California police dog fatally shot in the line of duty while searching for armed suspect: Officials

California police dog fatally shot in the line of duty while searching for armed suspect: Officials

Spike, a police dog with the Burbank Police Department, gave the “ultimate sacrifice” after he was fatally shot while searching for an armed suspect who escaped from officials following a traffic stop, police said. Burbank Police Department

(BURBANK, Calif.) — A California police dog gave the “ultimate sacrifice” after an armed suspect fled from law enforcement and fatally shot the canine in the line of duty, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Spike, who officials described as an “intelligent and devoted partner,” was killed on Saturday after authorities conducted a traffic stop, which escalated into an officer-involved shooting, police said in a statement.

While police were conducting the traffic stop on Saturday evening, the passenger of the vehicle fled on foot, ran up the nearby freeway ramp and jumped over the embankment wall into a nearby residential neighborhood, officials said.

Officers remained with the driver of the vehicle and requested assistance to find the runaway suspect, police said. A “coordinated search” was initiated using a helicopter and a police canine, later identified as Spike, officials said.

During the search, Spike located the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, officials said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, then fired “multiple rounds, striking the canine, before fleeing on foot,” police said.

Spike, who was transported to a local emergency veterinarian, “succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased,” police said.

After a continued search with the help of an air support unit, police said they were able to locate the suspect.

While officials were negotiating with the armed individual, the suspect began “shooting at police officers, striking police vehicles.”

Police retuned fire, fatally striking the suspect, officials said.

The individual’s handgun was recovered at the scene, with officials saying the investigation remains ongoing.

The fallen canine, who was “known for his gentle nature off duty and his tenacity and dedication while serving” was honored with a procession on Sunday.

“Your mission is complete, hero,” police said in a statement on Sunday.

Burbank police Lt. Derek Green told ABC Los Angeles station KABC losing Spike is “no different than losing a police officer.”

“It’s a dog, but it’s part of our law enforcement family,” Green told KABC. “These police K-9s are essentially a partner to it’s handler.”

Officials told KABC they are in the process of planning a public memorial for Spike.

Spike is at least the 22nd police K-9 to die in the line of duty in the U.S. this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. He is the first from California to die in more than two years.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Howie Rubin, prominent investment banker, charged with sex trafficking
Howie Rubin, prominent investment banker, charged with sex trafficking
Mireya Acierto/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A retired investment banker was arrested Friday at his Connecticut home on federal charges he trafficked women for sex acts in luxury hotels and at a Manhattan apartment converted into a sex dungeon with BDSM equipment, according to a federal indictment.

Howie Rubin, 70, and his former personal assistant, Jennifer Powers, 45, are charged with sex trafficking and transportation for the purposes of prostitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Rubin is due in Brooklyn federal court later Friday. Powers, who was accused of facilitating the alleged sex trafficking operation, was arrested in Texas.

It was not immediately clear whether either had retained counsel.

Rubin, a former top manager at Soros Fund Management and Bear Stearns, has been under investigation for years after multiple women claimed in 2017 he subjected them to beatings and rape. Rubin has long denied the accusations but the women won a multimillion dollar civil judgment against him for violating the Trafficking Victim Protection Act.

“For many years, Howard Rubin and Jennifer Powers allegedly spent at least one million dollars to finance the commercial sexual torture of multiple women via a national trafficking network,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher Raia said in a statement. “The defendants allegedly exploited Rubin’s status to ensnare their prospective victims and forced them to endure unthinkable physical trauma before silencing any outcries with threats of legal recourse.”

According to the criminal charges, from at least 2009 through 2019, Rubin recruited dozens of women to engage in commercial sex acts with him involving bondage, discipline, dominance, submission and sadomasochism.

“During many such encounters, Rubin engaged in conduct beyond the scope of the women’s consent,” the indictment said.

The indictment includes ten women, identified as Jane Does #1 through #10, who allege Rubin “brutalized” them, causing them to fear for their safety and resulting in significant pain or injuries, which at times required women to seek medical attention.

