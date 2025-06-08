Bulletin report shows credit card use in Henry County pales compared to the city

Recent reports from the Martinsville Bulletin show credit card use for the city of Martinsville exceeded $1.4 million over a 15-month period from January 2024 through March of this year.

Many expenses were related to trips with stays at luxury hotels, expensive dinners, and visits to places like TopGolf.

The newspaper did a similar story with Henry County for the same time period and found charges to be less than 13% of the city, despite having a sheriff’s office that employs two-thirds as many employees as the entire city, and a total employee count that is nearly twice the size while serving a population more the three and a half times larger than the city.