‘Chad Powers’ renewed for season 2 at Hulu

Glen Powell stars in ‘Chad Powers.’ (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.)

Touchdown! Chad Powers has been renewed for season 2 at Hulu.

The original comedy series, which stars Glen Powell as the titular football player, is set to return for a sophomore season on the streaming service.

Chad Powers is based on the Eli’s Places segment from ESPN and Omaha Productions, which found Eli Manning in a prosthetics-heavy disguise as he participated in a walk-on tryout at Penn State. Both he and his brother Peyton Manning serve as executive producers on this series.

Along with Powell, who also co-created the half-hour comedy, season 1 starred Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Steve Zahn.

“Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers – a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish,” according to the show’s official synopsis.

Powell shared a celebratory renewal announcement video to his Instagram Story.

“If you ever commented ‘SEASON 2 WHEN???’ this one’s for you,” the caption reads. “Chad Powers is officially renewed for Season 2.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

George Clooney, Annette Bening to star in upcoming film ‘In Love’
George Clooney attends the U.K. premiere of ‘The Boys In The Boat’ at Curzon Cinema Mayfair on December 3, 2023, in London, England. (Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images)

George Clooney has found his next project.

The actor will star alongside Annette Bening in the upcoming film In Love. Oscar nominee Paul Weitz will direct the stars from a script based on Amy Bloom‘s New York Times bestseller, In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss.

The film studio Anton announced the project on its official Instagram on Thursday, where it described the upcoming film as “an illuminating modern love story.”

“A profound, emotionally honest, and uplifting celebration of life and love,” the post’s caption described the upcoming film.

The post also included a graphic with a quote from Weitz about the project.

“Amy’s memoir is a contemporary fable of love, wit and existential stakes,” Weitz said.

Bloom’s memoir follows how she lost her husband to Alzheimer’s, and how the pair made the decision to travel to Switzerland to end his life. It also details Bloom’s struggle to continue on living as a widow. The memoir was named TIME magazine’s #1 best nonfiction book and was included on the outlet’s 100 must-read books list.

Ariana Grande accosted by prankster at Singapore premiere of ‘Wicked: For Good’
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the ‘Wicked: For Good’ Asia-Pacific Premiere in Singapore, November 13, 2025 (Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

The same Australian prankster who crashed Katy Perry and The Weeknd concerts this past summer accosted Ariana Grande on the yellow carpet during the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good Wednesday night.

Johnson Wen, known as Pyjama Man, ran at top speed towards Ariana on the carpet and threw his arm around her shoulders. Security sprang into action, while Ari’s co-star, Cynthia Erivo, inserted herself between Wen and Ari and tried to pull him off her. Wen was eventually taken away, leaving Ari looking shaken.

Furious fans expressed their anger in the comments section of Wen’s post about the incident, with one writing, “After all the trauma Ari has been through, this is beyond disrespectful. Not just to her, but to the cast and to all the fans. It’s literally infuriating. You should be ashamed.”

The fan was referring to the PTSD Ariana suffered following the 2017 bombing of her concert in Manchester, England, which left 22 people dead. A year later, she was deeply impacted by the death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller, who died of an accidental overdose at age 26.

In more positive Ariana news, Ben Stiller appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night and raved about her performance in his upcoming film Focker In-Law. “She’s so good with comedy. She’s just like a total natural,” he told Fallon. “I feel like she could do anything.”

In brief: ‘Hamnet’ trailer, ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel news, and more
Rian Johnson isn’t quite finished with detective Benoit Blanc. The director says he would like to continue making Knives Out films despite his two-picture deal with Netflix coming to an end with the upcoming third installment in the series, Wake Up Dead Man. “I’d be thrilled to keep making these for the rest of my life,” Variety reports Johnson said at the BFI London Film Festival …

The official trailer for Hamnet has arrived. Focus Features released the new trailer for Chloé Zhao‘s upcoming adaptation of the fictional story of the love and loss that inspired William Shakespeare‘s Hamlet. Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal star in the film, which comes to theaters Nov. 27 …

Bradley Cooper is in talks to star in an upcoming Ocean’s Eleven prequel with Margot Robbie. Variety reports the new film is expected to be set ahead of the events of the 2001 Steven Soderbergh heist film starring George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt

