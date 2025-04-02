Bryant announces run for another term

Bryant announces run for another term

Joe Bryant, vice chair and Collinsville representative on the Henry County Board of Supervisors, has announced intentions to seek another four-year term. Bryant has been on the Board for 16 years and his being challenged by Chris Lawless. Bryant owns and operates Bryant Radio Supply in Collinsville and Lawless owns and operations Lawless Welding and Fabrication in Fieldale.

