‘Call me by the old, familiar name’: Watch The Weeknd in trailer for ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’
Andrew Cooper/Lionsgate

The trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow, based on an original idea by and starring The Weeknd, has arrived.

The film, co-starring Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega and Saltburn‘s Barry Keoghan, is about a musician who has insomnia. According to a press release, he’s “pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence.”

In the film, we see The Weeknd, credited under his birth name, Abel Tesfaye, performing onstage, slowly sinking under the water in a bathtub and tied to a bed by Ortega’s character. She tells him, “I know this is all really intense but I’m not trying to hurt you. I’m really sorry about this. I really am.”

“What the f*** is going on?” he responds. We then see Ortega acting suspiciously while she loads something into a car and drives away.

Meanwhile, Keoghan seems to be some kind of manager or assistant to the singer, embracing him and telling him, “Stop self-doubting! You’re f****** invincible!”

Throughout the trailer, we hear distorted voices, both male and female. “Death is nothing at all. It does not kill,” says one. “Everything remains exactly how it was. Whatever we were to each other, we are still.”

Twice we hear a distorted voice say, “Call me by the old, familiar name,” followed by the sound of a woman screaming, “Abel!” That’s intriguing, considering the fact that The Weeknd has recently spoken of his desire to stop using that stage name and be known once more as Abel.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is in theaters May 16. The Weeknd’s album of the same name was released on Jan. 31.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Chris Evans says he’s not returning for new ‘Avengers’ films: ‘Happily retired
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chris Evans has no intention of donning his Captain America shield any time soon.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor said that the reports that surfaced back in December 2024 claiming he would appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film are false.

“That’s not true, though,” Evans said. “This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years — ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it.”

To make things clear, Evans then said: “Yeah, no — happily retired.”

Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson, the new hero holding the title of Captain America, also spoke about the rumors Evans would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Esquire.

“I talked to Chris a few weeks ago and it wasn’t on the table then,” he said. “At least, he didn’t tell me it was on the table, because I asked him. I was like, ‘You know, they said they’re bringing everyone back for the movie. Are you coming back?’ He goes, ‘Oh, you know, I’m happily retired.’”

Evans did return to the MCU in 2024, but he didn’t play Captain America. Instead, he reprised his Fantastic Four character Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix releases teaser trailer, release date for ‘You’ season 5
Netflix

Goodbye, You.

Netflix has released the teaser trailer and release date for season 5 of its thriller series, You. The show, which stars Penn Badgley as the hopeless romantic killer Joe Goldberg, returns for its final season on April 24.

Joe’s journey to finding The One has taken him all over the world, from New York City to LA, San Francisco and London, but he’s back in the Big Apple for the final 10 episodes of the popular show.

“Hello, you. Do you remember me? ‘Cause I remember you. Here we are together again, back to where it began. A lot has happened these many years together. Identities, cities, loves. Complications,” Badgley’s Joe says via his signature voice-over narration in the trailer. “But all that led me here to now, to where I was always meant to be. And the one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me, is you.”

Charlotte Richie also returns in season 5 as Joe’s partner, Kate. The pair move to New York together, where we’re introduced to several new characters, including free-spirited playwright Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer, Joe’s brother-in-law Teddy, played by Griffin Matthews, and Joe’s twin sisters-in-law Raegan and Maddie, both portrayed by Anna Camp.

Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis and Nava Mau also star in the fifth and final season of the Netflix show.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

First trailer for new ‘Superman’ movie out now: Watch here
Warner Bros. Pictures

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming James Gunn-directed Superman film was released on Thursday.

The teaser from DC Studios gives fans their first taste of what to expect in the film starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

DC Studios teased the trailer ahead of its release with a new look at Corenswet in full superhero gear on Monday and a new look at Brosnahan’s intrepid reporter on Wednesday.

Gunn first announced he was taking on the project in March 2023. He shared a photo with the cast of the upcoming film earlier this year, following a table read.

Along with Corenswet and Brosnahan, the upcoming film will also star Nicholas Hoult as Superman’s archnemesis Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

The cast also includes Isabela Merced, who plays Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi, who plays Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan, who plays Metamorpho; Nathan Fillion, who plays Guy Gardner/Green Lantern; and Wendell Pierce, who plays Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief Perry White.

Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell play Clark’s adoptive human father and mother, Jonathan and Martha Kent, respectively. Alan Tudyk is also cast in an undisclosed role.

Superman is set to premiere July 11, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.