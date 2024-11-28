California Cybertruck crash results in fatalities and an injury

California Cybertruck crash results in fatalities and an injury
KGO

(PIEDMONT, CA) — Three people were killed and one was seriously injured when their Tesla Cybertruck crashed in Piedmont, California, according to police.

Just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, police received a collision alert from an iPhone, which provided police with the location of the crash, according to Piedmont Police Department Chief Jeremy Bowers. Shortly after, someone called 911 to report a crash.

“Officers arrived on scene to find a single-vehicle collision fully engulfed in flames,” Bowers said at a press conference Wednesday.

Another motorist was able to pull one person from the Cybertruck, Bowers said.

Officers attempted to extinguish the flames, but the fire was too intense for the extinguishers to be effective, police said.

The Piedmont Fire Department responded and was ultimately able to extinguish the flames, according to Bowers.

Police believe it is possible the people involved in the crash were at a function together before the incident.

There is no evidence that a mechanical issue with the electric truck caused the crash, police said.

Police said they will not be releasing information about the identities of those killed in the Cybertruck at this time.

Speed was a factor in the collision, but there were other factors that likely contributed to the deadly crash, Bowers said.

The Piedmont Police Department is investigating along with the California Highway Patrol.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Hurricane Rafael could strengthen to Category 3 before landfall in Cuba: Latest track and forecast
Hurricane Rafael could strengthen to Category 3 before landfall in Cuba: Latest track and forecast
ABC News

(FLORIDA KEYS, Fla.) — Hurricane Rafael, now a powerful Category 2 hurricane, could strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane later in the day before making landfall in Cuba on Wednesday night.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida Keys, where heavy rain, gusty winds and even tornadoes are possible on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

By the weekend, Rafael will weaken as it stalls in the Gulf of Mexico.

Rafael isn’t posing a major threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast, but some of the tropical moisture could move toward the coast and add to the rain from an approaching cold front.

Most models predict Rafael sitting in the Gulf into next week and possibly moving southwest toward Mexico.

Atlantic hurricane season lasts through Nov. 30.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judge agrees to push Hunter Biden’s sentencing in gun case to Dec. 4
Judge agrees to push Hunter Biden’s sentencing in gun case to Dec. 4
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WILMINGTON, Del.) — The federal judge overseeing Hunter Biden’s conviction in Delaware on gun charges agreed Thursday to push back his sentencing date three weeks, from Nov. 13 to Dec. 4, granting a request by President Joe Biden’s son to allow more time for his attorneys to gather materials for his sentencing memorandum.

In their request this week to delay the sentencing, attorneys for Hunter Biden invoked the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 5 as one reason for the request.

“Several people who plan to submit letters to both Courts as part of sentencing memoranda for Mr. Biden are short of time because they are presently involved in government work and travel with the current Administration, or are involved in the 2024 presidential campaign,” attorneys for Hunter Biden wrote.

Attorneys for Hunter Biden also suggested that they may have “in-person witnesses” prepared to testify on his behalf, including some who “may not be available until after November 5 and the events that could occur right after that date.”

Prosecutors in special counsel David Weiss’ office had opposed the motion to reschedule sentencing.

Hunter Biden was found guilty in June on three felony counts related to his purchase of a firearm in 2018 while allegedly addicted to drugs.

Earlier this month, in a separate case, he pleaded guilty to nine federal tax-related charges in Los Angeles, where he is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 16.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mississippi bridge collapses in deadly accident at demolition site: Officials
Mississippi bridge collapses in deadly accident at demolition site: Officials
Royalty-free/Getty Images

(SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss.) — A Mississippi bridge set to be demolished collapsed in a deadly accident on Wednesday, officials said.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation confirmed there were fatalities, though it did not specify how many people died.

“[We] extend our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones,” the Mississippi Department of Transportation said in a statement.

An inspector with the Mississippi Department of Transportation who was at the worksite when the bridge collapsed was unharmed, the department said.

The bridge, which spanned the Strong River in Simpson County on State Route 149, collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The bridge had been closed to traffic since Sept. 18 and was in the process of being demolished as part of a bridge replacement project, the department said.

The replacement project had been given an estimate of 12 to 18 months to complete, according to previous statements from the department.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.