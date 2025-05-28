Busy woman? Sabrina Carpenter eyed for role in third ‘Mamma Mia!’ movie

Busy woman? Sabrina Carpenter eyed for role in third ‘Mamma Mia!’ movie
Mamma Mia, here we go again: The third film in the beloved series based around ABBA songs is currently in development, and producer Judy Craymer tells Deadline that Sabrina Carpenter is being considered for a role.

Asked which role Sabrina would play, Craymer says, “She’d be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep.” Craymer adds, “It’ll happen when it happens.”

Considering that Sabrina has covered ABBA’s songs “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen” in concert, perhaps it’s not a stretch to imagine her in the movie. Obviously Sabrina’s a fan, but Craymer also believes that “Dua Lipa‘s and even Pink‘s generation” have also been influenced by ABBA’s music.

While she’s been focusing on her music career lately, Sabrina is also an actress. Her most recent movies, Tall Girl 2 and Emergency, both came out in 2022.

Craymer also says that Streep’s character, Donna, will indeed make an appearance in the new film, but she won’t divulge details of the script.

Meanwhile, Mamma Mia!, the musical that inspired the films, is returning to Broadway for a limited engagement starting Aug. 2. According to Deadline, a TV show based on the movies is also being discussed.

Jon M. Chu shuts down Britney Spears biopic casting rumors
Jon M. Chu is setting the record straight on casting rumors for his Britney Spears biopic.

After reports claimed Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter and Millie Bobby Brown were competing for the film’s leading role, Chu took to the social platform X on Sunday to shut down the rumor mill.

“None of this is true,” he wrote. “Sounds exciting but have not had one conversation about casting this movie yet. We are way too early in development. Sorry.”

The biopic, based on Spears’ bestselling memoir The Woman in Me, was announced last year, with Universal Pictures securing the rights.

Chu, known for Crazy Rich Asians and the Wicked film adaptation, is set to direct. Producer Marc Platt is developing the project.

Though casting has yet to begin, Chu has expressed excitement about bringing Spears’ story to the big screen.

“I’m very excited about it,” he told E! News in November. “I think there’s huge potential about telling a great story, one that she deserves.”

Spears first teased the project on social media in August, writing on X at the time, “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned.”

The Woman in Me was released in October 2023 and became an instant New York Times bestseller, selling more than 2.5 million copies in the U.S. as of August 2024.

Robert De Niro, Jenna Ortega to star in David O. Russell film ‘Shutout’
Robert De Niro and Jenna Ortega are set to act together in the upcoming film Shutout.

The duo will star in the film that director David O. Russell will helm, Variety reports. Shutout will be based on a screenplay written by Alejandro Adams.

The film follows a pool hustler named Jake Kejeune, who will be played by De Niro.

“Having lived and lost by the roll of a ball in smoky backroom halls, Jake encounters Mia (Ortega), a young prodigy whose raw, electrifying talent reignites a fire he thought long extinguished,” according to the official synopsis.

Jake senses a rare opportunity to shape a legend in the craft, so he takes Mia under his wing in the high-stakes world of pool.

The film will be produced by Russell, as well as Joe Roth and Judd Kirschenbaum of RK Films.

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with the acclaimed director David O. Russell and the legendary Robert De Niro, and especially excited to see Jenna step into the spotlight alongside these two cinematic icons,” Kirschenbaum said. “It’s a rare and thrilling opportunity to support such a high-caliber team coming together to tell a compelling story — a lineup so precise, it feels like the perfect break.”

Amy Poehler to reunite with ‘Parks and Recreation’ creator on new comedy ‘DIG’
Amy Poehler is reuniting with Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur for a new comedy series.

The duo are collaborating on the upcoming series DIG for Peacock. Schur and Poehler will executive produce and co-write the pilot episode for the new series, with the latter set to star in the show as well.

DIG follows “four women working at an archeological dig in Greece” who “are at wildly different crossroads in their lives,” according to its official synopsis. “When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy.”

The show is based on the bestselling novel Excavations by Kate Myers, who will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

This marks the first collaboration between Poehler and Schur since Parks and Recreation ended in 2015. Both creatives have overall deals with Universal Television and have long ties with NBCUniversal, going back to their time at Saturday Night Live working as a cast member and a writer, respectively.

It will be Poehler’s first ongoing role in a live-action series since she played Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation. Schur’s wife J.J. Philbin will also write and executive produce on DIG, marking her first time working with Schur on a half-hour series.

