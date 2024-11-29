Canyon Crest Fire, east of Los Angeles, prompts evacuations in Riverside, San Bernardino
(LOS ANGELES) — The Canyon Crest Fire, which began Thanksgiving evening to the east of Los Angeles, has now reached 250 acres and has sparked evacuation warnings for residents living in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
The fire was 0% contained as of 6 a.m. local time, according to Cal Fire. Officials warn of the threat to life and property, calling for those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets or livestock to leave immediately.
Areas under evacuation warnings include those north of California 60, East of County Village Road, South of the Riverside/San Bernardino County Line, and West of Sierra Avenue.
“A large augmentation of fire engines, crews, bulldozers and night flying-water dropping helicopters assisted in the suppression of the fire yesterday,” Cal Fire said in an online statement. “Resources worked on containment throughout the night in challenging terrain with light flashy fuels and east blowing winds.”
Emergency services from San Bernardino County Fire, Cal Fire, Riverside County Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management are responding to the fire.
(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — “I wanted some kind of revenge. I was seeing red,” one of the former Memphis, Tennessee, officers who pleaded guilty to charges connected to the death of Tyre Nichols said on the witness stand Monday evening.
The federal trial of three former Memphis police officers charged in connection with the January 2023 beating death of Nichols continued Tuesday morning after prosecutors called ex-officer Emmitt Martin III to the stand, according to WATN-TV, the ABC affiliate in Memphis covering the case in the courtroom.
Martin, whose nickname on the force was “Full Can” for what prosecutors said was his use of pepper spray against suspects, started Tuesday’s testimony by watching the footage from the night of Nichols’ stop, WATN reported.
“They were assaulting him,” Martin said of his former partners. “I was already angry that he ran. I kicked him … They [his former partners] were holding him up. He was helpless.”
Martin admitted to kicking Nichols four times and punching him five times and said the Memphis resident remained passive even when officers were aggressive with him, according to WATN.
Martin testified at the trial of former officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith — who were charged on Sept. 12, 2023, with violating Nichols’ civil rights through excessive use of force, unlawful assault, failing to intervene in the assault and failing to render medical aid. These charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The officers have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Martin and Desmond Mills Jr, the two other officers who were also charged in this case, have pleaded guilty to some of the federal charges.
Martin pleaded guilty to excessive force and failure to intervene, as well as conspiracy to witness tamper, according to court records. The other two charges will be dropped at sentencing, which has been scheduled for Dec. 5, according to the court records. Mills pleaded guilty to two of the four counts in the indictment — excessive force and failing to intervene, as well as conspiring to cover up his use of unlawful force, according to the DOJ. The government said it will recommend a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, based on the terms of Mills’ plea agreement.
“You get your a– beat,” Martin said when prosecutors asked about a term his former unit used called the “run tax”, which referred to the consequences suspects paid for running from police, WATN reported.
Body camera video shows Martin tossing his camera so their confrontation with Nichols wouldn’t be recorded. Martin admitted to not using his body camera video and said he was unaware of the Skycop camera recording the incident above them until he saw it on the news, WATN noted.
“If I couldn’t justify, I would have to cover it up. I’m not going to tell on them [my partners] and they’re not going to tell on me. It was understood,” Martin said. “I lied.”
According to WATN, in police reports, narratives read that Nichol swung at officers and tried to grab Martin’s gun. Martin said he never saw that occur.
The ex-officer claimed that he was hit by a car in November 2022 and returned to work Jan. 3, 2023, according to WATN. Martin said he was scared, angry and eager to show he could still do the job and wanted revenge for being struck by a vehicle.
On Jan. 7. 2023, the night Nichols was pulled over, Martin said he saw Nichols speeding and changing lanes without a signal, WATN reported. The former officer said he ran Nichols’ license plate and it came back clean. Martin claimed that he switched to car-to-car radio channels and reached out to Haley, who said he would take the lead on apprehending Nichols.
Prosecutors noted that Martin and Haley were called the “Smash Brothers,” according to WATN.
Martin said he blocked Nichols’ car once he caught up to him — a maneuver department policy designates only for felonies — resulting in Martin escalating it to a felony stop even though it wasn’t, WATN reported.
Martin claimed that he and Haley both approached Nichols’ vehicle with guns drawn and Haley pulled him out, WATN noted.
“No, never got a chance to,” Martin said when asked if he gave Nichols any reasons for why they pulled him over, according to WATN. “Just didn’t.”
“You can be charged by the department and possibly [end up] here,” Martin said when prosecutors asked what his police training taught him about use of force, WATN reported.
Martin said they should’ve analyzed the situation first and gotten control of Nichols’ hands, WATN noted. He added that conflicting commands were given to Nichols during the arrest.
