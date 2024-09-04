Celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘Friends’ by visiting the characters’ favorite haunts

Warner Bros. Television

While the show Friends was shot in Los Angeles, it was set in New York City, and in an effort to help fans celebrate the show turning 30, On Location Tours is focusing on the fan-favorite sitcom.

On Sept. 22 — the show’s actual 30th birthday — the company that lets fans see some of their favorite real-life movie and TV locations will showcase the city Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe called home.

Starting at 12 p.m. that day, On Location is promising “an unforgettable journey through the city that became the show’s unofficial seventh character.”

According to the ad copy, “Led by a charismatic local actor tour guide … stops on the tour include the famous Friends Apartment Building in Greenwich Village and the Lucille Lortel Theater, where Joey Tribbiani once starred in a memorable off-Broadway production.”

Along the way, nearly 60 other TV and movie locations will be pointed out.

The tour guide will also conduct a Friends trivia contest for you and those who will always be there for you.

“The Friends 30th Anniversary is a milestone we couldn’t miss celebrating,” said Erin Miller, PR & marketing manager at On Location Tours. “Friends has left an unforgettable mark on New York City, and we’re thrilled to bring fans closer to the locations that played a pivotal role in the show.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Geeked Week: Netflix teases ‘Tomb Raider’ series, returning ‘Squid Game’ + +’Stranger Things’
Netflix

Netflix has just dropped the trailer to its annual Geeked Week festivities. As the streamer puts it, it’s a “Netflix celebration of geeks, chosen by geeks.”

The trailer teases the next seasons of returning favorites like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Cobra Kai, Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece, as well as new projects, including an animated Tomb Raider series and an anime adaptation of the hit video game series Devil May Cry.

Also stuffed into the sneak peek are cosplayers and other fans who have expressed their love for various shows through body art.

The Geeked Week action kicks off Sept. 16 and culminates with a live, in-person fan event called Geeked Week Live on Sept. 19 in Atlanta.

Fans who can’t get there in person can get in on the action via Twitch, YouTube and X starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Netflix teases viewers “can expect sneak peeks, news and surprises” from their favorite — and new favorite — shows; in the past, Geeked Week has featured interviews, Q&A panels and video messages to fans from various shows’ casts.

Penn Badgley is back in NYC for fifth and final season of Netflix’s ‘You’
Netflix

In a new social media post, Netflix tells fans that You‘s Joe Goldberg is back on the prowl in New York City. 

To a photo of Joe’s alter-ego Penn Badgley — now clean shaven — on the streets of the Big Apple, the streamer notes, “Back to where it all began,” signaling the start of production on the fifth and final season of the serial killer series.

Deadline reports Baby Reindeer star and Emmy nominee Nava Mau has joined the cast this season in a guest starring role, playing Detective Marquez.

The fourth season of the show, which dropped in February of 2023 segued the action to London, where Badgley’s Joe comes to realize the so-called Eat The Rich Killer who has been murdering the well-heeled, is actually (spoiler alert) him

There’s no official release date for the fifth and final season.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ returns for its final season in October
FX

FX has announced its vampire mockumentary series What We Do in the Shadows will return for its sixth and final season on Oct. 21.

The first three installments of the 11-episode swan song (or bat song) will premiere on that date; all episodes will stream the next day on Hulu, where fans can also stream all five previous seasons.

Newly minted Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy nominee Matt Berry, along with costars Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch and Kristen Schaal, as well as executive producer/writer Paul Simms and executive producer/director Kyle Newacheck, will kick off a Farewell Tour at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

The Hall H panel will also showcase a new episode from the forthcoming season.

Based on the cult hit film of the same name from executive producers Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the show was recently nominated for eight Primetime Emmys and centers on a group of vampire roommates “as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island” in Niewww Yawwk Citay, as Berry’s Laszlo would pronounce it.

FX teases of the new season, “Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo, Colin (Proksch) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon — all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world.”

Disney is the parent company of FX, Hulu and ABC News.

