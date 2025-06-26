Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst star in ‘Roofman’ film: Watch trailer

Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst star in ‘Roofman’ film: Watch trailer
Davi Russo

Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst are teaming up for a new film.

The duo star in the Derek Cianfrance-directed film Roofman, which will be out later this year. The trailer for the film was released Wednesday. 

According to a synopsis for the movie, Roofman is based on an “unbelievable true story.”

It follows Tatum’s character, Jeffrey Manchester, a “former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname ‘Roofman,'” a synopsis states.

“After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys ‘R’ Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move,” the synopsis continues. “But when he falls for Leigh (Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.”

In addition to starring in the film, Tatum serves as an executive producer.

Cianfrance co-wrote the script with Kirt Gunn.

The film also stars Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang and Peter Dinklage.

Roofman arrives in theaters Oct. 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Christopher McQuarrie says the plot of ‘Top Gun 3’ is ‘already in the bag’
Christopher McQuarrie says the plot of ‘Top Gun 3’ is ‘already in the bag’
Joe Maher/Getty Images

The plot of Top Gun 3 is “already in the bag,” according to Christopher McQuarrie.

The filmmaker, who co-wrote and produced Top Gun: Maverick, recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he talked about the upcoming sequel to the 2022 smash hit film.

McQuarrie told podcast host Josh Horowitz the film is “already in the bag” and that he “already know[s]” its story.

“It wasn’t hard,” McQuarrie said of figuring out the script. “I thought it would be, and that’s a good place to go from is you walk into the room going, ‘Come on, what are we going to do?’ And [co-writer] Ehren Kruger pitched something and I went, ‘Mm, actually,’ and we had one conversation about it and the framework is there. So, no, it’s not hard to crack. The truth of the matter is, none of these are hard to crack.”

The writer/director then explained why that is.

“It’s as you start to execute it, and as you start to interrogate it, as you start [to think] why these movies are made the way they are: It’s not the action, it’s not even the level of or intensity of or the scope and scale of the action [or] the engineering around the action, it’s none of those things — it’s the emotion,” McQuarrie said.

Joseph Kosinski directed Top Gun: Maverick. When asked if McQuarrie would direct the third Top Gun movie instead, the filmmaker said he had given that “absolutely no thought, no thought whatsoever.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Simu Liu proposes to girlfriend Allison Hsu in Paris: ‘I choose you forever and always’
Simu Liu proposes to girlfriend Allison Hsu in Paris: ‘I choose you forever and always’
Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Simu Liu is getting married.

The author and actor, who is known for his roles in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Barbie, proposed to girlfriend Allison Hsu over the weekend.

The duo shared photos from their picture-perfect proposal in Paris afterward.

“From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always,” Liu captioned an Instagram post Sunday.

The post included a photo of Liu kissing Hsu, with flowers all around them.

Hsu also shared a series of photos of her and Liu to Instagram on Sunday, in which she showed off her engagement ring.

“Us forever,” she captioned the post alongside three engagement ring and three white heart emojis.

One of the images shows the pair embracing in front of the the Eiffel Tower.

Liu made his red carpet debut with Hsu, a digital marketing director at Interscope Records, in December 2022 at the 20th annual Asian American Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Since then, Hsu has supported Liu at several red carpets, including the Barbie premiere in 2023 and the 96th Academy Awards last year.

Good Morning America has reached out to Liu’s representative for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Peacemaker’ season 2 teaser trailer and more
In brief: ‘Peacemaker’ season 2 teaser trailer and more

The teaser trailer for Peacemaker season 2 has arrived. Max also announced the new season will debut Aug. 21 on the streaming platform. The DC Studios show was created for TV by James Gunn. John Cena stars as the titular Peacemaker in all eight episodes of season 2. This time around, the vigilante superhero struggles to reconcile his past with his new sense of purpose …

ABC has renewed several of its shows for new seasons, including American Idol. Deadline reports that the singing competition show will return for a ninth season on ABC and its 24th season overall. Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Shark Tank and America’s Funniest Home Videos will also return for new seasons on the network …

Omigod, you guys! The Legally Blonde prequel series Elle has added five new cast members, according to Variety. Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet and Lisa Yamada have joined the cast of the Prime Video series in recurring guest star roles. The upcoming show follows Elle Woods during her high school years …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.