Local businessman and real estate investor Fred Wooten died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head the day after he lost at $250,000 civil suit in North Carolina, according to the Martinsville Bulletin. Police say they are still investigating his death. A woman who said she was Wooden’s former girlfriend told her he had done something bad and someone had to die, either him or someone else.

(Photo: Parking lot where Wooden was found dead, Courtesy – Star News)