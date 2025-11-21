Chadwick Boseman honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Chadwick Boseman’s star is seen as the actor is honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 20, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman is the latest actor to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late Black Panther actor received a posthumous star on Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday and was honored by his widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, as well as director Ryan Coogler and Oscar winner Viola Davis.

Boseman died in August 2020 from colon cancer.

The actor was best known for portraying T’Challa/Black Panther in the 2018 Marvel film Black Panther. He also earned accolades and critical acclaim for his roles in 21 Bridges, Spike Lee‘s Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

In her tribute to Boseman on Thursday, Davis, Boseman’s co-star in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, called her late co-star a “castle.”

“Chadwick was a mighty, mighty elixir that sort of stirred up that alchemy that we’re all in search of, which is meaning,” she said. “I celebrate him today, and I say to him, I hoped all the angels in heaven just sang him to a beautiful rest. And I thank him for what he left behind in me, which is a burning ember that always guides me to a higher meaning of my work and my purpose.”

She added, “This star, as beautiful as it is on the Walk of Fame, shines a whole lot less brighter than Chadwick is in heaven.”

Coogler, who directed Boseman in Black Panther in 2018, recalled the actor’s “fearless and firm yet gentle” leadership.

He also called Boseman “ageless,” saying that he “never really knew how old he was until I went to one of his birthday parties.”

“Chad felt thousands of years old,” Coogler continued. “He was that calm and that wise. It was a very unnerving feeling to be around him.”

Ledward Boseman, who accepted the star on behalf of her late husband, took the stage last to share a few words.

“Chad taught all of us a great deal,” she said. “His heart was so vast he could give each and every person a specific part of him and still have so much left to share with the world.”

Also in attendance at Thursday’s ceremony were Boseman’s Black Panther co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright. In addition, Boseman’s brothers Derrick L. Boseman and Kevin Boseman attended the Walk of Fame ceremony to honor their late sibling.

Jimmy Kimmel’s bandleader Cleto Escobedo III dies
Cleto Escobedo attends as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual ‘Power of Love’ gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Jimmy Kimmel‘s bandleader, and childhood friend, Cleto Escobedo III died on Tuesday morning, Kimmel announced on social media.

Escobedo, who led the band Cleto and the Cletones on Kimmel’s show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was 59.

“Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III,” wrote Kimmel in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old.”

Kimmel continued, “The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Jenny Slate on her first Emmy nomination for ‘Dying for Sex’
Jenny Slate as Nikki in ‘Dying for Sex.’ (Sarah Shatz/FX)

Jenny Slate is nominated for her first Emmy for her role in Dying for Sex.

Slate plays Nikki on the FX miniseries, and she told ABC Audio that, because she mostly lives in a small town in Massachusetts, she hasn’t been talking about the accomplishment all that much.

“It has been a lot of me privately trying to figure out what to do with the information. It’s flattering,” Slate said. “When I found out that people were talking about our show in terms of, like, maybe the show will get nominated for Emmys, that felt well-earned to me. It felt appropriate. But I also feel like I know myself enough to know that the prize always feels like getting another job.”

Slate said that while it is nice to feel celebrated by other people, the real prize is booking other jobs that can fulfill her the way Dying for Sex has.

“I, of course, want to be recognized in this way. I would never pretend that I didn’t. But I should also keep in mind that while I hope to be celebrated as much as I can and to celebrate this moment—it feels good to feel good about yourself—I think my eye is always on, OK, I just did this work, I loved it, how can I keep the bar this high, and continue going and be in the sights of the filmmakers, and writers and people making TV that I admire and keep working at this level?” Slate said.

All of the feelings she is experiencing with this Emmy nomination are new, she said.

“I play an adult woman dealing with real things based on a real, true, heartbreaking and joy-exploding story,” Slate said.

And while she’s been recognized for other projects in the past, “This is a really new area for me. And I feel like weirdly young about it [and] proud,” she said. (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and FX. 

