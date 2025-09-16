Carrie Ann Inaba to miss ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34 premiere due to illness

Carrie Ann Inaba during season 33 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Carrie Ann Inaba will miss the Dancing with the Stars premiere.

The longtime judge will be absent from the ballroom for the season 34 premiere of the dancing competition series due to illness. Inaba made the announcement to her social media on Tuesday.

“I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather. I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health,” Inaba wrote. “In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck. I’ll be cheering you on from home.”

Inaba ended her post by writing, “Have a great show everyone!”

ABC Audio has learned there will be no replacement judge taking Inaba’s place this week. This means that judges Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be the only members of the panel that the season 34 contestants will hear feedback from on premiere night. Inaba is set to return to the show for the second episode of the season, which airs live on Sept. 23. 

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning to host Dancing with the Stars for its milestone 20th anniversary. Among this season’s contestants are The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck and Whitney LeavittFifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui, Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, influencer Alix EarleThe Traitors winner Dylan Efron and Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel.

Dancing with the Stars returns for its 34th season on Tuesday. The show airs live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

Sophie Turner responds to getting mom-shamed for attending Oasis concert
Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 photocall at Palais Des Papes on May 22, 2025, in Avignon, France. (Olga Gasnier/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sophie Turner is responding to a critic who mom-shamed her.

The actress, who shares daughters Willa Jonas and Delphine Jonas with ex-husband Joe Jonas, defended herself in a response to an Instagram comment on her post about attending an Oasis concert.

Turner shared memories from her evening at the Oasis concert to her Instagram. The post included everything from concert videos and pictures of her smiling with friends to a photo of her kissing a poster of Oasis member Liam Gallagher.

“Bucket hats & beers…. That’ll do me. Thank you @levis,” Turner captioned her post.

One Instagram user commented, “Lmfao I think she has forgotten that she has two kids.”

While several fans defended Turner in the comments section, the actress responded to the user herself.

“Ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves,” Turner wrote. “So…. Get this….There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”

The response garnered support from fans of Turner.

“Queen of the North and of The Comebacks,” a fan commented, while another addressed the double standard involved, writing, “Would you say this to Joe?”

Turner married Jonas in 2019. The latter filed for divorce in September 2023, with the pair reaching a settlement in September 2024.

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return in ‘Zootopia 2’ trailer: Watch here
Disney

The trailer for Zootopia 2 is here.

The trailer for the Disney sequel arrived on Wednesday and features the return of Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman).

The film follows Judy and Nick, who discover that “their partnership isn’t as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crime counseling program,” according to a press release.

“But it doesn’t take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis,” the press release adds.

The herd of cast members returning for the sequel includes Bonnie Hunt, who voices Bonnie Hopps; Don Lake, who voices Stu Hopps; Nate Torrence, who voices Clawhauser; and Jenny Slate, who voices Bellwether.

In addition to returning cast members, new characters introduced are Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan), Nibbles (Fortune Feimster) and Dr. Fuzzby (Quinta Brunson).

The first Zootopia film was released in March 2016. It introduced Goodwin’s Judy Hopps and Bateman’s Nick Wilde, an optimistic rookie bunny cop and sly fox con artist, respectively, who uncover a conspiracy in the city of Zootopia.

The film, which was directed by Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Jared Bush, won the Oscar for best animated feature film of the year in 2017.

Howard and Bush are returning as directors for the sequel.

Zootopia 2 opens in theaters on Nov. 26.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

‘Elio’ star Yonas Ascunsion Kibreab talks all about Pixar’s latest film
Pixar

Pixar’s latest film Elio soars into theaters on Friday.

Yonas Asuncion Kibreab lends his voice to the young Elio in the film, who finds himself beamed up into space and mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the universe.

Kibreab told Good Morning America he feels like he has a lot in common with his character.

“We’re both super energetic kids, and I’m always down for an adventure just like Elio,” Kibreab said. “What drew me to him is just his energy and how loving he is.”

He hopes that audiences come home from the film knowing they aren’t alone.

“If you’re feeling grief or feeling alone at times just like Elio, I just want them to really understand that everything is going to be OK and you’ll get through it just like Elio does,” Kibreab said.

Elio becomes an unexpected leader in the film. If Kibreab were to become a leader himself, are there any rules he would want to mandate?

“I think having name tags, I think would make the world a lot more friendlier,” Kibreab said. “Just like, ‘Hey James, Hi Bob,’ you know.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

