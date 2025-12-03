California radiologist, wife fatally shot in driveway by son, police say

Law enforcement on the scene after two people were shot and killed in Simi Valley, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025. KABC.

(SIMI VALLEY, Calif.) — The son of a California radiologist has been identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of his parents at their home.

Dr. Eric Cordes, 63, and wife, Vicki, 66, were shot multiple times in their Simi Valley garage on Sunday shortly after 12 p.m. local time. The couple was taken to a local hospital and later died of their injuries, the Simi Valley Police Department told ABC News. 

Keith Cordes, 37, allegedly shot his father and stepmother multiple times before fleeing the scene to the city of Chino, police said. He then reportedly set the car he escaped in on fire before fatally shooting himself, police said.

The San Bernardino County Medical Examiner’s Office was able to confirm the remains in the car set ablaze as Keith Cordes on Tuesday, police said.

Investigators said they believe that the weapon used in Keith Cordes’s suicide is the same weapon that was used to kill the couple, but forensic testing is still pending.

The circumstances and motive for the double murder are still under investigation, according to police.

The suspect — a resident of Kentucky — allegedly approached the couple in their garage before opening fire on Sunday. He then fled the scene in a black sedan with out of state plates, according to witness statements obtained by police.

Detectives later found the vehicle and the suspect’s remains by tracking its movement using FLOCK cameras and LPR cameras.

Dr. Cordes worked with Focus Medical Imaging for several years before his killing, the radiology clinic told ABC News on Tuesday.

“Dr. Eric Cordes was a brilliant, hard working doctor, and a respected colleague. He served the Simi Valley community and surrounding areas throughout his entire 30 plus year career. His tragic passing will leave a huge hole that will take a long time to fill,” Focus Medical Imaging said. 

Adventist Health Simi Valley, where he also worked, called the couple’s killing a “shocking loss.”

“The Adventist Health Simi Valley community is heartbroken by the tragic deaths of our longtime colleague, Dr. Eric Cordes, and his wife, Vicki. Dr. Cordes was a highly respected, board-certified radiologist and beloved physician who served this community with compassion and excellence for nearly 30 years,” the hospital told ABC News in a statement. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Man charged for allegedly threatening to kill President Trump in social media post
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A suburban Chicago man was federally charged for allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump on social media, according to court records unsealed on Monday.

Trent Schneider, 57, of Winthrop Harbor, was charged via criminal complaint with making a threat in interstate commerce to injure a person, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Following his arrest Monday morning, a federal judge in Chicago ordered that he remain detained in federal custody, prosecutors said. Schneider is next scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.

According to the complaint, in a “selfie-style video” posted to Instagram on Oct. 16, Schneider allegedly said, “I’m going to get some guns. I know where I can get a lot of f—— guns and I am going to take care of business myself.”

“I’m tired of all you f—— frauds. People need to f—— die and people are going to die. F— all of you, especially you, Trump. You should be executed,” he allegedly said in the video, according to the complaint. 

The video also allegedly included a caption that stated, in part, “THIS IS NOT A THREAT!!! AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING and My House Auction date is 11.04.2025 @realDonaldTrump SHOULD BE EXECUTED!!!”

Schneider allegedly posted the same video and caption approximately 18 times between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21, according to the complaint.

A “concerned citizen” in Florida who viewed the video on Oct. 16 reported it to law enforcement, according to the complaint.

Schneider faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison if convicted, the DOJ said.

Attorney information was not immediately available.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Millions face 1st deep freeze and snow of the season
Freeze Alerts – Latest Map (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — Millions of Americans from the Midwest to the Northeast to the South are facing the first deep freeze and snow of the season.

Parts of Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan saw more than 1 foot of lake effect snow on Monday, with the Indiana State Police saying it “responded to hundreds of calls for assistance.”

Flurries even fell in Nashville, Tennessee, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The snow moved east on Tuesday, hitting Buffalo and Syracuse in upstate New York, as well parts of Pennsylvania. Hydetown, Pennsylvania, recorded more than 12 inches of snow while Central Square, New York, near Syracuse, saw more than 11 inches.

New York City saw light snow on Tuesday, and local emergency officials warned of reduced visibility on Tuesday afternoon due to the combined gusty winds and snow showers.

The lake effect snow will continue across western New York and northern New England through Wednesday. A winter weather advisory is in effect in Buffalo for an additional 3 to 5 inches of snow through Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, freezing temperatures are invading the Northeast and the South.

The cold blast brought record low temperatures to dozens of Southern cities, from Knoxville, Tennessee, to the Florida Keys.

Wednesday will be another chilly morning for the South. The wind chill — how cold it feels — will drop to 34 degrees in Jacksonville, Florida; 36 degrees in Charleston, South Carolina; 30 in Atlanta; 35 in Nashville, Tennessee, and Montgomery, Alabama; and 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Northeast will also be feeling the freeze, with temperatures feeling like the 20s to low 30s.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Multiple people dead in ‘devastating blast’ at explosives manufacturer in Tennessee: Sheriff
(MCEWEN, Tenn.) — Multiple people are dead following a “devastating blast” at an explosives manufacturing plant in Tennessee on Friday, according to authorities.

The explosion occurred Friday morning at Accurate Energetic Systems in McEwen, located about 50 miles west of Tennessee.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed to reporters there are “some” fatalities and several people missing in the blast, though he did not give specific numbers.

At least 13 people are unaccounted for, Hickman County Mayor Jim Bates told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.