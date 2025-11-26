Cassandra Freeman says Aunt Viv focuses on ‘sanity and mental health’ in ‘Bel-Air”s final season

Cassandra Freeman says Aunt Viv focuses on ‘sanity and mental health’ in ‘Bel-Air”s final season

Key art for season 4 of ‘Bel-Air’ (Peacock)

Aunt Vivian is putting her mental health first in the fourth and final season of Bel-Air. Cassandra Freeman, who plays Aunt Viv on the Peacock series, tells ABC Audio the season finds her once again balancing family and ambition, but doing so on her own terms.

“I’m really big on this philosophy of the more women center themselves in their life and work, the easier life is, and I feel that a lot with Aunt Viv,” she says. “She could go back to her old ways in season 1 and only center her family, and in this [season] she’s like, ‘No, I’m gonna redo this thing.’ And she’s gonna put her own sanity and mental health in the driver’s seat, which is why she makes a lot of the decisions that she makes.”

Aunt Viv, as fans know, is the matriarch of the Banks family; the other women in the family are Hilary and Ashley, played by Coco Jones and Akira Akbar, respectively.

Coco says fans “will be gagged” by her storyline in the fourth season, especially when it comes to her relationships with LeMarcus and Jazz. 

“I think Hilary has a lot on her shoulders this season. And it does get rocky, I can’t even lie, but it comes out with her finding a purpose and finding a reason behind all of the things,” Coco explains.

And Akira says Ashley becomes “more comfortable with who she is and her identity” while growing up and still going through “teenager problems.”

The first three episodes of Bel-Air‘s fourth season are now streaming on Peacock.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Kate Hudson covers The Band’s holiday classic ‘Christmas Must Be Tonight’
Kate Hudson covers The Band’s holiday classic ‘Christmas Must Be Tonight’
Kate Hudson ‘Christmas Must Be Tonight’ (Iconoclast/Sandbox Entertainment)HK Music)

In addition to being an Oscar-nominated actress, Kate Hudson is a singer who released her debut album, Glorious, in 2024. Now she’s dropped a holiday single that finds her covering a Christmas rock classic.

Hudson recorded The Band‘s song “Christmas Must Be Tonight,” which originally appeared on their 1977 album, Islands. It was their last album to feature the group’s original lineup. It was written by The Band’s guitarist, Robbie Robertson, and was partly inspired by the birth of his son. He later recorded a solo version for the soundtrack of the 1988 Bill Murray movie Scrooged.

“When you speak of The Band, you are speaking directly to the heart, soul and backbone of rock’s roots,” Hudson says in a statement, calling the group’s music “organic,” “breathtaking” and “real.” She adds, “It was an honor to re-record it.”

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

77th Emmys: Seth Rogen, Jean Smart win outstanding lead actor, actress in a comedy series
77th Emmys: Seth Rogen, Jean Smart win outstanding lead actor, actress in a comedy series
Seth Rogen wins the Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Seth Rogen won outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for playing Matt Remick on The Studio, while Jean Smart won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for playing Deborah Vance on Hacks during Sunday night’s 77th annual Emmy Awards.

Stephen Colbert presented the outstanding lead actor honor as the first award of the evening. The talk show host received a standing ovation as he took to the stage.

“While I have your attention, is anyone hiring?” Colbert asked the crowd. He then took out his resume and showed off an older headshot of himself, which he handed off to Harrison Ford, with hopes he will give it to director Steven Spielberg.

While accepting his award, Rogen expressed surprise at his win, saying he had not prepared a speech because he has never won anything in his life prior to this.

The other nominees for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series were Adam Brody for Nobody Wants ThisJason Segel for ShrinkingMartin Short for Only Murders in the Building and Jeremy Allen White for The Bear.

Jennifer Coolidge presented the outstanding lead actress honor to Smart. The award marks Smart’s fourth time winning for her starring role on Hacks

The other nominees in the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series were Uzo Aduba for The ResidenceKristen Bell for Nobody Wants ThisQuinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary and Ayo Edebiri for The Bear.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix releases trailer for reimagined ‘Sesame Street’ season 56
Netflix releases trailer for reimagined ‘Sesame Street’ season 56
Elmo and several of his friends in the upcoming season 56 of ‘Sesame Street.’ (Netflix)

Can you tell me how to watch, how to watch the Sesame Street season 56 trailer?

Netflix has released the official trailer for the new season of the freshly reimagined version of the classic children’s TV show.

Season 56 will find the gang going inside the show’s famous brownstone for the first time ever, and will include appearances from celebrity guests, brand-new original music, animated segments and more. The show will launch on Netflix in over 30 languages, giving children across the globe the ability to access the show.

Fans can expect updates to the format of the show with the reimagined new episodes. They will now all center on one 11-minute story, which Netflix says will “put young viewers at the center of the action.”

The episodes will drop in three different volumes, with a different special guest appearing in each volume. NASCAR champion Bubba Wallace will be the featured guest in the first batch of episodes.

Sesame Street‘s executive producer, Sal Perez, spoke about the brand-new season of the show in a press release.

“Season 56 reimagines Sesame Street, inviting children into the action and bringing them hand-in-hand through high-stakes stories, powerful learning moments, and laugh-out-loud surprises,” Perez said. “As always, Sesame Street’s curriculum is designed to meet children’s most pressing needs — so our focus this season is on kindness and compassion, something we can all use more of today.”

Sesame Street first aired on Nov. 10, 1969, with episodes running on PBS since 1970. The show moved to HBO in 2016, with episodes airing on PBS months after they dropped on HBO to ensure maximum reach and accessibility. A deal was struck in 2019 that moved Sesame Street to HBO Max.

Sesame Street season 56 arrives to Netflix on Nov. 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.