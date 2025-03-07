Butterfly populations are rapidly declining, new study shows

(NEW YORK) — Butterfly populations have dropped by 22% across 554 recorded species in the United States, according to a new study in the journal Science.

“Our national-scale findings paint the most complete — and concerning — picture of the status of butterflies across the country in the early 21st century,” the study said.

The study, titled “Rapid butterfly declines across the United States during the 21st century,” counted 12.6 million butterflies, analyzed 76,957 surveys and partnered with 35 monitoring programs to examine buttery population trends from 2000 to 2020.

Total butterfly abundance decreased across the U.S. by 1.3% annually, leading to a cumulative 22% decline, the study said.

Approximately 107 butterfly species declined by more than 50% in the last 20 years, whereas only 3% increased, the study said. But, that actually is not a shock to researchers, since the declines are common across species, whereas increases are rare, the study said.

“Over the two-decade study period, 33% of individual butterfly species showed significantly declining trends in abundance,” the study said.

The dip in butterfly population was seen across the country, but the Southwest was hit the hardest, which is “consistent with other findings that butterflies are disproportionately declining in arid and hot climates,” the study said.

The reason for this significant drop in butterfly populations is due to several factors, one being rising temperatures and changing climates, according to the study.

“With climate change, butterfly species in North America may find the southern limits of their ranges becoming too warm while the northern limits of their range become more hospitable,” the study said.

Other threats to this insect include habitat loss and pesticide use, the study said.

Researchers said there is a potential to increase the butterfly population through “habitat restoration, species-specific interventions and reducing pesticide use.”

Overall, researchers said this population study serves as an “urgent need to protect butterflies from further losses.”

“Expansive efforts in conservation planning and action for insects could prevent widespread future losses and create and maintain the environments in which butterflies and other at-risk species can thrive,” the study said.

Monarch butterflies, for instance, are one example of a thriving species.

The population of monarch butterflies nearly doubled in population in 2024-25 versus 2023-24, according to a survey released Thursday by the World Wildlife Fund in Mexico and Mexico’s National Commission of Protected Natural Areas. However, the population is still significantly below the long-term average.

This year, monarchs covered 4.42 acres, up from 2.22 acres the year before, the survey said. This increase in monarchs is directly related to improved weather conditions in 2024, but “climatic variations” in the insect’s breeding areas of Canada and the U.S. as well as insecticide pose a looming threat for the winged creature.

Rain headed to fire-ravaged Southern California will bring threat of landslides
(LOS ANGELES) — Much-anticipated rain could be headed to drought-stricken Southern California this weekend — but rainfall also brings the threat of landslides in the wake of Los Angeles County’s devastating fires.

Rain and mountain snow are expected in Southern California on Saturday and Sunday.

Rainfall rates are expected to be light, up to 1 inch over the course of the weekend.

But thunderstorms are possible; lightning could spark new fires and the thunderstorms would cause heavier rainfall.

Heavy rain over the vulnerable wildfire burn scars would be extremely dangerous because it could lead to landslides.

The extreme burn scars are the result of the Palisades and Eaton fires, which erupted on Jan. 7. The wildfires ripped across the LA communities of Pacific Palisades and Altadena, destroying neighborhoods, claiming more than two dozen lives and forcing more than 100,000 people to evacuate.

“We’ve never seen a burn scar in an urban area of this scope and magnitude,” LA City Council member Traci Park said Tuesday.

“I normally pray for rain. God knows, we generally need it,” Park said during a news conference. “But right now, let me point out the obvious: The burn scar of the Palisades Fire not only sits feet from the ocean itself, but already on hillsides that are already prone to slide, and which have already absorbed a tremendous amount of water from firefighting, broken pipes and melted pools.”

“Adding water to this mess and saturated, unstable hillsides is the last thing we need,” she continued. “But we already know at some point, it’s going to happen. And let me remind folks burn scars don’t absorb water at a normal rate. They simply add to the risk of floods, landslides and debris flow.”

LA Mayor Karen Bass issued an executive order on Tuesday to shore up the burn areas ahead of the rain.

“This is to prevent additional damage to areas already ravished by fire, and also to protect our watershed, beaches and ocean from toxic runoff,” Bass said during the news conference. “The action plan I have directed our city Public Works bureaus to implement includes the installation of barriers, debris removal and diverting runoff from our stormwater system and into our sewer system where it can be treated.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he’s deploying specialized debris flow teams to Southern California ahead of the rain.

Among the state resources will be more than 400 California Conservation Corps members who’ll “be working on watershed protection at firestorm burn scar areas to place silt fencing, straw wattles, and compost socks to act as physical barriers to filter contaminants found in rainwater runoff,” the governor’s office said. “More Corpsmembers will be trained to augment capacity in the coming days.”

More than 80 California National Guard service members are also headed to the scene “with 2 dozers, 1 excavator, 1 loader, 4 dump trucks and other engineering assets to haul 527,000 cubic yards of materials in local debris basins,” the governor’s office said.

DC plane crash victims: What we know about those aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, Army Black Hawk
(WASHINGTON) — Dozens of people are dead after a regional jet collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday night over Washington, D.C., officials said, the nation’s first major commercial airline crash since 2009.

The aircraft went down in the frigid Potomac River, breaking into multiple pieces. The flight — which had departed from Wichita, Kansas — was approaching Reagan National Airport at the time of the collision, officials said.

There were no survivors in the crash, officials said Thursday.

There were 64 passengers aboard the plane, and three Army soldiers in the helicopter, according to officials. The soldiers, none of whom were senior leaders, were conducting a training mission, a defense official said.

