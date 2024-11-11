‘Captain America: Brave New World’ gets official trailer: Watch here

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ gets official trailer: Watch here
Eli Adé/Marvel Studios

The official trailer for Captain America: Brave New World is here.

The trailer — the latest look at Anthony Mackie‘s first film outing as the new Captain America — was first shown at D23 Brazil in São Paulo on Saturday, where Mackie and Danny Ramirez, who plays Falcon, greeted fans.

The brand-new trailer gives a preview of Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America and his dealings with Harrison Ford‘s President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

When America comes under terrorist attack, Ford looks to use Mackie as Captain America to his advantage before the pair butts heads in their approach.

The trailer hits a climax when Mackie discovers the plot against the country is not what it seems and he is placed under arrest. “Someone’s been pulling the strings on everything,” Mackie says.

At the conclusion of the trailer, Ford, now fully transformed into the Red Hulk, battles Captain America in a flaming fight commenced by Mackie screaming, “You want me? Come and get me!”

The teaser trailer for Captain America: Brave New World was released in July, showing a tense dynamic between Mackie’s star-spangled hero and Ford’s President Ross, the former Hulk-hunting general played by the late William Hurt.

In addition to featuring returning MCU figures like Carl Lumbly‘s Isaiah Bradley and Tim Blake‘s Samuel Sterns, it also introduced a baddie played by Giancarlo Esposito and the newest Falcon, Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres.

The teaser also gave a blink-and-you-miss-it first look at Ross’ alter ego, Red Hulk, tossing Captain America’s adamantium shield with ease.

Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah and opens in theaters on Feb. 14.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Baby Reindeer’ creator Richard Gadd reportedly snags Netflix deal
‘Baby Reindeer’ creator Richard Gadd reportedly snags Netflix deal
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Having three Emmys on his mantel wasn’t the end of the good news for Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd

The creator, writer and star of the Netflix series — which took home six Emmys Sunday night, including Outstanding Limited Series — has snagged a first-look deal with the streamer, according to Deadline

A “first-look” arrangement with a company means he will have an open door to create new shows for Netflix.

According to the trade, the show’s 11 nominations alone were enough to land him the deal: He signed with the streamer in August, Deadline says.

During his acceptance speech for writing the series, which tracked his real-life struggles with trying to break into the entertainment industry, substance abuse and sexual trauma, Gadd said in part, “10 years ago I was down and out, right, I never, ever, thought I’d get my life together … and then here I am, just over a decade later picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television.”

He added, “Now I don’t mean that to sound arrogant, I mean that as encouragement for anyone who’s going through a difficult time right now to persevere. I don’t know much about this life … but I do know that nothing lasts forever. And no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better. So if you’re struggling, keep going, keep going, and I promise you, things will be OK.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘Friends’ by visiting the characters’ favorite haunts
Celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘Friends’ by visiting the characters’ favorite haunts
Warner Bros. Television

While the show Friends was shot in Los Angeles, it was set in New York City, and in an effort to help fans celebrate the show turning 30, On Location Tours is focusing on the fan-favorite sitcom.

On Sept. 22 — the show’s actual 30th birthday — the company that lets fans see some of their favorite real-life movie and TV locations will showcase the city Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe called home.

Starting at 12 p.m. that day, On Location is promising “an unforgettable journey through the city that became the show’s unofficial seventh character.”

According to the ad copy, “Led by a charismatic local actor tour guide … stops on the tour include the famous Friends Apartment Building in Greenwich Village and the Lucille Lortel Theater, where Joey Tribbiani once starred in a memorable off-Broadway production.”

Along the way, nearly 60 other TV and movie locations will be pointed out.

The tour guide will also conduct a Friends trivia contest for you and those who will always be there for you.

“The Friends 30th Anniversary is a milestone we couldn’t miss celebrating,” said Erin Miller, PR & marketing manager at On Location Tours. “Friends has left an unforgettable mark on New York City, and we’re thrilled to bring fans closer to the locations that played a pivotal role in the show.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Regina Hall to produce unscripted programming with MGM Alternative, including ‘Girls Trip’-inspired game show
Regina Hall to produce unscripted programming with MGM Alternative, including ‘Girls Trip’-inspired game show
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Regina Hall is taking her production skills to the next level. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ﻿the actress teamed with MGM Alternative of Amazon MGM Studios to develop and produce true crime shows, docuseries and game shows, starting with a Girls Trip-inspired competition called Squad Games.

Squad Games, the outlet explains, will feature “celebrities and their real-life BFFs on an exotic getaway where they compete in wild challenges.”

“I’m so excited for this new partnership with MGM. I’m positive that the relationship between Rh Negative and their team will be an incredibly supportive and productive one and I’m thrilled about what we have in the works,” Regina says in a statement.

“Ever since we saw Regina Hall co-hosting the Academy Awards two years ago, we knew she had something special that would resonate with reality fans,” adds Barry Poznick, MGM Alternative’s general manager. “Her humor, honesty, creativity and style of storytelling make her a perfect partner as we continue to expand MGM Alternative’s slate of premium unscripted programming.”

Squad Games will mark Regina’s debut in unscripted series. Previous production credits include feature film Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul and Black Monday on Showtime. Regina also served as executive producer for the psychological thriller Master.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.