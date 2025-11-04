California’s ‘Prop 50’ congressional map election could have major impact for midterms

California’s ‘Prop 50’ congressional map election could have major impact for midterms

Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) – One of 2025’s major elections could have major reverberations for the 2026 midterms.

Californians are voting on a ballot initiative, “Proposition 50,” to determine if the state will adopt a new congressional map that redraws five districts to be more Democratic-leaning, potentially allowing Democrats to flip them in the midterms.

Supporters of Proposition 50 — including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former President Barack Obama — have pushed for the new map.

Texas Republicans, encouraged by President Donald Trump, revised their maps in a rare mid-decade redistricting move that could allow Republicans to gain five seats in 2026 — and insulate the GOP from the historic midterm headwinds a president’s party can face.

“We have a chance at least to create a level playing field in the upcoming midterm elections,” Obama said during a recent call with supporters of the campaign to vote “yes”.

Hannah Milgrom, a spokesperson for Yes on 50, the political committee supported by Newsom, told ABC News that the group has been working with over 230 community organizations on the ground.

National Democrats have largely supported the initiative, hoping it will be the first of other Democratic efforts to push back on Republican-led redistricting in Texas, Missouri, and other states.

But Rep. Kevin Kiley, a California Republican whose district would be reshaped and made significantly more Democratic-leaning, told ABC News partisan gerrymandering is a “plague on democracy,” and has unsuccessfully pushed House Speaker Mike Johnson to take up a bill banning the practice.

“I think it takes power away from voters, undermines the fairness of elections and degrades representative government,” he said.

Spokespeople for two of the political committees opposing Proposition 50, which are supported by megadonor Charles T. Munger Jr. and former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, respectively, told ABC News they were focused in the final weeks before the election on reaching persuadable voters and to emphasizing arguments about allowing voters to choose their politicians, not the other way around.

Actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, who supported independent redistricting as governor, has also spoken out against the proposition. He said in September, “If you vote yes on that, you’re going backwards.”

“Prop 50 will have a big impact on the midterms … the U.S. House margin right now is so narrow that every seat in every state could make a difference for which party controls Congress,” Christian Grose, a professor of political science at the University of Southern California, told ABC News. 

If the proposition passes, Grose added, a large margin of support could signal to Democratic donors that there’s enthusiasm for the party — and could impact whether other blue or red states decide to redraw their congressional maps as well.

Grose said Democrats are likely more fired up in part because campaigning towards Democratic voters is how to win with ballot propositions in California, Grose said, but also because of what they see as national stakes: “Democrats, maybe nationally, are viewing things as an existential threat; are viewing Trump as an existential threat. So anything that pushes back against Trump, anything that helps Democrats, is resonating.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump says he will go out with police, military to patrol DC Thursday night
Trump says he will go out with police, military to patrol DC Thursday night
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced that he is “going out” with police and military in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to oversee the surge in federal law enforcement and National Guard, who are responding to what he says is a crime emergency in the district.

“I’m going to be going out tonight, I think, with the police and, with the military, of course. So we’re going to do a job. The National Guard is great. They’ve done a fantastic job,” Trump told radio host Todd Starnes on Thursday.

The president mobilized the National Guard one week ago to assist the police, claiming crime was out of control.

The plan came a day after Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller visited the National Guard at Union Station, where they were drowned out with boos from protesters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Missouri attorney general appointed co-deputy director of FBI
Missouri attorney general appointed co-deputy director of FBI
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Photo Courtesy: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Andrew Bailey, who serves as the Missouri attorney general, has been appointed as co-deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“Thrilled to welcome Andrew Bailey as our new FBI Co-Deputy Director,” according to Blanche’s post. “As Missouri’s Attorney General, he took on the swamp, fought weaponized government, and defended the Constitution. Now he is bringing that fight to DOJ.”

This marks the first time in FBI history that the agency has had two deputy directors. Last month, current Deputy Director Dan Bongino faced growing fallout over the Justice Department’s decision not to disclose any more records from its investigations into deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Bongino was upset at the administration’s handling of the issue, according to sources.

“I am proud to announce I have accepted the role of Co-Deputy Director of the FBI,” Bailey posted on X. “I extend my thanks to @POTUS and @AGPamBondi for the opportunity to serve in the mission to Make America Safe Again. I will protect America and uphold the Constitution.”

“The FBI, as the leading investigative body of the federal government under the Department of Justice, will always bring the greatest talent this country has to offer in order to accomplish the goals set forth when an overwhelming majority of American people elected President Donald J. Trump again. Andrew Bailey will be an integral part of this important mission and I look forward continued fight to save America together,” FBI Director Kash Patel said Monday evening.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Use of federal troops in Los Angeles is unlawful, judge says
Use of federal troops in Los Angeles is unlawful, judge says
DHS police and Marines guard the Federal Detention Center on Thursday, July 17, 2025 as people protest against immigration enforcement in Los Angeles, CA. (Luke Johnson / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration’s use of federal troops in Los Angeles to conduct law enforcement operations is unlawful, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer issued an order prohibiting troops from engaging in security patrols, riot control, arrests, searches and crowd control. The order does not take effect until Sept. 12 to allow the Trump administration to appeal.

Breyer said the use of federal troops effectively created a “national police force with the president as its chief” and violated the Posse Comitatus Act.

“The evidence at trial established that Defendants systematically used armed soldiers (whose identity was often obscured by protective armor) and military vehicles to set up protective perimeters and traffic blockades, engage in crowd control, and otherwise demonstrate a military presence in and around Los Angeles. In short, Defendants violated the Posse Comitatus Act,” Breyer wrote.

The 1878 Posse Comitatus Act limits the military from being involved in civilian law enforcement unless Congress approves it or under circumstances “expressly authorized by the Constitution.”

One exception is the Insurrection Act, a 218-year-old law signed by President Thomas Jefferson.The Insurrection Act states, in part: “Whenever there is an insurrection in any State against its government, the President may, upon the request of its legislature or of its governor if the legislature cannot be convened, call into Federal service such of the militia of the other States, in the number requested by that State, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary to suppress the insurrection.”

Another provision states it can be used “whenever the President considers that unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the United States, make it impracticable to enforce the laws of the United States in any State by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings.”

The ruling on Tuesday sets the stage for a high-profile appeal, as the Trump administration ramps up the use of the federal troops in other U.S. cities, including threats to do so in Chicago.

Breyer issued his decision after holding a three-day trial last month featuring testimony from military leadership about the ongoing operations in the Los Angeles area.

In June, Breyer also ruled President Donald Trump lacked the authority under the Insurrection Act to federalize the National Guard, concluding that the immigration protests in the city failed to meet the criteria of a “rebellion.”

ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.