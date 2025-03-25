Caesars announces opening of entertainment and venue center

Caesars Virginia in Danville is opening up its entertainment and venue center on June 6. Country musician Gary Allan will be the first to perform in the 30,000 square-foot- space. Wynonna Judd follows on June 21.

