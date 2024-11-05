Camila Alves says Matthew McConaughey brings ‘so much joy’ in birthday tribute

(L-R) Levi McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Livingston McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey, and Vida McConaughey

Camila Alves is celebrating her husband Matthew McConaughey in the sweetest way on his birthday.

The Oscar winner turned 55 on Monday.

In an Instagram video she shared on Monday, Alves and McConaughey are seen riding on a motorbike of some sort and cruising through the streets at night with music playing.

She wrote in the caption of the post, “Today we celebrate you!”

Alves then goes on to say that she and her family have been celebrating McConaughey all weekend before saying, “you bring so much Joy Matthew… but I am stopping here before I get all sentimental…!”

“To more sleigh street rides celebrating YOU!” she added.

In the past, Alves and McConaughey have taken to Instagram to celebrate their family’s milestones, especially birthdays.

For her birthday in January, McConaughey shared a photo of the both of them and called Alves a “hot mamma” in the caption of the post.

The duo tied the knot on June 9, 2012 after first meeting in 2006.

Prior to getting married, they welcomed their son Levi, 15, in 2008, and daughter Vida, 14, in 2010.

They welcomed their son Livingston during the same year of their wedding in 2012.

 

Whoopi Goldberg reveals her look for Broadway’s ‘Annie’
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

On Thursday’s installment of The View — and on her Instagram — EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg revealed her look as Miss Hannigan in the forthcoming New York City performances of Annie.

Miss Hannigan, the show’s antagonist, runs the orphanage in which the main character, Annie, lives; Hannigan sings the song “Little Girls” and “Easy Street” in the production.

The revival of the classic musical will run at The Theater at Madison Square Garden for a limited engagement from Dec. 4, 2024, through Jan. 5, 2025.

To her View audience, Whoopi said, “It may not be your grandma’s Annie, but it will be fun.” She added it’s “been a while” since she’s done theater — she last appeared on Broadway in 2011. Whoopi called it “kinda exciting and scary” to be returning.

When Whoopi announced she’d be on board, she commented, “I love the theater, and in my mind, there is no better way to spend the holidays than to get back on stage. I can’t wait to step in to the delicious role of Miss Hannigan and perform for the greatest audiences in the world — in my hometown of New York City.”

 

Broadway to dim its lights to honor the late James Earl Jones
John Atashian/Getty Images

The Broadway League has announced it will dim its lights the night of Sept. 23 in honor of the late James Earl Jones

The EGOT-winning actor, who passed away at 93 years on Sept. 9, was a force on the Great White Way, in addition to his big-screen work. Now the national trade association for the Broadway industry says it will pay tribute to him on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. ET.

“James Earl Jones was a true pillar of the Broadway industry, providing unforgettable experiences to multiple generations of theatregoers — all while accumulating many well-deserved honors, awards, and achievements for his iconic performances in other entertainment fields,” said Jason Laks, interim president of The Broadway League.

“While we acknowledge and celebrate Mr. Jones’ significant legacy across multiple mediums, we are particularly proud of his legacy on Broadway, and are grateful for the many memorable performances with which he graced our stages.” 

Jones made his Broadway debut in 1957 as an understudy in The Egghead. A decade later, he won his first Tony Award for his performance in The Great White Hope.

Throughout his career, he was nominated for four Tonys and won two. In 2017 he was honored with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. Jones last appeared on the stage in 2016’s The Gin Game.

Additionally, on Sept. 12, 2022, New York City’s Cort Theatre was renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in his honor.

‘Golden Bachelorette’ recap: Chippendales dancers teach the men some moves
Gilles Mingasson/Disney

After a challenging week, things heated up on The Golden Bachelorette.

Joan Vassos had a hilarious group date that allowed some of the men to show off their moves while she also began to grow her connections with others.

“I solidified some connections with some of the guys and I get more and more hopeful every week,” she said.

Jonathan, Pascal, Dan, Charles L., Gary, Mark, Gil, Chock and Keith were chosen for the group date and were given a lesson by some of the original Chippendale members on how to body roll and more.

They each then took the stage to show off their moves for Vassos and to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer, an organization that fights cancer through collaborative research and fair access to care.

After their performance, each of the men got some time with Vassos, including Chock, whose connection with her has grown since their one-on-one date at Disneyland. At the end of their date, Vassos gave Chock the group date rose because she said she continues “to see a future” with him.

Following the group date, Chock received the heartbreaking news at home that his mother died and decided to leave the mansion to be with his family.

After Chock departed the mansion, Vassos set out on her date with Jordan. The duo went ice skating and Jordan got a rose at the end of their date.

On her one-on-one date with Guy, Vassos opted to get to know him more over cooking lemon baked ziti at her house.After their date, Vassos gave him a rose and said she can picture Guy in her life.

Prior to the rose ceremony, Vassos had one-on-one time with each of the men. And while she shared meaningful moments with all of them, she was over the moon when Chock returned to the mansion.

Chock told Vassos that he was “crazy” about her and “had to come back” to see her.

At the end of the night, Vassos said goodbye to Charles L., Gary, Dan and Gil. Here are the men that remain:

Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas
Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada
Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Illinois
Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois
Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa
Mark, 67, an army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana
Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, California

