Bruce Willis’ wife, daughters celebrate him on his 70th birthday

Bruce Willis‘ family members are his biggest supporters.

The actor turned 70 on Wednesday, and to celebrate the milestone, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and three of his daughters — Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis and Rumer Willis — shared celebratory messages for him.

In her post, Heming Willis shared a photo of her husband on a four-wheeler and wrote, “It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan.”

She added, “So flood him with all the love today—he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you.”

Willis’ daughter Tallulah shared two separate posts about him. In the first, she shared a black-and-white photo of him from a film set and called him her “favorite friend.”

In her second post about him, which had a photo of the both of them, Tallulah reflected on what it’s been like to be the actor’s daughter over the years.

Rumer shared a video of her dad and her mom, Demi Moore, dancing. “To the King…I love you Daddio,” Rumer Willis captioned the post. “Happy 70th Birthday papa”

Scout also took to Instagram and shared a carousel of images of her dad.

“Happy birthday to the Greatest of all time,” she captioned the post. “Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him. The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world.”

Bruce shares the three daughters with ex-wife Moore. He is also the father to daughters Mabel Ray Willis and Evelyn Penn Willis, whom he shares with Heming Willis.

The actor’s family revealed in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition where the brain’s ability to understand or express language is impaired, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The following year, they announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a type of dementia that impacts one’s personality and may cause behavioral changes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since then, his family has supported him and shared updates about the actor’s diagnosis on social media.

