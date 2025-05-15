Caesars in Danville continues to lead other casinos in Virginia

Caesars Virginia continues to outpace the other two casinos in Virginia. The latest report for April, out today from the Virginia Lottery, show total gaming activity of Caesars at $32.4 million, while Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is at $25.3 million and Hard Rock in Bristol is just over $21 million. Slot continue to account for most of the gaming activity at all three casinos. For Caesars, it was $23.7 million, or just over 84%.