Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx star in new teaser for ‘Back in Action’ film
Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are Back in Action.
The pair star side by side in a brand-new, action-packed teaser for the new film Back in Action, coming to Netflix in January.
“Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx) find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown,” a synopsis for the movie reads.
“You know that I love our life right?” Emily asks Matt in the teaser. “But tonight, something clicked.”
She continues, “For the first time in a really long time, I felt alive again.”
The brief conversation kicks off a teaser filled with the two fighting opponents, parachuting off a mountain and explaining their complicated past to their children.
“I knew you guys were lying about something but I never thought you were cool enough to be spies,” one of their children says, moments before the couple swerves out of a nasty car wreck.
Back in Action marks Diaz’s first film since 2014.
Foxx was hospitalized last April during production on Back in Action for an undisclosed “medical complication.” He has since made a recovery.
The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix Jan. 17.
A New Mexico judge has declined to reconsider criminal charges against Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting on the set of Rust in October 2021.
“Because the State’s Amended Motion raises arguments previously made, and arguments that the State elected not to raise earlier, the Court does not find the Amended Motion well taken,” the decision said.
The court dismissed the state’s application to reinstate involuntary manslaughter charges that were thrown out in July after it was learned during trial that prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense, namely ammunition brought to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.
Baldwin’s attorneys claimed live ammunition that came into the hands of local law enforcement related to the investigation was “concealed” from them.
The judge in the trial, Mary Marlowe Sommer, said the state’s discovery violation regarding the late disclosure of a supplemental report on the ammunition evidence “injected needless delay into the proceedings,” approached “bad faith” and was “highly prejudicial to the defendant.”
Marlowe Sommer also issued the new ruling on Friday saying the charges would not be reconsidered for Baldwin.
“State does not raise any factual or legal arguments that would justify the grant of a motion to reconsider,” she wrote in the opinion.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21, 2021, when she was shot by Baldwin while he was practicing using a Colt .45 revolver. The prop gun, which Baldwin believed to contain dummy rounds, actually had a live round of ammunition in it. Director Joel Souza was also struck in the shooting, but recovered from his injuries.
Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins’ death in March. Prosecutors argued during the trial she was the source of the live bullet and had failed to follow safety protocols meant to protect the crew while handling the firearms.
Gutierrez is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence, the maximum for the offense.
Last month, Marlowe Sommer denied a motion from Gutierrez’s attorneys arguing she was entitled to a new trial or dismissal of the case for “egregious prosecutorial misconduct” and “severe and ongoing discovery violations by the State,” related to the same evidence that resulted in Baldwin’s trial being dismissed.
Marlowe Sommer also denied a separate motion from the defense seeking immediate release from detention.
The judge ruled the issues raised by the defense did not justify a new trial or dismissal, and that the state did not suppress the ammunition evidence in Gutierrez’s trial that was at the heart of Baldwin’s dismissal.
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is reportedly pregnant with her third child, her first with her jiujitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.
A source tells People, “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”
Bündchen is also mom to Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with her ex-husband, NFL champ and football commentator Tom Brady.
The former super-couple divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
Rumors began swirling that Gisele, 44, was romantically involved with Valente, 37, shortly after she finalized her divorce from Brady. However, she denied they were anything but friends to Vanity Fair in 2023, until finally going public in 2024, with Bündchen telling the New York Times, “This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first.”
Having three Emmys on his mantel wasn’t the end of the good news for Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd.
The creator, writer and star of the Netflix series — which took home six Emmys Sunday night, including Outstanding Limited Series — has snagged a first-look deal with the streamer, according to Deadline.
A “first-look” arrangement with a company means he will have an open door to create new shows for Netflix.
According to the trade, the show’s 11 nominations alone were enough to land him the deal: He signed with the streamer in August, Deadline says.
During his acceptance speech for writing the series, which tracked his real-life struggles with trying to break into the entertainment industry, substance abuse and sexual trauma, Gadd said in part, “10 years ago I was down and out, right, I never, ever, thought I’d get my life together … and then here I am, just over a decade later picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television.”
He added, “Now I don’t mean that to sound arrogant, I mean that as encouragement for anyone who’s going through a difficult time right now to persevere. I don’t know much about this life … but I do know that nothing lasts forever. And no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better. So if you’re struggling, keep going, keep going, and I promise you, things will be OK.”