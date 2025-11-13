Chadwick Boseman to be honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020, will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony to celebrate the Black Panther actor, who died of colon cancer at age 43, will take place Nov. 20, Billboard first reported.

Director Ryan Coogler, who worked with Boseman on Black Panther, will speak at the ceremony alongside Viola Davis, who co-starred with Boseman in the film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Boseman made his film debut as Denver Broncos halfback Floyd Little in 2008’s The Express: The Ernie Davis Story. He gained plaudits as the star of another sports biopic in 2013, this time playing barrier-breaking baseball player Jackie Robinson in 42.

Boseman found his biggest box office success and rose to worldwide star status as King T’Challa, the titular superhero of Marvel’s Black Panther.

He made his first appearance as T’Challa in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War before appearing in the standalone Black Panther film in 2018. He made subsequent appearances as the king of Wakanda in Marvel’s 2018 film Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ director on why he made a Bruce Springsteen film about ‘Nebraska’
Poster for ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’/20th Century Studios

The upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, focuses on the making of the rocker’s 1982 album Nebraska, but some may be wondering why it isn’t a full-blown biopic on The Boss.

The movie is based on Warren Zanes’ book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. The film’s director, Scott Cooper, tells Entertainment Weekly that he liked the “intimacy” of the source material.

“It wasn’t about Bruce Springsteen, the icon and stadium-filling rock star,” Cooper tells the mag. “It was about Bruce alone in a rented house, trying to understand himself and his unresolved trauma through song.”

He adds that the book “captured the tension between the myth of Bruce Springsteen and the man.”

“That’s where the film lived for me,” he says. “Not in the spectacle, but in the silence, the hesitation, the uncertainty. I saw a cinematic portrait of an artist who was willing to strip himself bare.”

Cooper says the film “isn’t a typical musical biopic,” noting he didn’t want to tell Bruce’s entire story.

“It’s about honoring this particular moment — the stillness, the searching, and the emotional honesty,” he tells EW.

Cooper also had a personal reason for wanting to make a film about Nebraska.

Nebraska was my entry into Bruce Springsteen. I was immediately struck by its minimalist quality, its power,” he says. “It seemed to come from some of the same world that I was accustomed to. You could tell that these were songs that meant something to somebody.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White as Bruce and Jeremy Strong as his manager Jon Landau, opens in theaters Oct. 24.

‘Reading Rainbow’ returns with new host, star-studded episodes
Mychal Threets attends the 29th Annual Webby Awards on May 12, 2025, in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images The Webby Awards)

Reading Rainbow is returning nearly two decades after the iconic children’s reading program went off the air.

This time, the show has found a new host in Mychal Threets, the librarian who went viral on TikTok for sharing heartwarming stories of “library joy.”

“Take a look, it’s in a book. After nearly 20 years… Reading Rainbow is returning to motivate, help, and encourage kids to become avid readers with new episodes, new friends, new projects, and of course… new books!” the show wrote Monday in the caption of a joint Instagram post with Threets and PBS member station BTPM PBS in Buffalo, New York, which created the original series in 1983.

“Make sure to follow the rainbow,” it added.

In the accompanying video, Threets introduces several guest stars, including The Bear and The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The video also teases singer John LegendChrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Chung and Adam DeVine, who will help narrate new stories.

In a separate Instagram post Tuesday, Threets wrote, “There have been two hosts in the history of Reading Rainbow. The Legend of Literacy, LeVar Burton! And… me, Mychal Threets, a librarian.”

“I was raised on Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is my hero,” he continued. “I am a reader, I am a librarian because LeVar Burton and Reading Rainbow so powerfully made us believe we belong in books, we belong everywhere.”

The new Reading Rainbow will be presented as a digital series on the Reading Rainbow website and KidZuko, a children’s YouTube channel. The first of four new episodes premieres Saturday and each subsequent episode will be released each Saturday at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET until Oct. 25.

Reading Rainbow first launched on PBS over 40 years ago in 1983 with host Burton introducing young readers to literature and life themes. The series ran until 2006.

‘Weapons’ holds off box office competitors to earn second week at #1
Warner Bros. Pictures

Scares once again beat out comedy at the box office this weekend. The horror thriller Weapons earned its second weekend at #1, bringing in $25 million for a total box office tally of just over $89 million in two weeks, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film, featuring Julie Garner and Josh Brolin, saw an almost 43% decrease at the box office from its debut, but it was still enough to hold off the Jamie Lee Curtis/Lindsay Lohan comedy Freakier Friday. That film landed at #2 for the second straight weekend, with $14.5 million.

This weekend’s only new wide release, the Bob Odenkirk sequel Nobody 2, earned $9.25 million to debut at #3, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Bad Guys 2 rounding out the top five, with earnings of $8.8 million and $7.5 million respectively.

The only other new release to land in the top 10 this weekend was the Indian-language action thriller Coolie, which brought in $2.45 million to land at #10.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. Weapons — $25 million
2. Freakier Friday — $14.5 million
3. Nobody 2 — $9.25 million
4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $8.8 million
5. The Bad Guys 2 — $7.5 million
6. Superman — $5.28 million
7. The Naked Gun — $4.8 million
8. Jurassic World: Rebirth — $2.9 million
9. F1: the Movie — $2.66 million
10. Coolie — $2.45 million 

