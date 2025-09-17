‘Camp Rock 3’ officially happening at Disney Channel with Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato

Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas arrive at the European premiere of ‘Camp Rock’ on September 10, 2008, in London, England. (Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

It’s time to rock on again.

Camp Rock 3 has officially been greenlit at Disney Channel and Disney+. The third film in the franchise will reunite the Jonas Brothers with Demi Lovato, who will all executive produce. The upcoming film is currently filming in Vancouver, Canada.

Joe JonasNick Jonas and Kevin Jonas will return to their roles of Shane Gray, Nate Gray and Jason Gray — the members of the fictional band Connect 3 — for the new film.

The story of Camp Rock 3 picks up when Connect 3 loses the opening act for their major reunion tour. They return to Camp Rock to try to discover the next big music act.

“As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances,” according to its official synopsis. “Camp Rock’s all-new campers include bold and determined Sage and her easygoing brother Desi, cello prodigy Rosie, drummer with his own beat Cliff, choreo queen Callie, intimidating influencer Madison and camp bad boy Fletch.”

Wizards of Waverly Place star Maria Canals-Barrera is returning to portray Mitchie Torres’ mother, Connie Torres. Lovato is not reprising her role of Mitchie in the third film.

New cast members in this third film include Liamani Segura as Sage, Malachi Barton as Fletch, Lumi Pollack as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison. Sherry Cola also joins the franchise in the role of Lark.

Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said. “Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can’t wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation.”

Lovato wrote about the film announcement on her Instagram Story.

“another one but make it camp!! good luck to this next class of campers,” Lovato wrote. 

The Jonas Brothers also shared a video while on set of Camp Rock 3, where they lip-synched to lines from the original film.   

Veronica Rodriguez directs Camp Rock 3 from a script by Eydie FayeHigh School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle executive produces the film, which features choreography by Jamal Sims.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ travel series renewed for second season
Roku Channel

Tracee Ellis Ross will continue to bring fans along her solo travels. Her Roku Originals series, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross, has been greenlit for a second season, which promises “even more meaningful moments and scenic escapes as Ross sets off to new destinations,” according to a press release.

The news arrives after a successful first season that made history as the most-watched unscripted Roku Originals series within its first two weeks in terms of unique viewers.

Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross is the #1 unscripted show in Roku history, and now we get to do it all again with a Season 2!” Tracee said in a statement. “Thank you to Roku for your incredible partnership and care with my show, and to the amazing team that made it all possible. But the biggest thank you goes to everyone who has watched, embraced, and shared my journeys.”

“The way the show is resonating feels truly special—all of the comments, the conversations, the connection… my cup runneth over,” she continued. “So here’s to all the solo travelers out there, the aspiring solo travelers, those who share in the joy of solo travel by watching me do it and, of course, to my fellow over-packers! There’s so much more to see and do—the world is our oyster! I can’t wait to see where I’ll be going next and to bring all of you along.”

Season 1 of Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross is now streaming on The Roku Channel.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson remembers Hulk Hogan, calling him ‘a childhood hero’
Hulk Hogan and The Rock at Wrestlemania X8 (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is paying tribute to Hulk Hogan.

Hogan, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, died Thursday, according to Clearwater, Florida, police and WWE. He was 71.

On Friday, Johnson, also a professional wrestler and actor, took to Instagram to remember Hogan, calling him “a childhood hero” to millions of little kids, including him.

Johnson also recalled the moment that Hogan gifted him a headband as a kid after Johnson had returned the one he caught from Hogan in the crowd at Madison Square Garden in 1984.

“You were shocked and so happy after the match because you told me that was your very last headband, and if it weren’t for me, you’d have no way of getting that exact one made again,” Johnson wrote. “You promised me that you would get more made and give me a Hulkster headband of my own as a thank you gift.”

He continued, “A month later in Madison Square Garden, you did just that. You kept your word, with a handshake and a ‘thanks kid’. And that meant the world to that little 12 year old boy.”

Johnson also recalled the moment he faced off with Hogan at Wrestlemania X8 in 2002. While Johnson won the match and Hogan passed him the torch that night, the actor said that Hogan “drew the house.”

“You sold out every arena and stadium across the country in your prime as Hulk Hogan, on your way to becoming the greatest of all time,” he said. “From deep in my bones, and on behalf of this wild and crazy world of professional wrestling that we love, I say to you now, and forever, thank you for the house, brother… thank you, for the house.”

Johnson was among the many celebrities and figures in the wrestling world who shared tributes to Hogan on social media following Hogan’s death.

Archie Comics film from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller in the works at Universal
Jewel Kats is the inspiration for a new character in Archie Comics that debuted in June 2014. Kats inspired an Archie illustrator to develop Harper, a disabled character who is introduced as Veronica’s cousin. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Archie Andrews is headed to the big screen.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are set to produce an Archie Comics film for Universal Pictures, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The producing duo behind the animated Spider-Verse films will take on this project with Aditya Sood, the president of Lord Miller, through Lord Miller’s first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Former 20th Century Studios film boss Emma Watts brought the project to Lord Miller and will also produce it.

Tom King, who wrote the DC comic book Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow that was just adapted for the big screen and is releasing in theaters next summer, is set to write the film’s screenplay.

While plot details for the upcoming Archie Comics film are being kept under wraps, it will tell the story of the group of friends who live in Riverdale who were made famous in the long-running comic book franchise.

“We are longtime fans of Archie, Veronica, Betty, and the gang in all of their iterations. When we heard Tom King’s take on the classic material, we instantly thought it made sense as an event movie for all audiences—both lifelong fans and a whole new generation. We’re so excited to bring these beloved characters to the big screen,” Lord and Miller said.

Archie Comics have sold over 3 billion comics published in dozens of languages over the course of its nearly 85-year history, according to Universal Pictures.

Additionally, over 20 million copies of the hit single “Sugar, Sugar” by the fictional rock band The Archies, as featured on the ’60s animated sitcom The Archie Show, have been sold worldwide.

The Archie Comics were recently adapted into the CW series Riverdale, which ran from 2017 to 2023 and starred KJ ApaLili Reinhart and Camila Mendes.

