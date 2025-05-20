Burglars break in to Anthony Anderson’s LA home: Sources

Burglars break in to Anthony Anderson’s LA home: Sources
Aliah Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images

Actor Anthony Anderson‘s Encino home was broken into by a burglary crew on Sunday night, according to law enforcement sources.

Three men broke in but it’s unclear what was stolen, the sources said. Nobody has been arrested.

Anderson is the latest big-name celebrity to have their Southern California home burglarized. Los Angeles Police Department detectives told ABC News that often the burglary crews don’t even know whose home they are in, but odds are the lavish homes they target will belong to a celebrity because it’s Los Angeles.

On Valentine’s Day, burglars broke into Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban‘s Los Angeles home, according to sources. The A-list couple was not home at the time, but the home was ransacked before the group took off.

Another A-list couple, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, had their guest home broken into last August. The burglars did not enter the actors’ main home, but the couple was not home at the time anyway, sources said.

Anderson has had a lengthy career in Hollywood, including a leading role on the sitcom Black-ish from 2014 to 2022. He also had a long run on Law & Order and has appeared in movies such as Barbershop, Hustle & Flow and the recently released G20 alongside Viola Davis.

ABC News has reached out to Anderson’s representatives for comment. The investigation into the break-in is ongoing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Watch the official trailer for Wes Anderson’s ‘The Phoenician Scheme’
Watch the official trailer for Wes Anderson’s ‘The Phoenician Scheme’
TPS Productions/Focus Features

The star-studded trailer for Wes Anderson‘s latest film has arrived.

Benicio del Toro stars in the official trailer for The Phoenician Scheme, the newest film to come from the auteur director.

Del Toro plays Zsa-zsa Korda in the film. He’s one of the richest men in all of Europe. Mia Threapleton plays his daughter, Liesl, who is a nun, while Michael Cera is their tutor, Bjorn.

The trailer reveals Zsa-zsa Korda is an aviator who has gotten into six plane crashes over the course of his life. Though he has 10 children, he has appointed his only daughter, Liesl, whom he has not visited in six years, to be sole heir to his estate.

He, Liesel and Bjorn then go on a journey to make sure an important project is fulfilled as others set out to thwart it.

“Today, tonight and tomorrow, we rendezvous with every titan and pretend we agree what we already agree. But, in fact, we don’t. We can’t,” del Toro says in the trailer.

The main cast are joined by a stacked group of supporting actors, including Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend and Hope Davis.

“Can you imagine falling in love with a man like me, by the way? Hypothetically?” Cera’s Bjorn asks Threapleton’s Liesel in the trailer.

“You’re drunk. On three beers,” is her simple response.

The Phoenician Scheme arrives in movie theaters on May 30.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

George Clooney, Sarah Snook among 2025 Tony Award nominations
George Clooney, Sarah Snook among 2025 Tony Award nominations
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

George Clooney, Sarah Snook and Bob Odenkirk are among this year’s nominees at the 78th annual Tony Awards.

The nominations for the 2025 Tonys were announced on Thursday by previous winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce.

Clooney earned his first Tony nomination for his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck. Snook was recognized with a nomination for her performance juggling 26 different roles in The Picture of Dorian Gray, while Odenkirk got nominated for his role in Glengarry Glen Ross.

Other Hollywood stars who received Tony nominations this year include Sadie Sink, Mia Farrow, Daniel Dae Kim and Nicole Scherzinger.

The new musicals Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending and Buena Vista Social Club lead the pack as this season’s most nominated shows, all with 10 each. They will all compete against Dead Outlaw and Operation Mincemeat for best musical.

As for the plays, John Proctor is the Villain and The Hills of California were the most nominated of the group, both earning seven nods. They compete against Purpose, Oh, Mary! and English for best play.

Audra McDonald also made history as she landed her 11th nomination for her role in the revival of Gypsy. The recognition has made her the most nominated performer in Tony history. She has won six Tony Awards over the course of her career.

The 78th Tony Awards will occur on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall. Cynthia Erivo hosts the show, which will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Elle Fanning cast as Effie Trinket in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Elle Fanning cast as Effie Trinket in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

The odds are ever in Elle Fanning‘s favor.

She has been cast as Effie Trinket in the upcoming film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Lionsgate made the announcement in a post shared to its social media on Tuesday.

Fanning will play the younger version of the character that was originated by Elizabeth Banks in the 2012 film The Hunger Games. Banks went on to reprise the role in its following three sequels.

This upcoming film is an adaptation of the prequel novel by Suzanne Collins. It will be directed by Francis Lawrence.

In Sunrise on the Reaping, Effie serves as Haymitch Abernathy’s stylist for the 50th annual Hunger Games, which he ends up winning.

Lionsgate also recently announced that Molly McCann and Iona Bell will portray the characters Louella and Lou Lou in the upcoming film. They join a cast that will be led by relative newcomer Joseph Zada as Haymitch.

The rest of the previously announced cast includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang and Ralph Fiennes, who will portray the villainous President Snow.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.