Butler County 1st responders to play prominent role in Trump’s inaugural parade
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, FILE

(BUTLER COUNTY, Pa.) — First responders from Butler County, Pennsylvania – the site of the first assassination attempt on Donald Trump during the presidential campaign – played a pivotal and personal part in his run for the White House.

Now, those responders who helped him in the immediate aftermath are being given a special role at Monday’s inauguration, featured as the first group to walk in the Inauguration Day parade following a contingent from the U.S. Army.

The group, consisting of Pennsylvania State and local Police, County Sheriffs, Emergency Services Unit/SWAT Team, Fire/Rescue, EMS, 911 Radio Dispatch, Hospital personnel, will march together to honor the memory of their fellow Butler County resident and community First Responder, the late Corey Comperatore.

Comperatore, a 10-year U.S. Army Reserve veteran and Past Fire Chief of the Buffalo Township, was killed during the assassination attempt while shielding his family from the gunfire.

On July 13, 2024, Butler County response teams initially treated over 250 heat-stricken spectators ahead of an open field rally at Butler Farm Show Grounds.

Later that day, several first responders heroically leaped into action after gunshots struck then-candidate Trump, and Trump supporters Corey Comperatore, David Dutch and James Copenhagen, and treated these and their other patients, while still in the line of fire.

The Butler County parade formation will be led by the Pennsylvania State Police Honor Guard.

“We are forever changed by the devastating loss of our fellow first responder Corey Comperatore. We remember past Fire Chief Comperatore today and forever, as we honor others, including President Trump, David Dutch and James Copenhaver who survived this murderous attack,” Butler County First Responders said in a statement.

“We hope all Americans will pause today to remember the bravery and sacrifice of their own first responders and police, the expertise of their 911 dispatchers, and the skill of their local hospital emergency and medical staff and emergency management agencies.”

Trump returned to the site in October, suggesting he had “an obligation” to do so.

“This field is now a monument to the valor of our first responders, to the resilience of our fellow citizens, and to the sacrifice of a loving and devoted father, a really great man,” Trump said during his return rally.

“All who have visited this hallowed place will remember what happened here, and they will know of the character and courage that so many incredible American patriots have shown and know, and they know it at a level never seen before,” he said.

The special honor for the Butler first responders comes after, during his first inaugural in 2017, Trump’s parade also highlighted police and military personnel with a representative from every branch of the military joining him.

However, Trump’s second inaugural parade could look different as officials warn of a heightened general security threat — on top of increased security for him personally in the wake of the two assassination attempts on his life during the campaign.

“Threat actors with election-related grievances likely view the Inauguration as their last opportunity to influence the election results through violence. The motives of some recent assailants are not entirely coherent or remain unknown, highlighting the difficulty in predicting lone offender violence,” officials warned in a joint threat assessment obtained by ABC News.

The decision on whether to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, and for how long, has usually been left up to the discretion of the incoming president along with input from the Secret Service.

In 2017, Trump, along with his wife Melania and youngest son Barron, got out of their motorcade and walked a short distance during two different moments of the parade: near what was then the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue and then again from the Treasury Department into the White House.

FBI announces $15,000 reward to help find missing 14-year-old girl
Maine State Police

(NEW SWEDEN, Maine) — Authorities are pleading with the public to help them find a Maine teenager who has been missing for months.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $15,000 for information leading to Stefanie Damron’s safe return, or the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in her disappearance, FBI Boston’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kimberly Milka said at a news conference Monday.

“Any detail, no matter how small, could be helpful,” she said.

Stefanie was last seen walking out of her house and into the woods behind her home on Sept. 23, 2024, according to Maine State Police. She was reported missing the next day.

Stefanie was 13 at the time she disappeared; she’s now 14.

Her family is desperately looking for answers, Milka said. They live in New Sweden in northern Maine, about 20 miles from the Canadian border.

Stefanie had a history of running away, police noted.

“This behavior has not been uncommon for Stefanie, which is why I think the family waited a little bit of time” before calling police, Maine State Police Maj. Scott Gosselin said at the news conference.

But “since she hasn’t turned up, we slowly ratcheted up all the investigative resources,” he said.

Police have spent hundreds of hours investigating, including a neighborhood canvas and video search, but there have been no credible sightings, Gosselin said.

Stefanie, who was homeschooled, didn’t take any electronic devices with her and she has no apparent history of mental health concerns, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Maine State Police at 1-800-824-2261 or 207-532-5400, or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Operators of vessel that destroyed Baltimore’s Key Bridge to pay nearly $102M: DOJ
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(BALTIMORE, Md.) — The operators of the vessel that destroyed Baltimore’s Key Bridge in March have agreed to pay nearly $102 million for costs stemming from the federal response, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Under the settlement, the owners and operator of the Dali vessel — Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Private Limited — will pay $101,980,000 to resolve civil claims brought against them by the Justice Department in September, the department said.

ABC News has reached out to Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Private Limited for comment.

The civil probe is separate from the still-ongoing criminal investigation by the department into the events that led to the vessel’s collision with the bridge.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Cold weather alerts from New Mexico to Florida, with another winter storm expected
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The snow and ice that fell during the winter story is not expected to go anywhere for days, as temperatures remain at or below freezing for many and four states may see soon get another storm.

Cold Weather alerts and Freeze alerts issued from New Mexico to Florida. Wind chills are near 20 degrees all the way south to the Gulf Coast and are in the 30s in Florida.

The major winter storm that brought heavy snow and ice from Kansas to New Jersey is gone. Washington, D.C., had 7.1 inches of snow, making it the biggest snowstorm since 2019. And Cincinnati, Ohio, received about 10.6 inches of snow, marking the biggest snowstorm since 2016.

The chilly weather will continue for most of the East through Friday. The cold air in place, will set up perfect conditions for a new winter storm.

A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for four states: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Lousiana, where snow and sleet could create treacherous road conditions.

Ice and snow are expected to begin in Texas and Oklahoma early Thursday morning and will continue all day. Dallas, Texas; Shreveport, Louisiana; and Little Rock, Arkansas, are just a few cities that will see this winter storm Thursday morning into Friday morning.

By Friday, the snow will move into Tennessee, hitting both Memphis and Nashville, with ice possible for northern Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

Even Atlanta, Georgia, could see ice and snow on Friday afternoon and evening.

Snow is also expected to fall in the recently hard hit Ohio Valley on Friday from Louisville to Cincinnati.

By Friday night into Saturday the snow will move into mid-Atlantic and I-95 corridor again. At this point, it is still too early to say how much snow I-95 corridor will get, but a few inches possible, especially from Washing to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

