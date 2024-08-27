California teen mom and newborn missing since Sunday, may be in high-desert area
(LOS ANGELES) — California officials are asking for help locating a 14-year-old mother, her newborn and her 15-year-old sister-in-law, all of whom haven’t been seen since Sunday night.
Amoria Brown, 14; her daughter Omoria Brown, 3 months old; and Sanaii Brown, 15, were last seen at around 10 p.m. Sunday and were believed to be headed to a high-desert area with family, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The newborn girl suffers from a heart condition and needs daily medication, according to the LAPD.
Amoria Brown is described as Black, 5-foot-4 and about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a multicolored shirt, gray shorts and gray sandals, according to the LAPD.
Sanaii Brown is Black with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 150 pounds, the LAPD said.
Police ask anyone with information about the teens and newborn to contact the LAPD at 1-800-222- 8477.
(NEW YORK) — A jury in Manhattan federal court began deliberations Friday afternoon in the corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, who faces 16 felony counts, including bribery, extortion, wire fraud and acting as a foreign agent for Egypt.
More than three dozen witnesses testified in the New Jersey senator’s nearly two-month trial. Jurors held gold bars and saw envelopes of cash that prosecutors said Menendez took as bribes in exchange for official acts.
“The buck stops here. Thousands upon thousands of bucks stop here. It’s time to hold him responsible,” prosecutor Paul Monteleoni told jurors.
The defense insisted Menendez “did not take one single action due to a bribe” and blamed the senator’s wife, Nadine Menendez, who the defense insisted shook down three New Jersey businessmen and kept it from her husband.
“That is her gold and her cash,” defense attorney Adam Fee said.
Prosecutors argued the Democratic congressman was no puppet of his wife.
“He wasn’t the one being led around and manipulated by Nadine,” Monteleoni said.
The trial exposed how top Egyptian officials allegedly gained access to Bob Menendez, then chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, through Nadine Menendez. Jurors saw photos of the senator dining with Egyptian intelligence officials. A staff member testified “it was weird” the senator had dinner and other encounters with the Egyptians that did not appear on his schedule.
“Made it a little bit more difficult because I didn’t know exactly who he was talking to or what information he had or didn’t have or who he might want to meet or where information was coming from,” the staff member, Sarah Arkin, testified.
Nadine Menendez faces a separate trial in the case and has pleaded not guilty.
The jury will return to court Monday to resume deliberations.
(KAPOHO, Hawaii) — A man recently identified as a suspect in the 1991 murder of a 23-year-old woman has died by suicide, days after a DNA swab from his cheek matched DNA evidence collected at the crime scene 33 years ago, according to the Hawaii Police Department.
Albert Lauro Jr., 57, was identified as a suspect in the murder of Dana Ireland, who had been kidnapped and raped in the Kapoho area of Hawaii Island on Dec. 24, 1991, according to police. She died a day later at a local hospital.
“This case is still under investigation. Albert Lauro Jr. has been linked to the victim by DNA; however, his exact involvement is still under investigation. And his death was ruled a suicide by the forensic pathologist,” Hawaii Police Department Captain Rio Amon-Wilkins told ABC News.
DNA evidence had been recovered from a swab taken from Ireland’s body, from a sheet used to transport her to the hospital and from a t-shirt found at the scene and was used by police to identify a suspect in her murder this month, according to Hawaii PD.
At the time of the murder, there was no match for the evidence in any DNA database, police said.
In 2008, the DNA evidence was sent to the Forensic Analytical Crime Lab in California, and additional DNA evidence was collected from the T-shirt, which matched other samples from the scene, according to Hawaii PD.
DNA experts are now able to take data from a DNA sample and build a family tree based on known DNA from relatives. Earlier this year, an FBI agent from the Honolulu Field Office contacted police investigators with the names of some people who could potentially match the DNA sample — including Lauro Jr., according to Hawaii PD.
Lauro Jr. lived in the Kapoho area at the time of the murder, so police surveilled him, eventually collecting a utensil that he had been using and then threw away. The DNA collected from the utensil matched the DNA evidence connected to the crime, police said.
The evidence established probable cause for the crime of rape. The statute of limitations for the crime had run out, but investigators were able to continue to investigate the case as a murder — though they did not have enough evidence to establish probable cause and arrest Lauro Jr., according to Hawaii PD.
Investigators obtained a court order for a cheek swab from the suspect, then asked him to come to the station and talk to investigators — but he was not taken into custody at the time. After the swab was taken he asked to leave and was allowed to do so. The swab then matched the DNA taken from the scene of the crime 33 years ago after it was analyzed at the California lab, according to Hawaii PD.
“The Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution protects individuals from unwarranted search and seizure,” Hawaii Police Department Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz said in a statement. “In order to obtain a search warrant, investigators would have to have established probable cause for the crime of murder and explained specifically what evidence it was seeking.”
“We remain focused on Dana Ireland, a young woman who was brutally murdered. There is still a lot about this case that we do not know and our investigation into this case continues to push forward. Our search for the truth is not over,” Moszkowicz said.
(NEW YORK) — Heat alerts have been issued for 21 states from Washington to Florida on Wednesday, with more than 90 million on alert for extreme weather.
The dangerous heat is just beginning in the West, but it has already claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy who was hiking in Phoenix on Tuesday.
This prolonged heat could be for the record books, and could be one of the worst heat waves in 18 years for parts of California.
Several wildfires also exploded in the West on Tuesday due to dry conditions and ongoing heat.
Among the worst of those fires is the Thompson Fire in Butte County, California, which grew to over 3,500 acres on Wednesday with 0% containment. Eight firefighters were injured and 28,000 people have been evacuated.
The Butte County Sheriff just downgraded a part of the fire zone from an Order to a Warning, Wednesday evening. A heat advisory was issued for coastal cities, such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, where temperatures could get close to 90 degrees on Wednesday. Inland temperatures could rise into the 110s.
Dozens of record highs are expected over the next week in the West, even all the way to Seattle and Portland, Oregon.
In the South and Mississippi River Valley, the combination of heat and humidity could push the heat index over 110 degrees.