Body-camera footage shows that Nichols fled after police pulled him over for allegedly driving recklessly, then shocked him with a Taser and pepper-sprayed him. Officers allegedly then beat Nichols minutes after. Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, 2023 — three days later. Footage shows the officers walking around, talking to each other as Nichols was injured and sitting on the ground. The incident triggered protests and calls for police reform.
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said she has been unable to substantiate that Nichols was driving recklessly.
The prosecution told ABC News Thursday that they will not have any statements until after the trial. The defense attorneys did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
After the police encounter, Nichols was transferred to the hospital in critical condition. The medical examiner’s official autopsy report for Nichols showed he “died of brain injuries from blunt force trauma,” the district attorney’s office told Nichols’ family in May 2023.
The five former officers charged in this case were all members of the Memphis Police Department SCORPION unit — a crime suppression unit that was disbanded after Nichols’ death. All of the officers were fired for violating MPD policies.
SCORPION’s goal was to get guns and drugs off the street. Martin said that officers were picked based on productivity and remaining a member of the team depended on their statistics, WATN reported. Martin said they had zero arrests the night he spotted Nichols and they were told that if one officer had hands on someone that everyone had to have hands on them, WATN noted.
The trial was paused for lunch and Martin’s testimony continued after, according to WATN.
(NEW YORK) — New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban is stepping down, he and his attorneys confirmed.
Word of the resignation also came in a letter from Caban’s attorney to City Hall. The resignation is effective Friday.
His resignation comes amid a federal investigation into possible corruption in New York City government that last week saw authorities seize cellphones belonging to Caban and other NYPD officials, according to sources familiar with the investigation.
Caban’s attorneys, Russell Capone and Rebekah Donaleski, said in a statement that they have been informed that Caban is “not a target of any investigation being conducted by the Southern District of New York” and that he “expects to cooperate fully with the government.”
Caban also said he will “continue to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.”
“My complete focus must be on the NYPD — the Department I profoundly honor and have dedicated my career to serving,” Caban said in a statement. “However, the noise around recent developments has made that impossible and has hindered the important work our city requires. I have therefore decided it is in the best interest of the Department that I resign as Commissioner.”
In an email to the NYPD obtained by ABC News, Caban did not address the probe directly, only saying he made the “difficult decision to resign” amid “recent developments.”
“My complete focus has always been on the NYPD — the department and people I love and have dedicated over 30 years of service to. However, the news around recent developments has created a distraction for our department, and I am unwilling to let my attention be on anything other than our important work, or the safety of the men and women of the NYPD,” he said in the email. “I hold immense respect and gratitude for the brave officers who serve this department, and the NYPD deserves someone who can solely focus on protecting and serving New York City, which is why — for the good of this city and this department — I have made the difficult decision to resign as Police Commissioner.”
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during remarks on Thursday that he accepted Caban’s resignation and has appointed former FBI agent and former New York Homeland Security Director Tom Donlon as interim commissioner.
“I respect his decision and I wish him well,” he said of Caban. “Commissioner Caban dedicated his life to making our city safe, and we saw a drop in crime for the 13 of the 14 months that he served as commissioner.”
Federal agents last week also searched the homes of Deputy Mayor Phil Banks, Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Schools Chancellor David Banks, according to sources. The FBI seized evidence, including electronics, as part of the searches, according to sources. No charges have been filed.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have declined to disclose details about what they are investigating, but sources said one focus involves city contracts and a second involves the enforcement of regulations governing bars and clubs.
Adams, who held the press briefing virtually after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, said during his remarks Thursday that he was “surprised” to learn of inquiries into his administration.
“I take them extremely seriously,” he said. “I’ve spent more than 20 years in law enforcement, and so every member of my administration knows my expectations that we must follow the law.”
The mayor’s chief counsel said last week that investigators had not indicated to them that the mayor or his staff are targets of any investigation.
Adams also insisted last week that he was aware of no “misdoings” by anyone in his administration and pledged cooperation with the ongoing investigation.
“I say over and over again, as a former member of law enforcement, I’m very clear. We follow the rules. We make sure that we cooperate and turn over any information that is needed and it just really would be inappropriate to get in the way of the review while it’s taking place,” Adams said in an interview with CBS New York on Sept. 5. “I am not aware of any misdoings and I’m going to, again, follow the rules and I will continue to tell the team to do that. And that’s what they have been doing, to my knowledge.”
Several high-ranking NYPD officials, including Caban, received subpoenas for their cellphones on Sept. 5, according to sources. The following day, investigators sought the phones of additional police officials, including precinct commanders in Manhattan, and interviewed police officials at a building next to police headquarters, sources said.
“The Department is aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York involving members of service. The Department is fully cooperating in the investigation,” an NYPD spokesman said on Sept. 5, referring additional questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which declined to comment.