Among those lost in the crash were 14 people who were returning home from a national figure skating development camp in Wichita, according to Doug Zeghibe, the CEO and executive director for the Skating Club of Boston.

Six of the victims were affiliated with the Skating Club of Boston, Zeghibe said.

“Skating is a tight-knit community where parents and kids come together 6 or 7 days a week to train and work together. Everyone is like family,” Zeghibe said in a statement.

The U.S. Figure Skating organization confirmed that “several members” of the skating community had been on the flight.

“We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts,” the organization said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available.”

Here’s what we know about the victims so far:

Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova

Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, a married couple, were also killed in the crash, according to the Skating Club of Boston.
Naumov and Shishkova, who were figure skating coaches, were world champions in pairs competition in 1994.

They joined the club in 2017, Zeghibe said.

Jinna Han and Jin Han

Jinna Han, a figure skater, and Jin Han, her mother, were killed in the crash, according to the Skating Club of Boston.

Spencer Lane and Molly Lane

Skater Spencer Lane and his mother, Molly Lane, were among the victims, the Skating Club of Boston said.

Alexandr Kirsanov

Alexandr Kirsanov was a coach of two of the youth ice skaters on board, his wife, Natalya Gudin, told ABC News.

“I lost everything,” Gudin said. “I lost my husband, I lost my students, I lost my friends.”

Gudin said Kirsanov traveled with two youth skaters to attend a development camp in Kansas this week. Gudin, who also coaches students with her husband in Delaware, said she stayed home to be with their other skaters.

She last spoke with her husband as he boarded the flight on Wednesday, she said.

“I need my husband back,” Gudin said. “I need his body back.”

Here’s why Meta ended fact-checking, according to experts
(NEW YORK) — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced plans Tuesday to replace fact-checkers with a user-based system known as “community notes.”

Fact-checkers who were put in place in the wake of Donald Trump’s 2016 election have proven to be “too politically biased” and have destroyed “more trust than they’ve created,” particularly in the United States, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a video posted by the company.

“The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point towards once again prioritizing speech,” Zuckerberg added.

The policy shift will make the platform more generally permissive toward user posts, especially on some controversial subjects such as immigration and gender, the company said. Zuckerberg also acknowledged that the change may mean “we’re going to catch less bad stuff.”

The decision will impact content moderation on Meta-owned platforms Facebook, Instagram and Threads, which count nearly 4 billion users worldwide.

Critics of the move said it reflected a partisan effort to align Meta with President-elect Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the company for alleged anti-conservative bias. Proponents, meanwhile, praised the decision as a sign of renewed emphasis on free speech rather than content policing.

Experts who spoke to ABC News said it’s difficult to know exactly what motivated the company, but they said both explanations are plausible.

Meta may view the decision as an opportunity to jettison a policy targeted by conservatives and curry favor with Trump, while shifting the company toward a permissive stance on speech that Zuckerberg has previously avowed, the experts said.

“Zuckerberg knew he’d have a fight on his hands to change the basic tenets of Facebook,” Eric Goldman, a professor at Santa Clara University School of Law who studies content moderation, told ABC News. “The question is: Why now?”

Meta did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Meta launched the fact-checking program in the heat of intense scrutiny leveled at the company regarding the spread of misinformation on the platform during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The initiative came under criticism from prominent Republicans, including Trump, who accused the company of anti-conservative bias in its evaluation of user posts.

Tension between Meta and Trump intensified in early 2021, when the company banned Trump’s accounts from its platforms in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. At the time, Zuckerberg called the risks of allowing Trump on the platform “simply too great.”

In recent years, however, the social media platforms have shifted toward a conservative-friendly, laissez-faire approach to speech, Sol Messing, a research associate professor at New York University’s Center for Social Media and Politics and a former research scientist at Facebook, told ABC News.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk acquired then-Twitter, now X, in October 2022, moving soon afterward to weaken the platform’s content moderation rules and emphasize a “community notes” approach. Last year, Meta reinstated Trump’s accounts.

“There’s been a shift rightward in terms of attitudes toward free speech in Silicon Valley and perhaps this decision is part of that,” Messing added.

Lately, Meta and Zuckerberg have appeared to warm toward Trump. Meta donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration last month, after having foregone a donation to Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

On Monday, Meta appointed Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, a Trump ally, to the company’s board of directors. The move came days after Meta named former Republican lobbyist Joel Kaplan as its new chief global affairs officer.

“It’s very difficult to ignore this [fact-checking] announcement in terms of the timing of those moves, as well,” Messing said, noting other potential reasons for the move such as cost-cutting or skepticism about the role of experts in policing content.

For his part, Trump appears to believe he influenced the policy change. When asked at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday whether Meta’s new content moderation policy came in response to his previous criticism of the company, Trump said, “Probably.”

Still, there is reason to believe the policy change brings Meta’s content moderation approach into closer alignment with views previously expressed by Zuckerberg, some experts said.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Meta referred to a graduation speech delivered by Zuckerberg at Georgetown University in 2019 in which he advocated for loose restrictions on speech.

“Some people believe giving more people a voice is driving division rather than bringing us together. More people across the spectrum believe that achieving the political outcomes they think matter is more important than every person having a voice. I think that’s dangerous,” Zuckerberg said at the time.

Goldman, of Santa Clara University, said Zuckerberg may be seizing upon Trump-era opposition toward content moderation.

“It’s plausible that Zuckerberg all along has felt Facebook was doing too much content moderation, and he has finally decided to express that view more forcefully,” Goldman said. “It’s not a new view for Zuckerberg to be questioning the value of content moderation.”

