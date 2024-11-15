Can’t lose? ﻿’Friday Night Light﻿s’﻿ reboot reportedly in the works

Much like Texas, it seems like reboots are also forever.

According to Variety, Universal Television is working on bringing back the high school football drama Friday Night Lights with a new storyline and characters.

The original Friday Night Lights show ran from 2006 to 2011 and centered around the fictional Dillon Panthers high school football team in West Texas. It was inspired by the 1990 book of the same name and its 2004 film adaptation, both of which were about the real-life Permian High School Panthers of Odessa, Texas.

The show starred Kyle Chandler as Eric Taylor, coach of the Dillon Panthers and, in later seasons, the school’s crosstown rivals, the East Dillon Lions. Connie Britton, who also starred in the FNL film, played Eric’s wife and Dillon High faculty member, Tami Taylor.

Among those who portrayed the players and students were Zach Gilford, Taylor KitschScott Porter, Minka Kelly, Gaius Charles and Adrianne Palicki, as well as Michael B. Jordan and Jesse Plemons in early breakout roles.

Bath & Body Works collabs with ‘Emily In Paris’ for a themed collection
Viewers of Netflix’s Emily In Paris will have a new way to celebrate their fandom: a new collaboration with Bath & Body Works. 

The limited-edition Bath & Body Works x Emily In Paris collection kicks off in November, with “50 très chic products designed to captivate fans’ senses and transport them directly into the vibrant and stylish world of Emily Cooper,” according to the ad copy. 

The collection, which includes everything from lipstick to body spray to candles to hand sanitizer, “embodies Parisian charm, and marries fragrance with fashion.” 

Four scents drive home the collab: Champagne in Paris, “featuring notes of champagne spritz, elderberry fizz and lily of the valley”; Lavender Luxe, “inspired by the iconic lavender fields from season three … with notes of Lavande de Provence, flirtatious jasmine and vanilla crush”; Macaron Cloud, which “features notes of macaron delight, Parisian spun sugar and pink berries and brings to life the essence of a French patisserie”; and Paris Amour, a 2011 favorite, which is being brought back and rebranded to tie into the series. 

Travis Kelce introduces the trailer to FX’s horror drama series ‘Grotesquerie’
FX dropped the trailer to its forthcoming horror drama Grotesquerie on Wednesday, and shrewdly, considering the whole “Swelce” phenomenon, it’s introduced by one of its co-stars, NFL star and Taylor Swift‘s BF, Travis Kelce.

“You might see some familiar faces,” he smiles as the spooky snippet opens.

Grotesquerie has Niecy Nash Betts playing Lois Tryon, a troubled detective assigned to a series of particularly troubling murders. “You have to really hate people to do what was done here,” she says at one crime scene. “It’s inhuman. No, it’s unhuman, she says.

“It’s like God left the keys to the candy store for the devil,” she says in a confessional booth.

Tryon teams up with a Catholic nun and journalist (Micaela Diamond) who specializes in the occult to try to get to the bottom of the murders, which seem tied to the supernatural.

Add to this the killer — or killers — appear to be taunting the pair, leaving clues behind.

Travis is seen warning the investigators, “There’s no future after this.” His character wasn’t named by the producers, but he appears to be a member of a murderous cult.

The series from Ryan Murphy was co-produced by Betts and her co-star Courtney B. Vance, and also stars Lesley Manville, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Raven Goodwin.

Grotesquerie premieres Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

Shailene Woodley on working with Lisa Taddeo for ‘Three Women’
Shailene Woodley stars in the new limited series adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s New York Times bestselling nonfiction book, Three Women.

The show follows Woodley as Gia, a character loosely based on Taddeo, as she interviews three different women from across the United States, exploring their varied sexual and emotional experiences.

Woodley told ABC Audio that after she read Three Women, she felt Taddeo had written everything she “felt but didn’t know how to articulate.”

According to Woodley, crafting a character based on Taddeo was more than just collaborating with her.

“It wasn’t a collaboration as much as it felt like a connection and then a true desire to honor what our natural connection elicited,” Woodley said. “Gia is not Lisa, but Gia also isn’t me. It almost felt like she was the intersection of both of us.”

Taddeo wholeheartedly agreed, saying Woodley’s performance made her feel seen “in the most dynamic way.”

“Shailene’s performance made me feel seen without even, like, mimicking or mirroring me,” Taddeo said. “She’s one of the most talented actors out there, but she also has one of the warmest hearts.”

The show covers many serious topics ripe for discussion. So, what does Woodley hope viewers take from it?

“I hope that they walk away feeling a little less alone and maybe feeling like it isn’t weird or obscure to go through things that are very normal, everyday experiences that women have, like miscarriages or, like, having sex on your period or having body dysmorphia,” Woodley said. “I don’t know one woman who hasn’t been through one … if not all of those things. And I think it’s important that we take these situations that have become such taboo in our culture and really normalize them.”

