CDC launches new national campaign to tackle mental health, substance use among teens
(WASHINGTON) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched a new campaign on Tuesday aimed at tackling mental health and substance use among teens ahead of the upcoming school year.
The federal campaign, entitled Free Mind, aims to provide teens and their parents or caregivers with “resources and information about substance use, mental health and the connection between the two.”
The efforts revolve around the messaging that “drugs and mental health don’t mix” according to the landing page of the new campaign on the CDC’s website.
“When you deal with lots of emotions, you might be tempted to turn to drugs and alcohol or cope by misusing medications that are not prescribed to you,” the website states.
Substance use, however, can cause or worsen anxiety, sadness, anger and depression, according to the CDC. It can also affect a patient’s memory or mood.
The CDC describes that drug overdose crisis as “constantly evolving” and “an important public health issue.”
More than 80,000 Americans died from a drug overdose last year, according to CDC data. In the last four years, 75% of overdose deaths among pre-teens and teenagers ages 10 to 19 involved illegally made fentanyl.
The number of teens reporting poor mental health has increased in the past decade, with 40% of high school students stopping regular activities because of persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2023. One in five students have seriously considered attempting suicide, according to the CDC.
“Teens may use alcohol and other substances to help them cope with stress, anxiety, and depression,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, director of the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, in a press release.
The agency said it spoke with adolescents. about their perceptions surrounding substance use in order to develop the messaging and branding for the new campaign. The initiative “seeks to resonate with this age group by addressing the connections between substance use and mental health, risk factors that contribute to drug use, and strategies to keep them safe,” according to the CDC.
Resources were also created for parents and caregivers around youth substance use and mental health challenges.
“Talking openly about mental health and substance use, and knowing when to get professional help, is critical to helping teens stay healthy,” Arwady said. “That’s why this campaign supports youth, parents, and caregivers in having those conversations early, before an issue arises.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide – free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.
(NEW YORK) — Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that makes it hard to fall asleep, stay asleep or get restful sleep. It affects nearly 15% of American adults each month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says the generally recommended insomnia treatments include medications, psychological therapy and behavioral modification. Until now, there was insufficient evidence to suggest that exercise and other healthy lifestyle habits might benefit sleep, according to researchers.
In a new review published in the BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine journal, researchers analyzed 22 previously published studies involving over 1,300 patients, confirming that cognitive-based therapy — which focuses on helping people change unhelpful thoughts and habits– is the gold standard for insomnia treatment. But it also found that yoga, tai chi and walking or jogging and other gentle approaches to exercise are effective as well.
“Insomnia can impact everyday life and increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases [like heart disease and stroke] and Alzheimer’s… and exercise is nature’s sleeping pill,” Dr. Zhijun Bu, the lead author of the study and master student at Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, told ABC News.
Researchers also found cognitive behavioral therapy, tai chi, yoga or a mix of aerobic activities like walking, jogging and cycling all improve sleep, including total sleep time and how long it takes to fall asleep. All of these activities also helped people slumber more soundly and wake up less often during the night.
In some instances, exercise may be even more helpful than therapy, the researchers say.
Yoga improved the total sleep time by nearly two hours, and a combination of cardiovascular activities helped people nod off almost 30 minutes faster, the new research says.
Bu recommended people who live with insomnia try a bunch of different exercise activities to see which one works best for them. For someone who doesn’t sleep enough or who has trouble getting to sleep and staying asleep, yoga and tai chi may do the trick, he said. For those who are still fatigued throughout the day due to lack of sleep, walking or jogging may be a better option, he added.
The benefits from tai chi and cognitive-based therapy persisted for up to two years, the study found. The benefits of aerobic activity paired on its own or paired with strength exercises, lasted up to seven months.
Previous studies have shown that moderate intensity exercise, like brisk walking or jogging done regularly and for a steady duration, may lead to better sleep, but high intensity exercise like sprinting and heavy lifting may not.
Since gentle workouts like yoga, tai chi and walking have minimal side effects and most people can do them easily, Bu contends they are good choices to help combat insomnia.
“Our research shows people of all ages and genders can observe the sleep benefits of exercise,” Bu added. “We hope our findings can lead to further changes within public health.”
Dr. Allen Chang is a Geriatric Medicine subspecialist at Dalhousie University and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.
(WASHINGTON) — Several major medical organizations filed a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday over what they are calling “unlawful, unilateral vaccine changes.”
The six groups — including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American College of Physicians (ACP) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) — as well as a pregnant woman filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.
The organizations, representing pediatricians, infectious disease physicians and public health professionals, accused the HHS and Kennedy of intentionally taking away vaccines, such as the COVID-19 vaccine, and unjustly replacing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) entire vaccine advisory panel.
The lawsuit seeks preliminary and permanent injunctions to enjoin Kennedy’s new COVID vaccine recommendations and a declaratory judgment pronouncing the change as unlawful.
Kennedy “has been on a warpath. It’s gotten to the point that we are going to … ask the court to put a stop to it,” Richard H. Hughes IV, a partner at Epstein Becker Green and lead counsel for the plaintiffs, told ABC News. “This decision to unilaterally overturn the COVID recommendation based on a history of bias — it was an arbitrary, capricious decision. They didn’t make any effort to follow any ordinary processes.”
Hughes said the HHS violated the Administrative Procedure Act, a U.S. federal law that establishes procedures federal agencies must follow when making rules.
In response to a request for comment, an HHS spokesperson told ABC News, “The Secretary stands by his CDC reforms.”
