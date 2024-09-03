Carol and Daryl’s ‘Walking Dead’ adventures to continue in Spain for ‘Daryl Dixon’ season 3

One of the most beloved duos in pop culture, Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, will apparently be busting heads in Spain as The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon‘s third season will take place in the European country. 

Production is currently underway, with Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, Alexandra Masangkay, Candela Saitta and Hugo Arbués joining the cast.

The second season of Norman Reedus‘ spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol debuts on Sept. 29 on AMC and AMC+. It centers on Carol’s journey from the States to France to find her zombie apocalypse battle buddy. 

Once reunited, it seems they’ll be off to Spain. 

AMC explains production of season 3 is based in Madrid with extensive location shooting planned in the Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia regions, “each providing a new and unique backdrop for the post-apocalyptic world.”

The network teases, “Season three follows Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the walker apocalypse.”

‘The Penguin’ sets his sights on San Diego
Max

To promote its new The Batman spin-off series The Penguin starring Colin Farrell, Max is taking over San Diego. 

Timed with San Diego Comic Con later in July, the streaming service has announced it’s bringing Gotham City to “America’s Finest City.”

The Penguin will begin its takeover July 25 with the opening of a recreation of Gotham’s famed Iceberg Lounge, famously run on the big — and now small — screen by the Penguin himself. 

Starting Friday, fans who are over 21 can win a chance to attend an after-party in the lounge at this website. According to the streamer, “This multi-room experience offers complimentary drinks, live DJ sets, exclusive giveaways including a Jefferson’s Bourbon tasting, and photo opportunities including Oz’s iconic purple Maserati — giving partygoers an unprecedented glimpse into Gotham’s criminal underworld.”

You can even get a chance to get to the inner sanctum, the 44 Below club, via a special password. 

Further, Max will be deploying a Gotham Ice Truck in front of the San Diego Convention Center, where visitors can get free Slush Puppies to beat the heat.

Max will also be partnering with local San Diego businesses like Gaslamp Pizza, Prohibition 1920 and more for “bespoke giveaways.”

Naturally, The Penguin will have a presence inside the con as well, with a Hall H panel with the cast and executive producers. 

Pia Barlow, the executive vice president of HBO and Max’s Originals Marketing division, said “fans will have the chance to engross themselves in the underground world of Oz Cobbs’s Gotham, picking up where we left off in Matt ReevesThe Batman, as we look to generate excitement for the series premiering this September.”

Check out @TheBatman’s social channels starting July 21 for more details. 

Demi Moore horror pic ‘The Substance’ to kick off Toronto Film Fest’s Midnight Madness selections
Good Morning America

The Substance, a body horror movie starring Demi Moore that received a 13-minute standing ovation at Cannes International Film Festival, will have its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival Sept. 5.

The pic will kick off the festival’s annual salute to all things shocking, its Midnight Madness lineup: “10 titles that celebrate the best in action, horror, shock, and fantasy cinema with midnight premieres at the historic (and allegedly haunted) Royal Alexandra Theatre,” according to organizers. 

The Substance also stars Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid, and writer-director Coralie Fargeat‘s film has Moore playing an aging Hollywood superstar so desperate to regain her looks that she signs up to inject herself with a mysterious serum that shares the title’s name.

However, and as expected, it turns out to be too good to be true. 

In a short video introducing this year’s Midnight Madness lineup, its lead programmer, Peter Kuplowsky, called the movie a masterpiece, adding, “It’s as good as you’ve heard.”

The movie comes to theaters nationwide on Sept. 20.

In Brief: ‘The Daily Show’ changes RNC plans after assassination attempt on Trump, and more
Comedy Central’s The Daily Show has scrapped its plan to film from Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention as a result of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on July 13. “The Daily Show will not broadcast Monday (tomorrow) but we’ll be back up Tuesday through Thursday from our NYC studio,” the satirical news show wrote on social media. “Our apologies for the inconvenience, but due to logistical issues and the evolving situation in Milwaukee, we need to reschedule our events on the ground in Wisconsin and will look to make those up in the coming weeks.” The Daily Show had planned on broadcasting from the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee. Stewart is scheduled to host the Thursday, July 18 show, which is the closing night of the RNC …

The Television Critics Association announced the winners of the organization’s 40th Annual TCA Awards, honoring outstanding programming from the 2023-2024 television season. FX’s Shōgun led the pack with four wins, including Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Outstanding New Program, along with Individual Achievement in Drama for star Anna Sawai. HBO/Max’s Hacks, took both comedy categories with wins for Jean Smart, including her second Individual Achievement in Comedy Award. Additionally, Twin PeaksDavid Lynch and Mark Frost were honored with the Heritage Award in recognition of the show’s enduring significance and impact. The full list of winners can be found on the TCA website

James B. Sikking, best known for playing Hill Street Blues‘ SWAT leader Lt. Howard Hunter and the father of Doogie Howser M.D., died peacefully at his Los Angeles home, of complications from Dementia, on July 13, according to TV Line. He was 90. Sikking’s TV credits also included Brooklyn South, Invasion America, Curb Your Enthusiasm and, most recently, a 2012 episode of The Closer

 

