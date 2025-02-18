‘Captain America: Brave New World’ soars to #1 at the box office

Coming in at #2 is another new film, Paddington in Peru, the third film in the Paddington series, which brought in $16 million.
Rounding out the top 5 are last week’s #1, Dog Man, at #3 with $12.6 million, followed by Heart Eyes, which brought in $11 million to land at #4, and the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 at #5 with $8.3 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Captain America: Brave New World – $100 million 2. Paddington In Peru – $16 million 3. Dog Man – $12.6 million 4. Heart Eyes – $11 million 5. Ne Zha 2 – $8.3 million 6. Mufasa: The Lion King– $5.2 million 7. Love Hurts – $4.75 million 8. One of Them Days – $3.35 million 9. Companion – $2.14 million 10. Becoming Led Zeppelin – $2.13 million
Rachael Kirkconnell is sharing her side of her split from Matt James after four years together.
While appearing on the Jan. 29 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kirkconnell, who met James on season 25 of The Bachelor, said she’s “doing OK” and that “some days are better than others” after their breakup.
James shocked many fans when he announced in an Instagram post that he and Kirkconnell were no longer together.
James wrote in the caption, “Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts. Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord.”
Kirkconnell said that James shared the breakup post “two or three hours after” they privately called it quits while on a trip together in Tokyo. She saw the post right before she got on a flight where she wouldn’t have service for 12 hours, leaving her “freaking out” and “in total shock.”
As for what led to the split, Kirkconnell said they were butting heads in Tokyo, which led to a serious argument about compatibility issues in their relationship and marriage.
“He said that at the end of the day there were just qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife. Like at the end of the day, like, there are things that we aren’t compatible with,” Kirkconnell said.
She added, “And yeah, it was just one of those things where he I think just had this realization that I should want to propose to you by this time. Like, at this point in our relationship, I should be wanting those things and I should be ready for that. But I’m not still, I still don’t feel like we’re ready or I don’t feel like I’m ready. I don’t know if I ever see myself proposing to you. I can’t actually see myself married to you. He said that, you know, maybe one day he would get there, but he doesn’t feel ready now.”
Kirkconnell also said she doesn’t see how she could be with James again given how he handled their split, saying she “forgive[s] him” but feels like he “disrespected” her.
Good Morning America has reached out to James for comment.
Ariana Grande says the voice she used to portray Glinda in Wicked might just stay with her for good. In a recent Variety cover story, Grande revealed that the special tone of voice she used to play the good witch in the musical might stick with her permanently. “I think that might stay,” Grande said. “Galinda required a lot of vocal work for me. Certain things maybe won’t melt away. Some will, but I’m really grateful for the pieces that will stay with us forever. What a beautiful thing to be left with, and to feel the ghost of every day.” …
Noah Centineo is back as rookie CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks in the season 2 trailer for The Recruit. The new trailer for the second season of the Netflix spy thriller show dropped on Thursday, showing how Owen gets pulled into “a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea,” according to its logline. Season 2 premieres on Jan. 30 …
Jeremy Renner is marking the second anniversary of the snowplow accident that almost took his life. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to express his gratitude at beginning another year. “Ringing in my second ‘ReBirthday’ today I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again,” Renner wrote. “Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, first responder… I literally owe you my life” …
The post included a photo of an engagement ring and the engaged couple kissing.
In a video included in the post, a candle-lit walkway is seen with an arrow made out of rose petals pointing down the path. It leads to a cozy-looking living room with a fireplace. “We did it,” said a voice in the background. The post is captioned, “everyday.”
Commenting on the post, Tallulah’s sister Rumer Willis, wrote, “The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow. I love you both so much. Justin I’m so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both.”
Their sister Scout LaRue Willis also posted on social media, celebrating her sister’s engagement.
Acee, who is a musician, and Tallulah Willis often exchange loving posts about one another on social media.
Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis and Rumer Willis are the daughters of Bruce Willis and ex-wife Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000.