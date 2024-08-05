Byron Donalds: Trump’s comments on Harris’ race ‘a side issue’

(NEW YORK) — Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., a prominent ally of Donald Trump, on Sunday dismissed the recent controversy over the former president’s comments on Vice President Kamala Harris’ race.

Donalds engaged in a testy interview with “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos over comments Trump made at the National Association of Black Journalists conference last week in which he falsely said that Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, only recently began to identify as Black.

“She is biracial. She has a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, she’s always identified as both. Why are you questioning that?” Stephanopoulos asked Donalds on Sunday.

“Well, George, first of all, this is something that’s actually a conversation throughout social media right now. There were a lot of people who are trying to figure this out. But again, that’s a side issue, not the main issue,” Donalds said, pivoting to Harris’ record in President Joe Biden’s administration.

The back-and-forth went on for several minutes, with Stephanopoulos pressing Donalds on why Republicans were having the conversation about Harris’ race in the first place.

“Why do you insist on questioning her racial identity?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“He talked about it on stage yesterday in Atlanta for what, two minutes? He spent more than 35, 40 minutes going after her record talking about how radical of a senator that she was,” Donalds said. “He talked about the job that she did as vice president of the United States.”

Donalds also defended Trump for saying he’d pardon rioters who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The former president raised eyebrows when he said at last week’s conference that he’d pardon those who assaulted police officers if they were found “innocent” — prompting ABC News’ Rachel Scott to point out that many had, in fact, been convicted.

Donalds grappled with Stephanopoulos over the wording of Trump’s answer but insisted that the former president would not pardon people who attacked law enforcement officers.

“Of course, if somebody was beating up a police officer at Jan. 6, he’s [Trump] not going to do that. But if you had people who were just walking through the Capitol, which did occur on January 6, because the security protocols had changed because of that riot at the Capitol, then what he would do is not allow them to be held in jail with these massively increased charges,” Donalds said.

“My question is on those rioters who assaulted officers, would you pardon those people,” Stephanopoulos responded. “They are not innocent. They are convicted. He said he would pardon them.”

“George, what I’m telling you is he’s gonna go back and look at these cases because it is without a doubt, and look, Jan. 6 is a very painful memory in our country. But it is without a doubt that the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia was super-charging these people because of political viewpoints,” Donalds said.

Donalds claimed that Trump has been treated differently than Biden or other Democrats by the Department of Justice, leading Stephanopoulos to point out that Hunter Biden, the president’s son, was also charged by the DOJ.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Black churchgoers in Philadelphia come to Biden’s defense amid fallout over debate performance
(PHILADELPHIA) — As President Joe Biden contends with the growing fallout from his debate performance, calls to drop out and criticism of his age, he found safe harbor at a Black church in Philadelphia on Sunday, where the congregation came to his defense.

“We want you to know, President Biden, that Bishop Morris is 91 years old on his way to 92,” Mount Airy Church of God in Christ Bishop J. Louis Felton said of the church’s founder, Bishop Ernest C. Morris Sr.

“And so, Mr. President, since you are only an octogenarian sitting next to a nonagenarian, don’t let anybody talk about your age. You’re a young whippersnapper,” Felton continued during his introduction of 81-year-old Biden, eliciting a laugh from the president and applause from the audience.

Later, during his sermon, Felton took on Biden’s critics head-on, saying more attention should be given to former President Donald Trump’s false statements.

“I don’t know why it is that you want to make an issue of the president and his condition with stammering and not being able, at certain times, to bring forth words while another person lies fluently and you never challenge his lies,” Felton said to cheers.

Biden, when he got up to speak after Felton, said he was grateful for the support.

“Mr. Felton, thank you for that introduction and moving sermon. And thank you, this incredible congregation, for welcoming me as you have,” Biden said.

“I’ve always felt the power of your faith in good times and in tough times,” Biden later added of the Black church. “Fact is, the Scripture says, all things work together for good. To those who love God are in our call according to His purpose. Our purpose is to serve others.”

“We’re all imperfect beings,” the president went on to say. “We don’t know where or what faith will deliver us to or when. But we do know is that we can seek a life of light, hope, love and truth. No matter what, we can seek that life. Take all of our experiences and give everything we have to work together, because when we do, you can’t stop us.”

Biden praised the church for its role in helping America live up to the ideal of equality, saying that because of the church, America has “never full walked away from it.”

“And that’s because of you and generations before you who led the church from slavery to freedom. Always praying, always believing that joy cometh in the morning,” Biden said. “You’ve never given up. And my life, and as your president, I’ve tried to walk my faith.”

Biden dismisses concerns about mental fitness, says he’d drop out if the ‘Lord Almighty’ told him to
In his earlier remarks, Felton said America needed to “see some love for a change.”

“That is why I believe God, who is in charge of everything, interfered [with] the president’s schedule. He was previously scheduled to speak at a conference today, but God knew President Biden need[ed] some love and sen[t] him here today so we can show him,” Felton said.

Biden was to speak at the National Education Association’s conference in Philadelphia on Sunday, but his campaign announced Friday that he backed out because the group’s staff union went on strike, and the president would not cross a picket line.

“President Biden, you are not only among friends, you’re among family,” Felton continued. “We did not come to beat up on you, to put you down, to criticize you, to magnify your flaws or mistakes. We come to love you.”

With a nod to the precarious political position Biden finds himself in, Felton said Biden will find his way out.

Major Democratic donors continue calls for Biden to step aside after ABC News interview
“If Jesus could get out of the pit, President Biden is coming back,” Felton said. “He’s a comeback kid, he’s a fighter, he’s a champion, he’s a winner.”

“Our president gets discouraged but today, through your Holy Spirit, renew his mind, renew his spirit, renew his body,” Felton prayed. “He’s the man we need in these terrible times.”

