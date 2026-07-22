Charges are pending in fatality

A 56-year-old Bassett woman was killed and a child seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday on Virginia 57. State police said Carla Michelle Thomas, a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado, died at the scene. Investigators said a westbound Toyota RAV4 crossed the centerline and struck the truck near Crestview Drive. The child was flown to a Roanoke hospital. The truck’s driver was uninjured. Charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.