‘Challengers’ director Luca Guadagnino in talks for new adaptation of ‘American Psycho’
A new take on Bret Easton Ellis’ 1991 novel American Psycho is in the works, with Variety reporting that Challengers director Luca Guadagnino in talks to helm the project.
The trade notes that the film won’t be a remake of the 2000 dark comedy starring Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman and instead will be a new adaption of the novel.
“We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said. “Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.”
American Psycho follows a New York City investment banker who leads a double life as a serial killer. The 2000 film also starred Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto and Chloë Sevigny.
The film’s soundtrack was filled with ’80s hits from artists like David Bowie, Phil Collins, New Order and more. Huey Lewis and the News‘“Hip To Be Square” played a prominent role in the film, but was removed from the soundtrack because it was included without getting the band’s permission.
One of the hardest Broadway shows to get tickets to this fall might have gotten easier — a little bit.
Due to overwhelming demand, Tony-winning director Sam Gold‘s forthcoming Romeo + Juliet starring West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler and Heartstopper leadKit Connor will have a four-week extension, running through Feb. 16.
Previews for the show start on Sept. 26, ahead of an official opening on Oct. 24.
Both stars make their Broadway debut inthe hotly anticipated adaptation of Shakespeare‘s famous play, which will also feature music from Grammy winner Jack Antonoff.
Fans were so excited for the team-up that upon its announcement back in April they crashed the production’s website.
Of the play, the producers tease, “Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.”
Joan Vassos‘ season of The Golden Bachelorette kicked off on Wednesday night in a special way.
The 61-year-old school administrator, mother and grandmother, who is the first ever Golden Bachelorette, met her suitors vying for her heart and bonded with them over shared interests, experiences and a love for pickleball.
Prior to meeting the men, Vassos opened up about her first love, her late husband John Vassos, who died from pancreatic cancer. Vassos said she first met him in 1983 when she was 20 and called him a “special guy” who “made me feel special and safe every single day of my life.”
“No one’s gonna replace John,” she said. “He lives in a place in my heart and in my mind that is just his. But I have a big heart and there is room for somebody else.”
“I don’t know if you could have two great loves in one lifetime, but I’m hoping,” Vassos added.
At the mansion, Vassos was introduced to the men as they each stepped out of the limos. The first gentleman she was introduced to was Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois, whose French accent she found charming.
Others who impressed Vassos during their first meeting included Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas, who arrived with a mason jar of his chicken noodle soup, Jack, 68, a caterer from Chicago, Illinois, who sang Frank Sinatra‘s “My Way” for Vassos, and David, 68, a rancher from Austin, Texas, who arrived like prince charming on a horse.
After getting to know the men more inside of the mansion during sweet one-on-one moments and a chaotic impromptu pickleball tournament with some of the men, Vassos found a connection with Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, California, who arrived at the mansion in a station wagon. She gave him the first impression rose.
During the rose ceremony, Vassos stepped away when she felt overwhelmed and told host Jesse Palmer that it’s “not easy” sending some of the men home. But at the end of the night, Vassos said goodbye to five men.
See whose journey on the show continues below:
Dan, 64, a private investor from Naples, Florida Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa Mark, 67, an army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, California Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, California Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, California Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas Kim, 69, a retired navy captain from Seattle, Washington Christopher, 64, a contractor from West Babylon, New York Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Florida Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Illinois Bob, 66, a chiropractor from Marina Del Rey, California Michael, 65, a retired banking CEO from Denver, North Carolina Jack, 68, a caterer from Chicago, Illinois
Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:
Love Island USA(Peacock) Kaylor Martin has given an update on where she stands with Aaron Evans. The cast of Love Island USA season 6 have reunited in New York City to film the upcoming reunion special. While entering the studio to film it on Wednesday, Kaylor gave an update about her relationship status with the British deckhand. “Aaron and I are not OK,” she told cameras gathered outside. “We are done, we are not together.”
Speaking of the Love Island reunion, which airs Aug. 19 on Peacock, islander Caine Bacon was apparently dumped from the special, despite flying out to New York City with the intent of being featured on the show. When a fan reached out on TikTok to ask him if the reunion had been canceled, Caine replied, “It isn’t I mean I’ve been cancelled from it lol.”
Love Island Games (Peacock) And, if you’re still in need of more Love Island USA content, you’re in luck. Its spin-off series Love Island Games has been renewed for season 2 on Peacock.
Dancing with the Stars (ABC) Familiar faces will be heading back to the ballroom when season 33 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Sep. 17. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all set to return to the panel, with last year’s co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro also back for the new season.