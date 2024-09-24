Bryan Cranston to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Santa Fe International Film Festival

ABC

The upcoming Santa Fe International Film Festival has announced it will be honoring Bryan Cranston with its Lifetime Achievement Award. 

Not coincidentally, his drama Breaking Bad was set in Santa Fe, New Mexico — a fact mentioned by SFiFF Executive Director Liesette Bailey in the announcement.

“Bryan Cranston’s work has inspired generations of actors and captivated audiences worldwide, cementing his place as one of the most respected and accomplished figures in the industry,” she said.

“We are truly honored to present him with the Santa Fe International Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award, not only in recognition of his exceptional body of work, but also for the deep connection he shares with the people of New Mexico and the lasting impact he has made on our community with his role in the iconic series ‘Breaking Bad.'”

Cranston will be honored on Oct. 19; the event takes place Oct. 16 through Oct. 20.

Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid, Margaret Qualley star in ‘The Substance’ trailer
Mubi

The official trailer for The Substance is here.

The highly anticipated feature stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid in a story about toxic beauty culture.

As previously reported, writer-director Coralie Fargeat‘s body horror film has Moore playing Elizabeth Sparkle, an aging Hollywood superstar so desperate to regain her looks that she signs up to inject herself with a mysterious serum that shares the title’s name.

“All it takes is one injection and she is reborn — temporarily — as the gorgeous, twentysomething Sue,” played by Qualley, according to the official synopsis.

However — of course — it turns out to be too good to be true.

In the trailer, we see Elizabeth transform into Sue. But things take a turn when Elizabeth is shown talking on the phone and says that “there’s been a slight misuse of The Substance.”

“Going into it, it was really spelled out, the level of vulnerability and rawness that was really required to tell this story,” Moore said about the film in May. “It was a very vulnerable experience and just required going into it with a sensitivity and a lot of conversation about what we were trying to accomplish, how we were going to approach it.”

Moore also called Qualley a “great partner” during the shooting of the film’s nude scenes.

“We were obviously close in certain moments — naked,” Moore said. “It allowed us also a lot of levity in those moments at how absurd those certain situations were … [b]ut ultimately, it’s just about … really direct and clear communication and mutual trust.”

The film, which received a 13-minute standing ovation at its world premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival in June, arrives in theaters on Sept. 20.

Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ to screen at the Toronto Film Festival
Lionsgate

Francis Ford Coppola‘s anticipated, mostly self-funded Megalopolis will screen as part of the upcoming Toronto Film Festival. 

The Oscar-winning filmmaker’s star-packed movie, which boasts a cast featuring Adam Driver, Giancarlo EspositoJon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Dustin Hoffman and more, will play the evening of Monday, Sept. 9, at the Festival’s Roy Thomson Hall. It will also screen the following evening at Scotiabank Theatre Toronto.

Megalopolis made its festival premiere on May 16 at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Lionsgate will release the film in theaters on Sept. 27. 

 

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ scares up 0 million opening weekend
Warner Bros. Pictures

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton‘s 1988 horror comedy Beetlejuice, delivered an estimated $110 million at domestic box office in its opening weekend. That’s the second-biggest October debut in history debut behind It‘s $123 million in 2017, according to Variety.

Starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe, the film’s debut was also 2024’s year’s third-biggest open, behind Deadpool & Wolverine with $211.4 million and Inside Out 2 with $154.2 million.

The spooky sequel added an estimated $35.4 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $145.4 million.

Deadpool & Wolverine took second place with an estimated $7.2 million. Its seven-week domestic tally now stands at $614 million — and $1.287 billion globally.

Third place went to Reagan, the biopic starring Dennis Quaid, which earned an estimated $5.2 million, bringing its North American total to $18.5 million.

Alien: Romulus, the seventh installment in the Alien franchise, came in fourth, collecting an estimated $3.9 million. Its four-week domestic tally now stands at $97.1 million and $314.3 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top ten was It Ends with Us, grabbing an estimated $3.7 million at the North American box office, for a five-week total of $141 million. The movie has eclipsed $300 million globally.

