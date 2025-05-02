Carrie Coon stars in ‘The Gilded Age’ season 3 trailer

Carrie Coon stars in ‘The Gilded Age’ season 3 trailer
Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

The official teaser trailer for season 3 of The Gilded Age has arrived.

HBO released the teaser for the new season on Thursday. The eight-episode third season of the period drama arrives June 22 on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.

“Happiness is a byproduct of a well-ordered life. Our children will be among the highest-ranking people on Earth,” Carrie Coon‘s Bertha Russell says in the trailer.

“Well, when you set your mind on a thing no one can stop you,” her husband George Russell, played by Morgan Spector, says back.

Bertha responds: “I take that as a compliment.”

The Gilded Age follows the period of immense economic and social change in America when empires were built.

Season 3 picks up following the Opera War, where “the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society,” according to its official logline. “Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first.”

Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton and Taissa Farmiga also star in the third season. Julian Fellowes, who created Downton Abbey, also created, writes and executive produces this series.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Road to the Oscars 2025: Where to watch the nominated films
Road to the Oscars 2025: Where to watch the nominated films

It’s time to roll out the red carpet and butter the popcorn.

If you can believe it, the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday. Perhaps the awards season has flown by and you’ve found yourself needing to catch up on this year’s Oscar-nominated films. With that in mind, here’s a guide to where you can watch the films nominated for best picture at the 97th annual Oscars.

A Complete Unknown, the Timothée Chalamet-starring Bob Dylan biopic, will be available to watch online on Feb. 24. It’s currently available for preorder on Apple TV and Prime Video. Chalamet is nominated for best actor, while Monica Barbaro picked up a nod for best supporting actress, Edward Norton is up for best supporting actor and James Mangold received a nomination for best director.

Anora, which follows a young sex worker’s marriage to the son of a Russian oligarch, is available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video. In addition to best picture, it picked up nominations for best director, best actress, best supporting actor, best original screenplay and best editing, with director Sean Baker personally up for an impressive four awards.

Brady Corbet‘s The Brutalist is still available in movie theaters, but it’s also available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video. The film, which follows a Hungarian Jewish architect who flees Europe after the war to build a new life in America, is up for an impressive 10 nominations at the awards ceremony.

Conclave, which follows the behind-the-scenes workings of selecting a new pope after the previous one’s death, is available to stream on Peacock, while the Denis Villeneuve-directed Dune: Part Two is streaming on Netflix, Max and Hulu.

Emilia Pérez, which follows a Mexican drug lord who wants to undergo gender-affirming surgery, is available to stream on Netflix. It leads the pack with the most nominations of the ceremony with 13 in total, including best director, best actress and best supporting actress.

I’m Still Here, the Brazilian film starring Fernanda Torres, is available to watch in theaters and is available to preorder on Apple TV and Prime Video, while RaMell Ross‘ Nickel Boys is currently available to buy or rent on both of those platforms.

Finally, the Demi Moore-starring The Substance is available to watch on Mubi, while Jon M. Chu‘s movie-musical Wicked will begin streaming on Peacock a few weeks after the Oscars ceremony on March 21. It is currently available to buy or rent on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Martin Scorsese honors the late Pope Francis: ‘A remarkable human being’
Martin Scorsese honors the late Pope Francis: ‘A remarkable human being’
Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Martin Scorsese is honoring the late Pope Francis, who died Monday at age 88, with a written tribute.

In a statement shared with ABC Audio, the legendary director honored the Catholic Church’s 266th supreme pontiff, calling him “a remarkable human being.”

“There is so much that can be said about the significance of Pope Francis and everything he meant to the world, to the church, to the papacy. I will leave that to others. He was, in every way, a remarkable human being,” Scorsese said. “He acknowledged his own failings. He radiated wisdom. He radiated goodness.”

Scorsese continued, saying Pope Francis had “an ironclad commitment to the good.”

“He knew in his soul that ignorance was a terrible plague on humanity. So he never stopped learning. And he never stopped enlightening. And, he embraced, preached and practiced forgiveness. Universal and constant forgiveness,” Scorsese said.

The director said he deeply feels the loss of Pope Francis, a man he knew personally. The two met in May 2023, when the director announced he would be making another film centered on Jesus. He has previously made two films on the subject, 1988’s The Last Temptation of Christ and the 2016 film Silence.

“The loss for me runs deep—I was lucky enough to know him, and I will miss his presence and his warmth,” Scorcese said. “The loss for the world is immense. But he left a light behind, and it can never be extinguished.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Jesse Armstrong’s ‘Mountainhead’ gets release date and more
In brief: Jesse Armstrong’s ‘Mountainhead’ gets release date and more

We now know the premiere date for Jesse Armstrong‘s HBO original film Mountainhead. The movie, which is Armstrong’s feature directorial debut and his next project following the drama series Succession, will premiere May 31 on HBO. It will also be available to stream on Max. It follows a group of billionaire friends who get together amidst an international crisis and stars Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef

MobLand is doing numbers on Paramount+. The new show has broken the record to become the biggest global series launch ever on premiere day on the platform with 2.2 million global viewers. The series, which stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, is executive produced and directed by Guy Ritchie

Max will be developing a drama series based on the Vanity Fair article NYPD Confidential: Inside America’s Most Unconventional Counterterror Squad. Variety reports that the streamer landed the rights in a highly competitive situation. The article tells the story of Rebecca Weiner, who is the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, and explains how her team thwarts terrorist attacks and targeted violence in New York City …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.