California Gov. Newsom suing Fox News for $787 million for defamation

California Gov. Newsom suing Fox News for 7 million for defamation
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(DELAWARE) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is suing Fox News for $787 million for defamation.

Newsom’s allegations stem from Fox News host Jesse Watters’ coverage of the battle between the governor and President Donald Trump when the Trump administration sent the California National Guard to Los Angeles earlier this month.

Watters allegedly reported on Fox News that Newsom lied about a phone call with Trump, and the governor claims in his lawsuit that Watters’ show misleadingly edited a video of Trump to support the claim.

Trump, asked by a reporter on June 10 when was the last time he had spoken to Newsom, replied, “A day ago. Called him to tell him, got to do a better job, he’s doing a bad job” — even though, according to Newsom, the last time they had spoken was three days prior to that, at 1:28 a.m. ET on June 7, and Newsom said they had not discussed the riots in question.

After Newsom asserted on X that the two had not spoken on June 9 as Trump appeared to have said, Watters, according to the lawsuit, accused Newsom of lying and played the video clip of Trump telling the reporter the two had spoken — but edited out the start of the clip where Trump said “a day ago.”

“If Fox News wants to lie to the American people on Donald Trump’s behalf, it should face consequences — just like it did in the Dominion case,” Newsom said in a statement Friday, referring to the 2023 settlement Fox reached with Dominion Voting Systems — also for $787 million — after the voting machine company accused Fox News of knowingly pushing false conspiracy theories that Dominion rigged the 2020 presidential election in Joe Biden’s favor.

“I believe the American people should be able to trust the information they receive from a major news outlet,” Newsom said in his statement. “Until Fox is willing to be truthful, I will keep fighting against their propaganda machine.”

In a letter sent to Fox, Newsom’s attorneys said that unless Fox News issues a retraction and an on-air apology, “we will proceed with the lawsuit so that a jury can determine Fox News’s culpability and assign a monetary value to its ‘blatantly unethical’ conduct.”

Fox News, in a statement, said, “Gov. Newsom’s transparent publicity stunt is frivolous and designed to chill free speech critical of him. We will defend this case vigorously and look forward to it being dismissed.”

 

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Air India reduces international service by 15% after deadly plane crash
Air India reduces international service by 15% after deadly plane crash
Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Air India announced on Wednesday it will reduce international service on widebody aircraft by 15% starting June 20 through at least mid-July.

The decision comes less than a week after an Air India airliner carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members en route to the United Kingdom crashed into a building shortly after takeoff on June 12, leaving 246 dead and at least one surviving passenger, local officials and the airline said at the time.

The airline said it’s reducing service due to the safety inspection of aircraft and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have disrupted operations, resulting in 83 flight cancellations over the past six days.

“Given the compounding circumstances that Air India is facing, to ensure stability of our operations, better efficiency and to minimise inconvenience to passengers, Air India has decided to reduce its international services on widebody aircraft by 15% for the next few weeks,” the airline said in a press release.

Passengers will have the option to either reschedule their flights at no additional cost or receive a full refund.

Air India also said 26 out of the 33 Dreamliners in its fleet have now been returned to service following the required safety inspections by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The airline is also performing “enhanced safety checks” on its Boeing 777 fleet as a precaution and is cooperating with authorities.

The victims of the deadly Air India crash included 241 passengers and crew members, as well as five medical students who were inside the medical college and hospital the aircraft crashed into, according to hospital officials.

Many others inside the building were injured — some seriously — and received treatment, hospital officials said at the time.
The Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad confirmed to ABC News that Vishwaskumar Ramesh, one of the passengers, was the sole survivor who was aboard the aircraft during the crash.

The plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport, in India’s Gujarat state, the city’s Police Commissioner G.S. Malik said at the time.

Boeing’s Dreamliner planes had not previously been involved in an incident where passenger fatalities were reported.

This plane had more than 41,000 hours of flying time, which is considered average for this aircraft, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics firm.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Harvard University rejects Trump administration’s demands, risking billions in funding
Harvard University rejects Trump administration’s demands, risking billions in funding
Scott Eisen/Getty Images

(CAMBRIDGE, Mass.) — Harvard University is refusing to comply with a series of demands from the Trump administration, potentially risking billion in federal funding.

In a letter on Monday, Harvard University President Alan Garber said the school “will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights” by agreeing to a series of terms proposed by the Trump administration.

The Trump administration demanded Harvard end its diversity, equity and inclusion programs, adopt merit-based admissions and cooperate with immigration authorities — or risk losing $9 billion in federal funding. Garber at the time said the loss of funding would “halt life-saving research.”

Harvard’s rejection of Trump’s demands marks the first time a majority university has pushed back against funding threats made by the Trump administration.

In a letter Friday, the Trump administration argued that the school “failed to live up to both the intellectual and civil rights conditions that justify federal investment” and proposed terms including changing the school’s governance, adopting merit-based hiring, shuttering any DEI programs and allowing “audits” to ensure “viewpoint diversity.”

In response, Harvard’s president said the school is committed to making changes to create a “welcoming and supportive learning environment” and reaffirmed the school’s vow to fight antisemitism. However, he argued the Trump administration’s requests would go too far.

“The administration’s prescription goes beyond the power of the federal government. It violates Harvard’s First Amendment rights and exceeds the statutory limits of the government’s authority under Title VI,” Garber wrote. “And it threatens our values as a private institution devoted to the pursuit, production, and dissemination of knowledge. No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue.”

The confrontation follows similar actions against other prestigious universities. Last month, Columbia University agreed to comply with the administration’s demands regarding campus policies and governance after its federal funding was suspended following campus protests. The agreement came after the administration cited concerns about antisemitism and public safety.

The Department of Education has also initiated investigations into Cornell University and Northwestern University, according to White House officials. The Trump administration has halted more than $1 billion in federal funding to Cornell and $790 million to Northwestern due to investigations into alleged civil rights violations.

ABC News’ Selina Wang contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

3 children, 2 dogs rescued from storm drainage system in Colorado, officials say
3 children, 2 dogs rescued from storm drainage system in Colorado, officials say
Security Fire Department

(SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — Three children and two dogs were rescued from a storm drainage system in Colorado, according to fire officials.

Officials responded to a neighborhood in Security-Widefield, Colorado, searching for “three children and two dogs lost in the maze of the underground storm drainage system” over the weekend, the Security Fire Department said in a statement on Monday.

After an “extensive search,” the children and the dogs were located and were extracted through a manhole in the street “more than a half-mile from where they had entered,” officials said.

“Kids may think it would be fun to explore storm drains looking for those ninja turtles, but it can be very dangerous and even deadly,” the fire department said.

Even though the children and canines were safely removed, officials emphasized the dangers of being in a storm drainage system.

“Getting lost underground, hypothermia, rapid weather change flooding in drainage system (drowning risk), oxygen deficiency, toxic gases (such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide) and of course critters like rattlesnakes,” the fire department said.

The fire department encouraged parents to talk to their children about “the dangers of playing in and around” storm drains.

Officials were not clear why the children and the dogs were exploring the storm drains or how long they were lost.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.