Caban’s family has connections to nightlife. Richard Caban, the brother of Edward Caban and a former NYPD lieutenant, owned a now-shuttered Bronx restaurant, Con Sofrito. Edward Caban’s twin brother, James Caban, a former NYPD sergeant, owned a Bronx apartment building that once had a bar on the first floor named Twins.
Caban began his NYPD career in 1991, as a police officer in the Bronx. He rose through the ranks, becoming the NYPD’s first deputy commissioner in 2022.
Adams appointed him as commissioner in July 2023 after Keechant Sewell, the city’s first female commissioner, stepped down.
Following news of the subpoena, City Councilman Robert Holden called on Caban to step down.
“I do think he has to do something because it does cast a bad, deep shadow over the police department,” Holden said on CBS’ “The Point with Marcia Kramer” on Sunday.
“We have to have confidence that he’s staying within the law. He sets an example for the whole department,” Holden said.
(NEW YORK) — A massive black market scheme that diverted and resold critical prescription drugs potentially put unsuspecting patients in the path of harm and bilked the U.S. government out of millions of dollars, according to federal charging documents unsealed Wednesday.
The illicit operation was allegedly led, aided and abetted by multiple pharmacy owners and employees in Puerto Rico, as well as a medical facility procurement worker who “used his position” to steal legitimate medications from the warehouse before they hit the market and then resold them at a “steep discount” to individual pharmacy owners, according to an indictment.
The 27 people indicted in the scheme include a onetime Olympic basketball player, officials at the U.S. Department of Health’s Office of Inspector General told ABC News. Of those indicted, one has already pleaded guilty, officials said.
Eddin Orlando Santiago-Cordero, aka “Guayacan,” allegedly served as one of many unlicensed wholesale distributors, according to an indictment. Decades before facing charges in the scheme, he was on Puerto Rico’s Olympic roster, a spokesperson for the HHS-OIG told ABC News.
Early Wednesday, federal authorities arrested some of the individuals allegedly involved in the operation across Puerto Rico and in Florida, the HHS-OIG spokesperson said.
More than 100 different drugs — many of grave necessity to the people who take them — were part of the drug diversion scheme, the charging documents said. These drugs include multiple HIV+ medications, insulin, thyroid medication, antipsychotic / schizophrenia medication, alcohol and opioid addiction medication, blood thinners, asthma and COPD medications, IV antibiotics to treat serious infections like meningitis or sepsis, hormone replacement therapy estrogen, malaria medication, popular obesity and diabetes drugs including Ozempic and Mounjaro, as well as medication used for erectile dysfunction and enlarged prostate.
Those drugs were snatched before reaching retail, often stored in resealable plastic baggies without markings — and importantly, without the conditions needed to maintain some of the meds’ safety and effectiveness, the charging documents say. One example cited in the court documents is insulin, which must be refrigerated.
“It becomes difficult, if not impossible, for regulators such as the FDA, law enforcement, or end-users to know whether the prescription drug package actually contains the correct drug or the correct dose” once the meds are diverted, court documents said. “Law enforcement officers, regulators, and end users would not know whether the prescription drug was altered, stored in improper conditions, or had its potency adversely affected.”
Nearly $21 million in fraudulent funds — just shy of $14 million of that from ill-gotten gains selling misbranded and diverted prescriptions and more than $7.6 million of that from false Medicare and Medicaid claims — were netted in the alleged scheme, court documents allege.
The alleged operation is part of an “alarming” and a “growing” trend, HHS-OIG’s special agent in charge of the New York Regional Office Naomi Gruchacz told ABC News in an exclusive interview ahead of the takedown she helped lead.
“The motivation oftentimes to conduct this type of scheme is for greed,” Gruchacz said. “They’re making a financial profit. The greed takes over and even though the community is put at risk, that’s overlooked — even though oftentimes it’s happening in the same community that these healthcare providers should be servicing.”
Since syndicates like these operate outside official channels’ guardrails it’s not only near-impossible to track if the drugs are downgraded or even what they purport to be — it’s also hard to track where exactly the diverted prescriptions go, and into whose hands, an HHS-OIG spokesperson said.
Co-conspirators of the operation “sold prescription drugs in resealable clear plastic bags without any labels and adequate directions,” paid each other in cash, and sent shipments of diverted drugs via the United States Postal Service “as well as private and commercial carriers using fictitious names and addresses,” the charging documents said.
“We have seen in other investigations that sometimes the medication is sold on legitimate, wholesale distribution websites,” Gruchacz said.
Syndicates like this one have at times collected drugs from patients who ration and sell their own prescriptions for a kickback, she said.
“It is patient harm that we’re talking about, both on the front end – the patient that should be taking the medication, and on the back end if a patient is unknowingly receiving a diverted medication,” Gruchacz said. “We don’t know how it’s being stored. We don’t know if it’s expired.”
Attorney information for Santiago-Cordero and other defendants was not immediately available.