Casino revenue up in October

The latest casino activity report is out, and for October, Danville leads the pack with $33.6 million in revenue, up from $28.2 million in September; followed by $27.3 million for Portsmouth, up from $24.3 million; and $21.2 million at Bristol, also up from $20.6 million.
Related Posts
Mustangs lose to HiToms 8-7
The HiToms outlasted the Mustangs last night 8-7. Martinsville was off to a 4-1 lead after five innings, but the…
Carter Bank announces promotions
MARTINSVILLE, VA (September 2, 2025) — Carter Bank (Nasdaq: CARE) today announced the promotion of two employees, underscoring the company’s commitment…
Deputies make largest meth seizure in Patrick County’s history
A Stuart man has been arrested following the largest methamphetamine seizure in the history of Patrick County, according to Sheriff…