Additionally, the agency said it would allow vaccine manufacturers to conduct large studies to assess the safety and efficacy of COVID vaccines in children and younger, healthy adults.
At the time, an HHS spokesperson told ABC News, “The COVID-19 public health emergency has officially ended, and we are entering a new phase in our response to the virus. A rubber-stamping approach to approving COVID boosters in perpetuity without updated clinical trial data under the Biden administration is now over.”
About a week later, Kennedy cut COVD-19 vaccine recommendations for “healthy children and pregnant women” without a vote from the committee and posted the announcement on X rather than through official federal channels, in a break with tradition and stunning doctors.
In the video posted X, Kennedy claimed there was no clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy for children.
The anonymous pregnant woman, who is also a plaintiff, has been unable to receive a COVID-19 vaccine since Kennedy made the announcement, the suit states. The woman is a physician in a hospital, which could place her at high risk for exposure to infectious diseases, according to the lawsuit.
“Secretary Kennedy’s changes to vaccine recommendations have frustrated our members’ ability to effectively counsel patients regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and compromised the standard of care,” Dr. Sindhu K. Srinivas, president of the SMFM, said in a statement.
The statement went on, “Every second the Secretary’s dangerous and unsupported decisions regarding the COVID-19 vaccines stay in effect, the Directive is putting up barriers for our members’ high-risk pregnant patients to access the COVID-19 vaccine, which is increasing the risk of serious infection and illness and eroding patient trust in all recommended vaccinations.”
The plaintiffs also expressed alarm over Kennedy’s move last month to remove all 17 members from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and appoint seven new members. Kennedy originally appointed eight members, but one of them dropped off the panel shortly after.
At the time, the HHS put out a press release justifying the removals, with Kennedy saying. “A clean sweep is necessary to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science.”
Kennedy previously told ABC News that the replacements for ACIP would not be “anti-vaxxers.” However, some of the new members have previously espoused anti-vaccine sentiments, especially around COVID-19 vaccines and mRNA technology.
During the first ACIP meeting featuring the new members, the chair, Martin Kulldorff, said two new work groups would be established, one focusing on the cumulative effects of children and adolescents receiving all recommended vaccines on the schedule and another reviewing vaccines that haven’t been examined for more than seven years.
The latter group may discuss whether the hepatitis B vaccine is necessary at birth before a baby leaves the hospital, according to Kulldorff. Infectious disease experts have said vaccinating babies at birth has been key to virtually eliminating the virus among children.
“The American Academy of Pediatrics is alarmed by recent decisions by HHS to alter the routine childhood immunization schedule,” Dr. Susan J. Kressly, president of the AAP, said in a statement. “These decisions are founded in fear and not evidence and will make our children and communities more vulnerable to infectious diseases like measles, whooping cough and influenza. Our immunization system has long been a cornerstone of U.S. public health, but actions by the current administration are jeopardizing its success.”
ABC News’ Youri Benadjaoud contributed to this report.
(Ukraine) — About 70% of children in Ukraine — roughly 3.5 million — do not have access to basic goods and services, such as adequate food or shelter, more than three years into the country’s ongoing war with Russia, according to new data published Thursday from UNICEF.
This is a four-fold increase from the 18% who were experiencing the same level of “material deprivation” in 2021, before Russia invaded Ukraine.
UNICEF said “continued and relentless attacks” from Russia on Ukrainian infrastructure as well as on homes, schools and health care facilities have led to a rise in material deprivation.
“Seven out of 10 children are experiencing a severe deprivation in one of these areas that we have looked at whether that’s nutritious food, warm clothing, eating, spaces to play all of the things that any person would want for that child,” Joe English, a communications specialist with UNICEF, told ABC News. “And this is the result when you have more than three years of grinding war with little end in sight.”
English added, “It’s 70% who have this material deprivation, but there is not a child in Ukraine who has not been affected by this war today.”
UNICEF also found that one-third of children in Ukraine live in homes without a functioning water supply and sewage, and nearly half of children in the country do not have access to an area to play at home or outside.
English said it’s likely that these shares of children will only increase unless a ceasefire occurs.
Children in Ukraine have been among the casualties of the war. More than 2,700 children have been killed or maimed since February 2022, according to UNICEF.
Due to the destruction of health care infrastructure, English said many children have not been able to get the care they need for injuries and cannot be medically evacuated either.
English said when he was in Ukraine, he met a 15-year-old boy named Andre whose leg was badly injured when a car he was traveling in hit a landmine. Andre was eventually medically evacuated for treatment.
“No parent, no child wants to leave their homeland if they have any kind of choice,” English said. “When I spoke to Andre, he was adamant he would have preferred to stay in Ukraine, been able to have the support there. And so, investing in health facilities, health structures so that families can continue their lives is critical.”
He added that building infrastructure for psychosocial support is also critical due to children who currently need mental health support and will need it years from now.
“Providing that psychosocial support, that starts with a safe space and then professional, dedicated support to help children process the experiences they’ve been through,” he said. “It’s critical because … it really can help children recover.”
The UNICEF report comes as Russia hit Kyiv with another massive air attack overnight, sending missiles and drones over the span of almost 10 hours, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At least two were killed and 22 others were injured, Ukrainian officials said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said the July 10 strikes targeted “military-industrial complex facilities” and an airfield.
The first 10 days of July have already seen Russia launch 2,464 drones and 58 missiles into Ukraine, according to Ukrainian air force data.