Charges are pending in fatality

Charges are pending in fatality

A 56-year-old Bassett woman was killed and a child seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday on Virginia 57. State police said Carla Michelle Thomas, a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado, died at the scene. Investigators said a westbound Toyota RAV4 crossed the centerline and struck the truck near Crestview Drive. The child was flown to a Roanoke hospital. The truck’s driver was uninjured. Charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.

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