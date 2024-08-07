California rocked by 5.3-magnitude earthquake centered near Bakersfield

(DECATUR, Ga.) — Thirty-four years after a brother and sister were murdered, a man has been indicted in the slayings when he was linked to the cold case via DNA, Georgia prosecutors said.
John Sumpter was stabbed and his sister, Pamela Sumpter, was raped and stabbed at their Stone Mountain apartment on July 15, 1990, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.
John Sumpter, 46, died at the scene, prosecutors said.
Pamela Sumpter, 43, survived and underwent a rape kit at the hospital, prosecutors said.
Pamela Sumter told police that her brother had brought a male acquaintance over, and she provided a description of him and said he was from Detroit, prosecutors said.
Weeks later, on Aug. 5, 1990, Pamela Sumpter died from her injuries, prosecutors said.
The case went unsolved for decades.
Then, in 2022, state investigators sent the rape kit for testing “as part of its continuing initiative to test pre-1999 rape kit evidence,” the district attorney’s office said.
In February 2023, the DNA from the rape kit was uploaded to a statewide DNA database, but there was no match, prosecutors said.
The district attorney’s office said it then applied for and received a federal grant for prosecuting cases using DNA.
This February, the DNA was uploaded to a national database, and within days, it matched to a 1992 sexual assault case in Detroit, prosecutors said.
In the Detroit case — which was never prosecuted — the victim identified her assaulter as her ex-boyfriend, Kenneth Perry, the district attorney’s office said.
Police also sent the rape kit evidence to a private lab to use forensic genetic genealogy, in which the unknown DNA is identified by comparing it to family members who voluntarily submit DNA samples to a database, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said.
The genetic genealogy analysis also led investigators to Perry, Boston said.
Perry, now 55 and living in Loganville, Georgia, was arrested on June 6, the district attorney’s office announced Wednesday. The DNA sample collected from Perry when he was arrested was also a match to Pamela Sumpter’s rape kit, prosecutors said.
Perry was indicted Tuesday on charges including malice murder, felony murder and rape, prosecutors said. He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.
“We are here today because of incredible advancements in science and in investigative technology that have made what once seemed to be an unsolvable case, a solid case,” Boston said at a Wednesday. news conference.
“It’s been over 30 years since this terrible, evil tragedy happened to my brother and sister. We now have closure,” the victims’ brother, James Sumpter, said at the news conference. “I pray that the justice system prevails.”
(OAHU, Hawaii) — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after a shark bit him on the leg at a North Carolina beach, authorities said.
The attack unfolded around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, North Topsail Beach Police Chief William Younginer said. Beachgoers sprung into action, getting the boy out of the water and applying towels and pressure to slow the bleeding, he said.
Officers and emergency medical technicians were already at the beach responding to another call, so the response time was about two minutes, Younginer said.
A police officer applied a tourniquet and EMS stabilized the teen before he was taken to the nearest trauma center, Camp Lejune Naval Hospital, Younginer said.
Doctors were able to repair the boy’s leg and he’s expected to be released soon, according to Younginer.
The police chief praised the bystanders who took immediate action.
Also on Sunday, a well-known surfer and lifeguard was killed in a shark attack near the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, emergency officials said.
Tamayo Perry, 49, had been a lifeguard with Honolulu Ocean Safety since 2016. He was a local surf coach and competed for years in the Pipeline Master Trials, according to his official bio on his coaching site. Perry appeared in the 2002 movie “Blue Crush,” along with episodes of “Hawaii Five-O” and “The Bridge,” according to IMDb.
(SAN FRANCISCO) — An American Airlines flight was evacuated after the crew reported smoke in the cabin while the plane was parked at its gate at San Francisco International Airport, according to airport officials.
The airline said the smoke came from a laptop in a passenger’s bag.
Jan Jankai, a passenger on the flight with his father, told ABC News when they boarded the plane, “it smelled like burned cables” and proceeded to get stronger.
Soon after, Jankai said they saw a huge flame from below his father’s seat and on all sides. He said the smoke got so intense “We thought we would pass out.”
“We tried to get up but were already buckled in,” Jankai said, adding he and his father quickly unbuckled their seats and tried to go to the back emergency exit.
Jankai’s father, who was seated above the passenger’s bag that was on fire, said he threw the bag out of the emergency exit door.
SFO said three people experienced minor injuries while evacuating through the emergency slides. One of the three individuals injured was transported to a local hospital, according to an update from the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) Friday evening.
American Airlines said they are aware of one passenger sustaining minor injuries while exiting the aircraft.
SFFD confirmed the incident was due to a battery fire and the fire was out before firefighters arrived at the aircraft.
The airline said some passengers evacuated via the emergency slides and others deplaned from the jet bridge.
The Airbus A321 was set to depart for Miami at the time.