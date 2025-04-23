Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham teaming up for ’10 Things I Hate About You’ musical

Buena Vista/Getty Images

Carly Rae Jepsen is teaming up with Lena Dunham to bring 10 Things I Hate About You to the stage as a Broadway musical.

Carly will be composing the score along with Grammy winner Ethan Gruska, with Dunham and playwright Jessica Huang writing the book.

The musical is based on the 1999 teen classic starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger, which itself was a retelling of William Shakespeare’s play The Taming of the Shrew. The film famously had its own iconic musical moment with a scene of Ledger performing the Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio tune “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” on the school bleachers.

This will be Dunham’s debut on a Broadway creative team. Carly previously made her Broadway debut as Cinderella in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella in 2014.

An opening date for the 10 Things I Hate About You musical has not yet been announced.

Kelly Clarkson celebrates 1,000th episode of her show, execs unbothered by her recent absence
Kelly Clarkson, Tyler Perry on her 1,000th episode; Weiss Eubanks/NBC Universal

The Kelly Clarkson Show aired its 1,000th episode on Thursday, and the people in charge of the show find it amusing that people freaked out about Kelly’s recent absences.

Kelly was absent from the show from March 3 to March 13, with guest hosts taking her place. Deadline reports that Kelly was out due to a “private matter.” The mag noted that “multiple press outlets went wild” over the absences, while fans were “desperate for answers.”

“It’s so funny because every season there’s been a period where we had to go to guest hosts for one reason or another,” executive producer and showrunner Alex Duda tells Deadline. “But for some reason this year they wrote about it.”

“We’ve done this before,” adds Tracie Wilson, the executive VP for NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News. “I can’t even tell you how many texts I got from family and friends too.”

“Yes, we’ve had guest hosts a lot over the years, so it’s just something about this year.  … [P]eople love their Kelly and they want her on the air, so we appreciate that.”

As for why the show has been such a success that it’s managed to last 1,000 episodes, Wilson says, “One of the most appealing things about Kelly is that she talks to the human interest regular folks in the same way she talks to the celebrities. She’s just so comfortable in her skin and she doesn’t know how to be any other way.”

“For anyone who comes on, it’s just a really comfortable experience and that’s why people keep coming back.”

In brief: ‘Ginny & Georgia’ season 3 teaser trailer and more
Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón has found her next project following the controversy over her past offensive posts on the social platform X. Variety reports that the Oscar nominee will star as a psychiatrist who “embodies both God and the devil” in the thriller The Life Lift. The film co-stars Vincent Gallo and will be helmed by first-time director Stefania Rossella Grassi

The teaser trailer for season 3 of Ginny & Georgia has arrived. Netflix released the first look at the season on Thursday. In the teaser for the new season, which drops June 5 on the streaming service, Brianne Howey‘s Georgia is on trial after she was arrested during her wedding …

Glen Powell is joining forces with Judd Apatow for a new original comedy. Deadline reports that the pair are working on a currently untitled film, which Apatow and Powell will write together. Apatow will direct the movie, which will be about a country-western star in free fall …

Michael Ealy joins the cast of Muhammad Ali series ‘The Greatest’
Michael Ealy joins the cast of Muhammad Ali series ‘The Greatest’
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Michael Ealy has joined the cast of Prime Video’s The Greatest, executive produced by Michael B. Jordan, Ben Watkins and Muhammad Ali‘s widow, Lonnie Ali, according to Deadline.

He’s landed the role of Malcolm X in the series about Ali and his life, both in and out of the boxing ring. Malcolm was spokesperson for the Nation of Islam when Ali made the decision to join the group. 

Also added to The Greatest cast is Kai Parham, who will be portraying Rudy Clay, Ali’s younger brother.

The cast also includes Omari Hardwick and Dana Gourrier as Ali’s parents Cassius “Cash” Clay Sr. and Odessa “Bird” Clay. Snowfall‘s Amin Joseph will play heavyweight champion Sonny Liston, Ali’s rival.

Jordan’s Outlier Society is producing the The Greatest, while Outlier Society President Elizabeth Raposo is on board as an executive producer, alongside Authentic Brand Group’s Corey Salter, Marc Rosen and Matthew Gross, Roc Nation, Michele Anthony, Aiyana White, Jeff AugustinBoyd Muir and Josh Wakely via his Grace: A Storytelling Company.

David Blackman for Polygram will serve as co-executive producer.

