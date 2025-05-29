Car launches into Missouri veterans hall roof for 2nd time in 3 months

Excelsior Springs Police

(EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.) — In a stunning repeat of a February incident, a vehicle crashed into the Clay-Ray Veterans Memorial Hall in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, on Wednesday morning, damaging the same section of roof that had only recently been repaired.

The organization expressed its disbelief on Facebook, posting “Here we go AGAIN!!Round #2” shortly after the incident.

Emergency crews responded to 208 Veterans Memorial Drive just before 7:30 a.m., where they found a vehicle that had driven off Sycamore Street and crashed into the building’s roof.

“Though it might seem like a recurring issue, these are very unique situations,” said Lt. Ryan Dowdy of the Excelsior Springs Police Department, who has served on the force for 13 years. “One was during a police chase from a driver trying to evade capture; the other was possibly due to a medical condition.”

Unlike the previous incident, the vehicle didn’t completely penetrate the roof, but the crash’s impact was severe enough that the car’s engine was ejected, landing near the building’s flagpole.

According to Dowdy, while the incident is dramatic, it is being investigated as a traffic crash.

“If during that investigation we determine that a crime has occurred and believe there is probable cause to support charging an individual, we will not hesitate to file those charges if applicable,” he said.

The February crash resulted in arrests and charges after a 22-year-old man crashed while fleeing police during a traffic stop. That incident left two teenage passengers with serious injuries, while the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“The representative of the VFW stated that they have had that property for over 80 years, and this is only the second time this has happened,” Lt. Dowdy noted, addressing concerns about the location’s safety.

The Clay-Ray Vets Club, which manages the building, had been in the process of rebuilding and restoration following the February incident, according to their Facebook post.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the driver or additional details about the most recent crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

10 men at large after escape from New Orleans jail, considered armed and dangerous: Sheriff’s office
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS) — Eleven adult men escaped from a New Orleans jail on Friday and should be considered armed and dangerous, officials with the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office warned.

One of the inmates has been apprehended; 10 remain at large, the sheriff’s office said.

The men were unaccounted for during a routine headcount at the Orleans Justice Center at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson told reporters.

Hutson asked the public to remain alert, adding the sheriff’s department is working with local, state and federal law enforcement on a “full-scale search operation.”

The sheriff called the escape “very serious and unacceptable.”

“We are launching a full investigation to determine how this escape occurred, including reviewing facility protocols, staff performance and physical security measures,” she said.

Anyone who helped the inmates escape will be held accountable, the sheriff vowed.

The Orleans Justice Center is less than 3 miles from the French Quarter, a tourist hot spot.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tesla Cybertruck vandalized with swastika in NYC: Police
NYPD

(NEW YORK) — Police in New York are searching for two individuals who were caught on video surveillance vandalizing a Tesla Cybertruck in Brooklyn.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday, two unidentified suspects “carved the word ‘Nazis’ and a swastika on the doors of a parked unoccupied Tesla,” the New York Police Department said. The incident, which occurred in front of 730 Monroe Street in Brooklyn, was captured on video surveillance.

After vandalizing the vehicle, the suspects “fled on foot in an unknown direction,” police said.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force, police said. Officials said anyone with more information regarding the vandalism is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.

Recent attacks aimed at Tesla dealerships, vehicles and charging stations have been reported in Seattle; Kansas City, Missouri; and Charleston, South Carolina, as well as other cities across the United States since Tesla CEO Elon Musk began his role with the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

A man was arrested this week for allegedly setting Tesla vehicles on fire in Las Vegas earlier this month and is facing federal charges in the alleged Molotov cocktail attack.

On Monday, the FBI announced the establishment of a task force to address the incidents targeting Teslas.

“The FBI will be relentless in its mission to protect the American people. Acts of violence, vandalism, and domestic terrorism — like the recent Tesla attacks — will be pursued with the full force of the law,” the FBI said in a statement to ABC News.

Lone offenders appear to be the ones carrying out these attacks, according to an FBI and Department of Homeland Security assessment obtained by ABC News on March 21.

“While they may perceive these attacks as victimless property crimes, these tactics can cause accidental or intentional bodily harm,” the assessment said. “Some individuals with political or social goals are likely to view the publicity surrounding these past incidents as validation that these tactics are successful in drawing public attention, and they may be galvanized to engage in similar violence.”

ABC News’ Luke Barr contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Severe weather continues through Easter weekend across Central US
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — More than 50 million Americans are on alert for severe weather this Easter weekend, as several states in the Heartland have already been slammed with tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.

On Thursday, 15 tornadoes, 86-mph wind gusts and softball and baseball-sized hail were reported across Nebraska and Iowa.

Damage to farm buildings, downed trees and power lines have also been reported across Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.

The severe weather will persist this weekend as this storm system will begin to stall across the Central and Eastern parts of the country.

On Friday, areas stretching from central Texas up to southern Wisconsin and western Indiana will be hit with large hail, damaging winds, along with threats of possible tornadoes, especially in parts of Oklahoma and Texas.

The main window for severe weather will begin on Friday afternoon and continue until Saturday morning local time.

The wet and windy conditions will shift southwest on Saturday, hitting areas of central Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri.

The National Weather Service said flash flooding is likely in these areas on Saturday.

On Easter Sunday, the weather will finally break out of its stall across the Central U.S. and move further east, hovering over parts of northwestern Texas, northwestern Louisiana, most of Arkansas and south-central Missouri.

The slow-moving nature of this storm system will also bring an increasing flash flood threat in the coming days as rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms sweep across many of the same areas of the South and Midwest through the holiday weekend.

Flood watches have been posted across portions of six states, from north Texas to southern Illinois. A widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected through Sunday with locally up to 6 inches where the heaviest rain falls.

Thankfully, the brunt of the heavy rain will fall just west of the areas that were recently hit with extreme rainfall and major flooding. However, much of this rain will eventually still drain down across the lower Mississippi River Valley, keeping the Mississippi and other nearby rivers in the region elevated for at least the next several days.

This system also brings heavy snow to the higher elevations of northern Arizona and New Mexico, extending up across the central Rocky Mountains through Friday evening. Winter storm warnings have been posted for portions of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado through Saturday afternoon. These areas could see 6 to 12 inches of snowfall with locally up to 20 inches at the highest elevations.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.