Afterward, Biden went to a separate space in the church to greet congregants and snap selfies.

“Can I get a hug from you?” one woman asked Biden, who gave her a kiss on the cheek, as others asked for pictures.

At one point, another woman said, “We don’t want to wear him out.”

Trump to be interviewed at National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago
(CHICAGO) — Former President Donald Trump will be interviewed on Wednesday at the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention in Chicago.

Trump will be in conversation with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner and Semafor political reporter Kadia Goba at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Trump will be asked about “the most pressing issues facing the Black community,” according to a press release by the association.

“We look forward to our attendees hearing from former President Trump on the critical issues our members and their audiences care about most,” Ken Lemon, the association’s president, said in a statement.

“While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know,” Lemon said.

But Trump’s appearance has stoked some criticism. April Ryan, the Washington bureau chief of theGrio who was awarded the NABJ’s “Journalist of the Year” back in 2017, wrote online that his invitation was “a slap in the face.”

Karen Attiah, the co-chair of the convention, resigned earlier this week after the NABJ announced Trump’s appearance. Attiah wrote in a post on X, “To the journalists interviewing Trump, I wish them the best of luck,” explaining that his appearance was only partly behind her decision and that it was “influenced by a variety of factors.”

Others, however, have defended the decision.

MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend, who was formerly Vice President Kamala Harris’s spokesperson, wrote on X: “Some of the best journalists in the country are members of NABJ. So, why wouldn’t they interview Trump? He is the Republican nominee.”

“NABJ didn’t platform Trump. The voters in the Republican primary did. Just like anyone else who is running for President, he should sit for serious interviews and answer real questions,” she wrote.

Vice President Harris was also invited to attend, according to NABJ, which has hosted presidential candidates on both sides of the aisle for years. President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Vice President Al Gore and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton have all attended the convention.

NABJ, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it was in contact with Harris’s team for an in-person panel before Biden had dropped out but “were advised by her campaign that her schedule could not accommodate this request.”

“The last update we were provided was that Harris would not be available in person or virtually during our Convention. We are in talks about virtual options in the future and are still working to reach an agreement,” Lemon said.

Though the Associated Press and NPR reported the organization declined an offer for her to appear virtually on Wednesday.

As Trump is in Chicago, Harris on Wednesday will have lunch with Biden at the White House before traveling to Houston, Texas, for a political event and to deliver remarks Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.’s 60th International Biennial Boule. The sorority is a historically Black organization with hundreds of chapters across the U.S. and internationally.

As the 2024 race ramps up, both Harris and Trump will be looking to shore up support among Black voters.

On the campaign trail this year, Trump’s suggested Black voters relate to his indictment and has frequently claims he will stop undocumented immigrants from taking “Black jobs.”

Harris, who is likely to be the first Black woman and the first person of South Asian descent to head a major party’s presidential ticket, recently encouraged Black voters to help make history by supporting her. In her speech, she pointed to wins under the current administration like the Child Tax Credit that reduced Black child poverty, student loan relief and lowering the costs of prescription drugs.

“In this moment, I believe we face a choice between two different visions for our nation, one focused on the future, the other focused on the past, and with your support, I am fighting for our nation’s future, and let us be clear about what that future looks like,” Harris said at the event.

A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll found enthusiasm for Harris as the Democratic nominee had peaked among Democrats (88%) and Black Americans (70%).

Trump says he had a ‘very good phone call’ with Zelenskyy
(WASHINGTON) — Former President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke over the phone on Friday, the two leaders said.

Zelenskyy reached out to Trump, according to a source close to the Ukrainian leader and Trump, who said the two had a “very good phone call.”

Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media that he spoke with Trump to “congratulate him on the Republican nomination and condemn the shocking assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.”

Zelenskyy, who has been the target of multiple assassination attempts himself, expressed his sympathy and horror at the assassination attempt, the source said.

In a statement on social media regarding the call, Trump said Zelenskyy “remarked about the American people coming together in the spirit of Unity during these times” in the wake of the incident.

Trump indicated that he will support Ukraine in getting a just peace, more than two years into the country’s war with Russia, according to the source. Zelenskky believes Trump is firmly committed to that, the source said.

“I appreciate President Zelenskyy for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families,” Trump said in his statement on the call. “Both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal that ends the violence and paves a path forward to prosperity.”

Zelenskyy said in his statement that Ukraine “will always be grateful to the United States” for its support in its battle against Russia, and that he agreed with Trump to “discuss at a personal meeting what steps can make peace fair and truly lasting.”

The call lasted 15 to 20 minutes and was warm and respectful, according to the source.

The conversation comes a day after Trump accepted the Republican party’s nomination to be its presidential candidate in his third bid for the White House.

In his keynote speech, Trump claimed that Russia’s attack on Ukraine “would have never happened if I were president.”

During the June debate against President Joe Biden, Trump pivoted toward how much money the U.S. has spent on the Russia-Ukraine war when asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s term.

“They’re not acceptable but look, this is a war that never should have started,” Trump said.

On Monday, Zelenskyy told reporters Kyiv will develop relations with the U.S. regardless of the results of the upcoming presidential election.

“I think that if Mr. Donald Trump becomes president, then we will work. I am not afraid of it,” he said.

Friday’s conversation comes nearly five years after the call between Trump and Zelenskyy that led to the former president’s first impeachment in 2019.

The then-Democratically controlled House voted to impeach Trump on two articles of impeachment, one for abuse of power and one for obstruction of justice, over allegations that Trump held up military aid for Ukraine to pressure Zelenskyy to investigate his political rivals in the July 2019 call.

Following a three-week trial, the then-Republican-controlled Senate acquitted Trump with just one Republican — Mitt Romney of Utah — voting to convict.

