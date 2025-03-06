California driver and dog rescued after spending night trapped in crushed truck

(CALIFORNIA) — A California man and his dog were rescued on Wednesday after spending the night trapped in a crushed pickup truck along a highway in the northern part of the state, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 10:03 a.m. Wednesday, a motorist traveling along Highway 89 — three miles north of Calpine, California — called 911 after passing by the wreckage, “but was unsure if anyone was in the vehicle,” the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Since police were not certain of the condition of the driver, paramedics, the local fire department and California Highway Patrol accompanied a sheriff’s deputy to the scene, officials said.

Upon arrival, first responders found the pickup truck approximately “30 feet down the hillside along Highway 89,” the sheriff’s office said.

Inside the vehicle, authorities found “one single occupant and a dog,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver told officials he “crashed the day before around 2 p.m. and had spent the night in the truck,” even admitting to officials that “he just wasn’t paying attention and went off the road,” according to highway patrol.

The Sierra County Fire Department contacted the U.S. Forest Service and Graeagle Fire for assistance in extracting the driver from the wreckage, the sheriff’s department said.

After an hour of “meticulous work,” the driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with “moderate injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

“It was a pleasure working with Sierra County Fire — Calpine in the successful extrication of a complicated situation. Wishing the patient a full and speedy recovery,” Graeagle Fire Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The dog appeared to not have any injuries and is currently “being cared for by a friend of the driver,” the sheriff’s office said.

Upon investigation, authorities said they believe the driver had been trapped inside the car for neatly 22 hours before being discovered by the motorist.

The cause of the crash is currently being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

After this situation, California Highway Patrol urged people to remember “the responsibility we all have to each other when operating these rolling hunks of metal,” the agency said in a statement.

Ralph Yarl shooting suspect strikes deal, pleads guilty to second-degree assault
(MISSOURI) — Andrew Lester, the Kansas City man charged with shooting teenager Ralph Yarl in April 2023 after he knocked on the door of the wrong house, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault charges in a 10-minute Missouri court hearing on Friday.

The 86-year-old man had been facing charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of then-16-year-old Yarl, a Black honors student who mistakenly showed up at Lester’s door to pick up his twin brothers.

Second-degree assault, a Class D felony, carries with it the sentencing possibility of one to seven years in prison, Clay County Prosecutor Zach Thompson said at a press conference after Friday’s hearing. The sentencing hearing will happen on March 7, according to Thompson.

Lester, who is white, shot Yarl in the head and right arm, saying he believed someone was trying to break into his house, according to a probable cause statement obtained by ABC News. He initially pleaded not guilty in 2023 and was released on a $200,000 bond.

“Our office has maintained regular and respectful communication with Mr. Yarl and his family, and they support this resolution,” Thompson said Friday.

Thompson was told by a reporter at the news conference that Yarl’s family said they were not satisfied with the outcome of the plea deal, and the county prosecutor said he understood the frustration of the family.

“Based on our communications, both direct and written with Mr. Yarl and his family, we agreed that this would be a just resolution in the case,” Thompson said.

Yarl survived the attack and has since graduated high school, but suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) after the shooting. Yarl’s mother, Cleo Nagbe, previously told ABC News that her son has struggled academically in ways he didn’t prior to the injury.

His family reacted to Friday’s hearing in a statement obtained by ABC News.

“While this marks a step toward accountability, true justice requires consequences that reflect the severity of his actions — anything less would be a failure to recognize the harm he has caused,” they wrote. “We remain hopeful that his sentencing will not be merely a slap on the wrist but a decision that upholds the seriousness of his crime.”

Lester’s attorney Steve Salmon previously argued that his client’s mental and physical capacity was a factor in the case, postponing the initial trial date from Oct. 7 to Feb. 18. Salmon said the retired air mechanic had heart and memory issues, a broken hip and had lost over 50 pounds. In November, the judge ruled that Lester was fit to stand trial after reviewing the results of a mental exam.

The Missouri man appeared in court in a wheelchair on Friday, according to ABC’s Kansas City affiliate KMBC.

Yarl’s family filed a civil lawsuit against Lester and the Highland Acres homeowners association nearly a year after the shooting occurred, claiming little progress has been made in the case and the association failed to administer aid after shots were fired.

ABC News contributor Joanne Haner contributed to this report.

New York schools may implement cellphone ban
(NEW YORK) — Cellphones will no longer be allowed in New York schools if Gov. Kathy Hochul gets her way.

The New York governor announced on Tuesday a proposal to ban smartphones from hallways, classrooms and during lunchtime.

“We are not developing the skills we need because kids are distracted by cellphones,” Hochul said during a budget address in Albany. “I am announcing today a proposal that will transform our classrooms, return them to a place of learning.”

By restricting the use of devices from “bell to bell,” Hochul said schools will be distraction-free, allowing students to focus solely on learning.

“Our kids will be finally free from the endless disruptions from social media and all the mental health pressures that come from it,” Hochul said.

Students who have medical needs or are non-English speakers will still be permitted to use their cellphones at school. If approved, the governor said school districts will have the flexibility on how they interpret the policy.

The proposal will require approval by the state Legislature, since Hochul introduced it during her state budget instead of issuing an executive order.

Previously, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks said he was exploring a cellphone ban for city public schools, but Mayor Eric Adams said it required more study.

Eight states have already implemented cellphone restrictions to some degree in schools, including California, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, according to The Associated Press.

2 killed, 4 hurt in shooting at manufacturing facility in Ohio; police investigating motive
(NEW ALBANY, Ohio) — Police are looking for a motive after a man allegedly killed two people and injured four others in a workplace shooting at an Ohio manufacturing facility, officials said.

Officers responded to an active shooter report at a New Albany facility run by KDC/One, a beauty products manufacturer, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, New Albany police said.

One victim was found shot dead inside the building and five others were hospitalized, police said. Police announced early Thursday that one of the five people in the hospital died from their injuries. The four surviving victims remain hospitalized in unknown conditions, police said.

About 150 employees were safely evacuated, police said.

The suspect, identified as employee Bruce Reginald Foster III, fled the scene just before police arrived, New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones said.

Foster, 28, was taken into custody Wednesday morning at a home in Columbus, Jones said.

A motive remains under investigation, Jones said at a news conference Wednesday.

Authorities interviewed the evacuated employees and “nobody had reported that there was any conflict or that [Foster] was in trouble at work,” Jones said.

The chief described the victims as Foster’s co-workers and said they likely knew each other.

New Albany is a safe community, but “any community in America can fall victim to random workplace violence,” New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding said at the news conference.

Foster legally bought the gun used in the shooting in September 2024, authorities noted.
 

