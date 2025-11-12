Campaign finance reports are in: Commonwealth’s Attorney’s race was the most expensive

Related Posts
Martinsville City Manager fired
Martinsville City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides was fired by the Martinsville City Council on Thursday night, effective immediately and with cause.…
Braden Health to manage Patrick County EMS staff
At its August 25th meeting, the Patrick County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Ambulance Services of Lexington, Inc.…
Grant will pay for new sewer hookups
The Henry County PSA says they have grant money for customers of a new sewer line being installed in the…