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story.