Some of the women were former Playboy models targeted through social media or modeling pages, according to the indictment.

At first, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said the commercial sex acts primarily occurred at luxury hotels in Manhattan. However, in 2011, Rubin leased a luxury penthouse apartment near Central Park.

According to the indictment, Rubin and Powers transformed one of the bedrooms in the penthouse into a sex “dungeon” that was painted red and soundproofed; had a lock on the door; was furnished with BDSM equipment to which women could be strapped and restrained; and contained devices to shock or electrocute them, among other items.

“Rubin and Powers, together with others, materially misrepresented to women the extent, manner and/or degree to which Rubin would engage in physical and sexual violence,” the indictment said. “Rubin provided a ‘safe word’ the women could say to convey that they wanted the violent sexual conduct to cease, but then disregarded the safe word when women used it and continued the violent conduct without the women’s consent.”

The indictment continued, “In other instances, regardless of whether Rubin had provided a safe word, the women were unable to object to Rubin’s conduct because they were bound and/or gagged during the sexual encounter. In still other instances, women became unconscious during the sexual encounters, such that they were unable to consent.”

Prosecutors said Rubin paid different women for commercial sex multiple times a week, sometimes on consecutive days and Powers would manage the fallout due to his alleged violence.

“If Rubin was satisfied with the way that the women had endured a sexual encounter, the women received $5,000 per encounter; if he was dissatisfied, he paid them several thousand dollars less,” the indictment said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Multiple people dead in ‘devastating blast’ at explosives manufacturer in Tennessee: Sheriff
Multiple people dead in ‘devastating blast’ at explosives manufacturer in Tennessee: Sheriff

(MCEWEN, Tenn.) — Multiple people are dead following a “devastating blast” at an explosives manufacturing plant in Tennessee on Friday, according to authorities.

The explosion occurred Friday morning at Accurate Energetic Systems in McEwen, located about 50 miles west of Tennessee.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed to reporters there are “some” fatalities and several people missing in the blast, though he did not give specific numbers.

At least 13 people are unaccounted for, Hickman County Mayor Jim Bates told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mom admitted to giving birth hours before leaving newborn at New York subway station: Police
Mom admitted to giving birth hours before leaving newborn at New York subway station: Police
A baby was found on a subway platform in Manhattan, New York, on Oct. 20, 2025. (WABC)

(NEW YORK) — The woman charged with abandoning her newborn at a Midtown Manhattan subway station told investigators she gave birth just hours before she left the baby at the bottom of a staircase, according to court documents.

The baby girl was found wrapped in a blanket at the southbound 1 train platform at 34th Street-Penn Station during the Monday morning rush hour, the New York Police Department said. The umbilical cord was still attached, indicating she had likely been born within a few hours, according to the criminal complaint.

The baby was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said, with New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow calling it “the miracle on 34th Street.”

Police said the mother, 30-year-old Assa Diawara, was caught on surveillance footage carrying a bundle in her arms through the turnstiles at the subway station. More footage showed her leaving the station empty-handed, the complaint said.

Diawara allegedly admitted she was the woman in the videos and said she gave birth late Sunday night into early Monday morning, the complaint said.

Diawara was taken into custody early Wednesday on charges of abandonment of a child and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Detectives identified her by following a trail of surveillance camera footage, an NYPD official said. Video showed Diawara taking a car service to Jamaica, Queens, and then investigators canvassed the area where she was dropped off and found a neighbor who recognized her from the surveillance footage, the official said.

Diawara has made her first court appearance and was granted supervised release. She is due to return to court in December.

New York’s Abandoned Infant Protection Act permits a parent to leave a newborn in a safe place — like a hospital, police station or fire station — up to 30 days after the baby’s birth. The parent would not be prosecuted and can remain anonymous as long as the baby is left in a safe place and the appropriate person is notified.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.