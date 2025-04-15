Carrie Bradshaw is back in ‘And Just Like That…’ season 3 trailer

Carrie Bradshaw is back in ‘And Just Like That…’ season 3 trailer
Craig Blankenhorn/Max

If you can’t help but wonder when the season 3 trailer for And Just Like That… will arrive, then you’re in luck.

Max released the trailer and release date for the third season of the original series on Tuesday. It premieres May 29 and will drop new episodes every Thursday. The 12-episode season 3 will conclude on Aug. 14.

The show is a continuation of the popular HBO series Sex and the City. It “follows Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema, and LTW navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex, and friendship in their 50s in New York City,” according to its official logline.

Sarah Jessica Parker stars as Carrie Bradshaw, and this time around she’s facing something almost every New Yorker has had to deal with.

“There’s nothing like summer in New York City,” Carrie says in her signature voice-over during the trailer. “With its hot days and even hotter nights, something new and unexpected always awaits.”

Cut to: an infestation of rats taking over Carrie’s apartment. “Prancing around like in The Nutcracker,” she jokes.

The new trailer also shows off other developments in Carrie’s life, such as where she stands with her beau, Aidan, and a new career pivot into writing fiction.

“Life is a story we get to write every day,” Carrie says during the trailer. “And when the plot twists, we can choose to embrace a new chapter.”

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells and John Corbett also star in season 3.

Michael Patrick King develops and executive produces the show, which follows characters based on the book by Candace Bushnell and made popular in the HBO series from Darren Star.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Oscars 2025: Paul Tazewell makes history as first Black man to win best costume design
Oscars 2025: Paul Tazewell makes history as first Black man to win best costume design
Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Paul Tazewell won best costume design for Wicked at the 2025 Oscars, a history-making win for the costume designer. He has become the first Black man to win in the category and the second Black person overall, following Ruth E. Carter‘s win for Black Panther and its sequel.

“This is absolutely astounding. Thank you, Academy, for this very significant honor,” he said while accepting his award. “I’m the first Black man to receive the costume design award for my work on Wicked. I’m so proud of this.”

He also thanked his family, the U.K., Jon M. Chu, Marc PlattCynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and the rest of the Wicked cast, adding, “This is everything. … Thank you.”

Tazewell designed over 1,000 costumes for Wicked, including Glinda’s bubble dress and Elphaba’s black dress, per Variety.

“When I’m designing a film or production, awards are not my focus,” he previously told Town & Country. “It’s somewhere hovering, but not what I’m thinking about in terms of making the work happen.”

While on the red carpet, Tazewell reflected on the possibility of making history, telling ET, “It is so meaningful to think that I might be the first Black man to receive the Oscar for outstanding costume because it’s what I do. I mean, it’s what I’ve spent so much time developing, and to be honored in that way is again the highlight of my career.”

With an Oscar, Emmy and Tony under his belt, Tazewell is one award short of getting an EGOT. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mickey faces off with Winnie-the-Pooh in ‘The Dark Domain: MVW Mickey-Vs-Winnie’ trailer
Mickey faces off with Winnie-the-Pooh in ‘The Dark Domain: MVW Mickey-Vs-Winnie’ trailer
Mario Tama/Getty Images

It’s the battle of the public domain characters.

Untouchables Entertainment, a banner that releases films based around intellectual properties who have entered the public domain, has released the first trailer for The Dark Domain: MVW Mickey-Vs-Winnie.

The upcoming film is a horror story that finds the Mickey from the Disney short Steamboat Willie and Winnie-the-Pooh coming face-to-face to haunt a group of childhood friends.

Billing itself as “the first public domain crossover film,” and also venturing to launch the Dark Domain Universe through its release, the movie takes place in what is called the Hell Forest, and introduces other monsters along for the ride with Dark Mickey and Dark Winnie.

Notably, the film does not refer to their Mickey as Mickey Mouse, as he was only referred to as Mickey in the 1928 short film, Steamboat Willie.

The movie is directed by Glenn Douglas Packard, who shared a statement about the film with Variety.

“I love that we can take these iconic childhood characters from A.A. Milne’s original Winnie-the-Pooh and the 1928 Steamboat Willie version of Mickey and create a whole new wicked universe,” Packard said. “Our film is like the Upside Down World, with these public domain icons getting into a horror smackdown akin to Freddy vs. Jason.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Neighborhood’ will return with eighth, final season and more
In brief: ‘The Neighborhood’ will return with eighth, final season and more

Eric Stonestreet is joining the Dexter: Resurrection (modern) family. The Emmy-winning actor is the latest person to join the new Showtime drama series, the network announced. The Modern Family star will play a character called Al in a guest-arc appearance that is expected to take place over four episodes. The character is from Kansas City and is believed to be a serial killer. The new show marks a new chapter for Dexter Morgan, the main character in the original series, Dexter

Jean Smart is returning to Broadway. The Tony nominee and Emmy winner will star in the world premiere of the play Call Me Izzy. The run will be a 12-week limited engagement at Studio 54 from May 24 to Aug. 17. Opening night will be June 12 and tickets go on sale to the general public on March 18. The show follows a woman in rural Louisiana who has a secret that is both her greatest gift and her only way out …

Time for one last loop around The Neighborhood. The comedy series will return for an eighth and final season, CBS announced. The upcoming final season will air during the 2025-2026 TV season on the network and will also be available to stream on Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold star in the show, while Cedric the Entertainer also executive produces …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.